The subreddit actually accepts photos of all pets, but we’d like to give a special shoutout to the cats today that are living their best lives thanks to their loving owners’ care. If you need a pick-me-up or to restore your faith in humanity’s kindness and love, then this one’s for you!

Domestic pets are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, so it can be heartwrenching when they suffer due to human malice or negligence. Conversely, however, the stories of their rescue, adoption and recovery can be inspiring and heartwarming. That’s what the /r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit is all about.

#1 Mochi

#2 She Was Found Tiny And Sick On The Streets Of Brooklyn And She’s Now The Biggest Personality And The Sweetest Baby

#3 From Terrified Orphan Stray To Fluffy Queen In One Year

#4 Barn Cat To Lap Cat

#5 My Most Recent Rescue Baby Merlin's Before And After, Cannot Thank The Rescue Center We Adopted From Enough

#6 Found Him In A Parking Lot, He’s Sleeping A Lot More Comfortably Now

#7 Nimbus Glowed Up

#8 Biscuit: Best Thing I Ever Got From A Whataburger He lived on the Texas streets for 2-3 years and survived the big freeze. So happy my son wanted 'Whataburger' that night at 1 am and I am so happy I said I would take him. Biscuit is the most spoiled now



#9 My Sweet Orange Boy

#10 Today Marks One Month Since I Started Fostering Baby Gremlin! I Know It’s Not Technically An Adoption, But It Will Be Once He’s Neutered!

#11 He Was Actually The One Who Saved Me

#12 Gigner Old Cat That We Rescued In 2022. Now He Is Adopted

#13 Meet Lina. From A Scrawny Kitten With Fleas To Current Polite Angel

#14 Before And After. Toptyga Cat That I Rescued 6 Months Ago

#15 Spent A Week Driving An Hour Each Way To Trap This Guy!

#16 Reeves Was Found After He Was Attacked By A Bobcat I called the vet when I was on my way in. I didnt think he would make it to the vet. 2 vets told me to put him down but 1 was willing to try! After vet stays and physical therapy he recovered and was adopted



#17 When I Was Asked To Take This Girl, I Was Told The Vet Didn't Think She Had A Chance She was found on the highway, burned paws, emaciated, alone. After multiple vet stays, 24 hour care at my house, she went into rescue and was adopted! This is why I rescue/foster on my own. I won't give up!



#18 Rabbit & Cricket, 1 Year Later

#19 Before N After From Kitten To Cat

#20 Believe Me, It’s The Same Cat!

#21 I Found This Guy Living In My Storage Shed. After Some Much Needed Dental Surgery And Months Of Living Indoors, He’s A New Man

#22 Meet Trinket, I Got Her To Foster The Day She Was Born, I Officially Adopted Her At 8 Weeks. My First Foster Fail, And The Biggest Grouch. I Love Her More Than Anything

#23 We Found Little Otho At A Car Wash Back In October. Doesn't Even Look Like The Same Cat Now

#24 Before And After Of Crusty Boi™️

#25 What A Difference A Loving Home Makes

#26 This Is Jonesy. He Had Been Thrown Into A Ditch. Here He Is Three Months Later

#27 Sushi Aka Chompers. What A Difference A Year Makes

#28 My First Bottle Baby Foster Kittens After A Neighbor Found Them In A Rainstorm vs. Four Months Later In Their Forever Home!

#29 Ten Years Ago Today I Went For A Walk And Came Home With A Kitten. From Tiny And Dirty To Large And In Charge: Happy 10th Gotcha Day, Melvin!

#30 Then And Now

#31 Bulka Cat. I Rescued Her In 2021 She Was Suffering From Frozen Pregnancy And Pyometra. When I First Saw Her She Was Dieing. The Vet Gave Her 1 Percent From 100 To Survive But She Was A Fighter

#32 Meet Bobby!

#33 Before And Current Of This Rescue Boy Otto I was 5 hours away when I saw the fb plea for helped and arranged transport to the vet and boarding and medical help until I got home 5 days later. He is thriving with care, food, love and medication and his eye looks so good!



#34 This Is Ellie, We Found Her On The Streets In January 2022. We Don’t Know What Happened To His Mom Or Siblings But She Was Starving And Severely Underweight. After The Vet We Removed Over 25 Fleas. Nowadays She Sleeps Between My Legs Almost Every Night

#35 Found This Baby Near The Stable Wandering Around And Crying, Now Look At This Beauty!!!

#36 Gigi After A Year In My Care. I Found Her On The Street Last Year And Decided To Rescue And Adopt Her

#37 Who Would Have Guessed Burrito Will Live? He's Turning 4 Next Month!!

#38 One Year Ago Today, I Rescued My Baby Girl. Meet Mango

#39 From Filthy, Crusty, Smelly Street Rescue To Happy, Spoiled Cat

#40 This Little Guy Was Left Alone In The Rain

#41 1 Year Update! Day 1 When We Rescued Her From A Trash Can, 1 Year Later She Suddenly Turned Into A Fluff Ball 🥰

#42 Lucian Was Attacked By A Dog Before I Adopted Him

#43 Gotcha Day June 14th // Just Yesterday! Baby Kahlua Is Literally Perfect For Us

#44 I Adopted Him Like This In May 4th'22. So I Am Guessing This Is His Birthweek. Happy Birthday To My Precious, Name's Cutu (Parents Named Him. Derived From Cute) Irony Is, They Told Me Not To Keep Any Pets Now He Is Their Favorite As Well

#45 Lucky About A Week After Showing Up On Our Porch At About 6 Weeks Old, And Now About 9 Months Later