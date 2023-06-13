Earthquakes, viruses, and human errors — they were captured in the best disaster movies. Some of them did so well that they have joined the ranks of the greatest movies (looking at you, Titanic). These movies keep us on the edge of our seats. Even when they portray real events, we wait for those final minutes when the built-up stress is gone and a new, real-life-related one sets in. When it comes to the best disaster movie label, two elements are always found — their reality and the story involved with them.

Unlike personal disasters, real-life disasters are devastating and society-ruining. For this reason, the best natural disaster movies can always invoke that dread inside us all. Movies about pandemics are the perfect example of it, especially in the past few years. They can instill a certain feeling of dread because viruses and germs are easily transferred. They can go from one person to another and impact us. However, plenty of brilliant disaster movies should also have a story. When there isn’t a story and characters at stake, the audience will forget it. Titanic (1997) has a romantic story that is just too good to look away from. Even on Valentine's Day, this disaster movie can capture the hearts of millions of watchers.

From hurricanes to crashing into icebergs, the best disaster movies of all time vary in the events they portray and how they do that.