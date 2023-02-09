Jeffrey De Keyser is a talented street photographer hailing from the Belgian city of Ghent. He is a firm believer in the power of street photography to capture the essence of the human experience and evoke emotions in viewers. De Keyser sees street photography as a tool for introspection and a medium to express the intangible through a universal visual language.

According to him, street photography serves as a reflection of the human imagination, a means of exploring the complexities of perception, and a way to convey meaning that transcends words. With his captivating images, De Keyser strives to create a connection between the viewer and the subject, and to inspire a deeper understanding of the world around us.

If you'd love to see more of his photos then make sure to head to part 1.

More info: jeffreydekeyser.com | Instagram | Facebook | flickr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

13points
POST
#2

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

11points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So instagram "models" got inspired from nature :))))

3
3points
reply
#3

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

10points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Sauron did not feel at home.in that tower as the city was too noisy and full of.life. He soon started looking for towers in more isolated areas."

4
4points
reply
#4

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

9points
POST
#5

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

8points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The river lady, having ran out of Excaliburs, is gifting a motorbike to these people.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

8points
POST
#7

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

8points
POST
The cat
The cat
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The billboard wished that one day, he too could be a cloud...

1
1point
reply
#8

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

8points
POST
Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shadow of Freddy from Scooby-Doo? xD

0
0points
reply
#9

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

7points
POST
#10

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

7points
POST
#11

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

7points
POST
#12

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

6points
POST
Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Dora the Explorer knew too much. It had to be done. Signed Swiper." :P

-1
-1point
reply
View more comments
#13

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

6points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Day one: they came from the skies, stealing our food, sh*tting all over us, squeaking like out of this world. And it was only the beginning"

2
2points
reply
#14

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

6points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a beautiful photograph. I want ice cream now

2
2points
reply
#15

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

6points
POST
#16

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

5points
POST
#17

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

5points
POST
#18

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

5points
POST
#19

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

4points
POST
#20

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

4points
POST
#21

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

4points
POST
#22

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

4points
POST
#23

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#24

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#25

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#26

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#27

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#28

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#29

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#30

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#32

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

3points
POST
#33

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

2points
POST
#34

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

1point
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hey, can you give me a hand?" .... "Sure! ..... Hey, you were supposed to catch it!"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

1point
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Spider kid, spider kid.🎶

0
0points
reply
#36

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Move the sheet a little higher please, or choose something bigger, it doesn't cover you enough.😆

0
0points
reply
#37

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
#38

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
#39

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
#40

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's the same darn leaf as above and yes, there could be a face. Like in trizillion other object constellations

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
#42

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
#43

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST
#44

Extraordinary Pictures Taken By Jeffrey De Keyser Embracing “The Absurd Human Condition”(54 New Pics)

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!