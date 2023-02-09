44 Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition” (New Pics)
Jeffrey De Keyser is a talented street photographer hailing from the Belgian city of Ghent. He is a firm believer in the power of street photography to capture the essence of the human experience and evoke emotions in viewers. De Keyser sees street photography as a tool for introspection and a medium to express the intangible through a universal visual language.
According to him, street photography serves as a reflection of the human imagination, a means of exploring the complexities of perception, and a way to convey meaning that transcends words. With his captivating images, De Keyser strives to create a connection between the viewer and the subject, and to inspire a deeper understanding of the world around us.
More info: jeffreydekeyser.com | Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com
"Sauron did not feel at home.in that tower as the city was too noisy and full of.life. He soon started looking for towers in more isolated areas."
The river lady, having ran out of Excaliburs, is gifting a motorbike to these people.
"Dora the Explorer knew too much. It had to be done. Signed Swiper." :P
"Day one: they came from the skies, stealing our food, sh*tting all over us, squeaking like out of this world. And it was only the beginning"
"Hey, can you give me a hand?" .... "Sure! ..... Hey, you were supposed to catch it!"