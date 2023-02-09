Jeffrey De Keyser is a talented street photographer hailing from the Belgian city of Ghent. He is a firm believer in the power of street photography to capture the essence of the human experience and evoke emotions in viewers. De Keyser sees street photography as a tool for introspection and a medium to express the intangible through a universal visual language.

According to him, street photography serves as a reflection of the human imagination, a means of exploring the complexities of perception, and a way to convey meaning that transcends words. With his captivating images, De Keyser strives to create a connection between the viewer and the subject, and to inspire a deeper understanding of the world around us.

