Domestic pets are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, so it can be heartwrenching when they suffer due to human malice or negligence. Conversely, however, the stories of their rescue, adoption and recovery can be inspiring and heartwarming. That’s what the /r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit is all about.

The subreddit actually accepts photos of all pets, but we’d like to give a special shoutout to the cats today that are living their best lives thanks to their loving owners’ care. If you need a pick-me-up or to restore your faith in humanity’s kindness and love, then this one’s for you!

#1

Mochi

Mochi

demons_soulmate Report

16points
POST
#2

She Was Found Tiny And Sick On The Streets Of Brooklyn And She's Now The Biggest Personality And The Sweetest Baby

She Was Found Tiny And Sick On The Streets Of Brooklyn And She’s Now The Biggest Personality And The Sweetest Baby

johnstamosluvr Report

15points
POST
#3

From Terrified Orphan Stray To Fluffy Queen In One Year

From Terrified Orphan Stray To Fluffy Queen In One Year

liremo Report

14points
POST
#4

Barn Cat To Lap Cat

Barn Cat To Lap Cat

hunnyymustarddx Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Living their best life, you can tell how appreciative they are <3

1
1point
reply
#5

My Most Recent Rescue Baby Merlin's Before And After, Cannot Thank The Rescue Center We Adopted From Enough

My Most Recent Rescue Baby Merlin's Before And After, Cannot Thank The Rescue Center We Adopted From Enough

rosie-buns Report

14points
POST
Directionless
Directionless
Community Member
Directionless
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Send them photos, rescue centres love to see how they are!!!!

1
1point
reply
#6

Found Him In A Parking Lot, He's Sleeping A Lot More Comfortably Now

Found Him In A Parking Lot, He’s Sleeping A Lot More Comfortably Now

rorofoshoo Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Same position and lap, much happier and healthier

1
1point
reply
#7

Nimbus Glowed Up

Nimbus Glowed Up

211av8r Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nimbus, what a pretty name for an equally pretty cat

2
2points
reply
#8

Biscuit: Best Thing I Ever Got From A Whataburger

Biscuit: Best Thing I Ever Got From A Whataburger

He lived on the Texas streets for 2-3 years and survived the big freeze. So happy my son wanted 'Whataburger' that night at 1 am and I am so happy I said I would take him. Biscuit is the most spoiled now

Downtown_Ad_1131 Report

13points
POST
peace
peace
Community Member
peace
Community Member
36 minutes ago

i love that story with a very happy end

1
1point
reply
#9

My Sweet Orange Boy

My Sweet Orange Boy

allthecatsforevr Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

The second photo makes me so happy, he definitely needed you

1
1point
reply
#10

Today Marks One Month Since I Started Fostering Baby Gremlin! I Know It's Not Technically An Adoption, But It Will Be Once He's Neutered!

Today Marks One Month Since I Started Fostering Baby Gremlin! I Know It’s Not Technically An Adoption, But It Will Be Once He’s Neutered!

UncleGael Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I feel like he's going to be a trouble maker lol

2
2points
reply
#11

He Was Actually The One Who Saved Me

He Was Actually The One Who Saved Me

Low-Jeweler737 Report

12points
POST
peace
peace
Community Member
peace
Community Member
37 minutes ago

so much love in this eyes

1
1point
reply
#12

Gigner Old Cat That We Rescued In 2022. Now He Is Adopted

Gigner Old Cat That We Rescued In 2022. Now He Is Adopted

ElectricalTravel1671 Report

12points
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
Nay Wilson
Community Member
31 minutes ago

‘Um, excuse me. A little privacy please. I’m having a bath!’

0
0points
reply
#13

Meet Lina. From A Scrawny Kitten With Fleas To Current Polite Angel

Meet Lina. From A Scrawny Kitten With Fleas To Current Polite Angel

Etryphun Report

12points
POST
#14

Before And After. Toptyga Cat That I Rescued 6 Months Ago

Before And After. Toptyga Cat That I Rescued 6 Months Ago

ElectricalTravel1671 Report

11points
POST
#15

Spent A Week Driving An Hour Each Way To Trap This Guy!

Spent A Week Driving An Hour Each Way To Trap This Guy!

Hoperosaliex Report

11points
POST
#16

Reeves Was Found After He Was Attacked By A Bobcat

Reeves Was Found After He Was Attacked By A Bobcat

I called the vet when I was on my way in. I didnt think he would make it to the vet. 2 vets told me to put him down but 1 was willing to try! After vet stays and physical therapy he recovered and was adopted

Hoperosaliex Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hats off to the vet who actually gave a f**k

0
0points
reply
#17

When I Was Asked To Take This Girl, I Was Told The Vet Didn't Think She Had A Chance

When I Was Asked To Take This Girl, I Was Told The Vet Didn't Think She Had A Chance

She was found on the highway, burned paws, emaciated, alone. After multiple vet stays, 24 hour care at my house, she went into rescue and was adopted! This is why I rescue/foster on my own. I won't give up!

Hoperosaliex Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago

You saved that pretty girl and didn't give up, now she has a home. wonderful

2
2points
reply
#18

Rabbit & Cricket, 1 Year Later

Rabbit & Cricket, 1 Year Later

YoungPopess Report

11points
POST
seana lammers
seana lammers
Community Member
seana lammers
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Amazing! Thank you for helping them.

0
0points
reply
#19

Before N After From Kitten To Cat

Before N After From Kitten To Cat

zatrogofyu Report

11points
POST
#20

Believe Me, It's The Same Cat!

Believe Me, It’s The Same Cat!

MoniHaavi Report

11points
POST
#21

I Found This Guy Living In My Storage Shed. After Some Much Needed Dental Surgery And Months Of Living Indoors, He's A New Man

I Found This Guy Living In My Storage Shed. After Some Much Needed Dental Surgery And Months Of Living Indoors, He’s A New Man

onside_trills0v Report

11points
POST
peace
peace
Community Member
peace
Community Member
35 minutes ago

thank you for caring

0
0points
reply
#22

Meet Trinket, I Got Her To Foster The Day She Was Born, I Officially Adopted Her At 8 Weeks. My First Foster Fail, And The Biggest Grouch. I Love Her More Than Anything

Meet Trinket, I Got Her To Foster The Day She Was Born, I Officially Adopted Her At 8 Weeks. My First Foster Fail, And The Biggest Grouch. I Love Her More Than Anything

grayshush Report

11points
POST
#23

We Found Little Otho At A Car Wash Back In October. Doesn't Even Look Like The Same Cat Now

We Found Little Otho At A Car Wash Back In October. Doesn't Even Look Like The Same Cat Now

cheezballs Report

11points
POST
#24

Before And After Of Crusty Boi™️

Before And After Of Crusty Boi™️

vafyalorki Report

11points
POST
#25

What A Difference A Loving Home Makes

What A Difference A Loving Home Makes

corgioreo Report

11points
POST
#26

This Is Jonesy. He Had Been Thrown Into A Ditch. Here He Is Three Months Later

This Is Jonesy. He Had Been Thrown Into A Ditch. Here He Is Three Months Later

Flaky_Zombie_6085 Report

10points
POST
️ ️lefty libra️
️ ️lefty libra️
Community Member
️ ️lefty libra️
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited)

i cant believe people do this to animals :( its heartbreaking and some people are just... icky.

0
0points
reply
#27

Sushi Aka Chompers. What A Difference A Year Makes

Sushi Aka Chompers. What A Difference A Year Makes

Shellyysauruss_Rexx Report

10points
POST
#28

My First Bottle Baby Foster Kittens After A Neighbor Found Them In A Rainstorm vs. Four Months Later In Their Forever Home!

My First Bottle Baby Foster Kittens After A Neighbor Found Them In A Rainstorm vs. Four Months Later In Their Forever Home!

marceldushit Report

10points
POST
#29

Ten Years Ago Today I Went For A Walk And Came Home With A Kitten. From Tiny And Dirty To Large And In Charge: Happy 10th Gotcha Day, Melvin!

Ten Years Ago Today I Went For A Walk And Came Home With A Kitten. From Tiny And Dirty To Large And In Charge: Happy 10th Gotcha Day, Melvin!

snerdie Report

10points
POST
#30

Then And Now

Then And Now

Sea_Land_1944 Report

10points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

OMG. Heartbreaking to Heartwarming !

4
4points
reply
#31

Bulka Cat. I Rescued Her In 2021 She Was Suffering From Frozen Pregnancy And Pyometra. When I First Saw Her She Was Dieing. The Vet Gave Her 1 Percent From 100 To Survive But She Was A Fighter

Bulka Cat. I Rescued Her In 2021 She Was Suffering From Frozen Pregnancy And Pyometra. When I First Saw Her She Was Dieing. The Vet Gave Her 1 Percent From 100 To Survive But She Was A Fighter

ElectricalTravel1671 Report

10points
POST
#32

Meet Bobby!

Meet Bobby!

triplesspressso Report

10points
POST
#33

Before And Current Of This Rescue Boy Otto

Before And Current Of This Rescue Boy Otto

I was 5 hours away when I saw the fb plea for helped and arranged transport to the vet and boarding and medical help until I got home 5 days later. He is thriving with care, food, love and medication and his eye looks so good!

Hoperosaliex Report

10points
POST
#34

This Is Ellie, We Found Her On The Streets In January 2022. We Don't Know What Happened To His Mom Or Siblings But She Was Starving And Severely Underweight. After The Vet We Removed Over 25 Fleas. Nowadays She Sleeps Between My Legs Almost Every Night

This Is Ellie, We Found Her On The Streets In January 2022. We Don’t Know What Happened To His Mom Or Siblings But She Was Starving And Severely Underweight. After The Vet We Removed Over 25 Fleas. Nowadays She Sleeps Between My Legs Almost Every Night

nhozemphtek Report

10points
POST
#35

Found This Baby Near The Stable Wandering Around And Crying, Now Look At This Beauty!!!

Found This Baby Near The Stable Wandering Around And Crying, Now Look At This Beauty!!!

frogannihilator Report

10points
POST
#36

Gigi After A Year In My Care. I Found Her On The Street Last Year And Decided To Rescue And Adopt Her

Gigi After A Year In My Care. I Found Her On The Street Last Year And Decided To Rescue And Adopt Her

janelagasse Report

10points
POST
#37

Who Would Have Guessed Burrito Will Live? He's Turning 4 Next Month!!

Who Would Have Guessed Burrito Will Live? He's Turning 4 Next Month!!

melocatmom Report

9points
POST
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Community Member
Phoenix(or nix)they/them
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can't with the little tail, it's too cute 🥰

2
2points
reply
#38

One Year Ago Today, I Rescued My Baby Girl. Meet Mango

One Year Ago Today, I Rescued My Baby Girl. Meet Mango

Vidsaays Report

9points
POST
#39

From Filthy, Crusty, Smelly Street Rescue To Happy, Spoiled Cat

From Filthy, Crusty, Smelly Street Rescue To Happy, Spoiled Cat

littlelostangeles Report

9points
POST
#40

This Little Guy Was Left Alone In The Rain

This Little Guy Was Left Alone In The Rain

jehad_mamdoh Report

8points
POST
#41

1 Year Update! Day 1 When We Rescued Her From A Trash Can, 1 Year Later She Suddenly Turned Into A Fluff Ball 🥰

1 Year Update! Day 1 When We Rescued Her From A Trash Can, 1 Year Later She Suddenly Turned Into A Fluff Ball 🥰

celcelcel333 Report

8points
POST
#42

Lucian Was Attacked By A Dog Before I Adopted Him

Lucian Was Attacked By A Dog Before I Adopted Him

throwawayyourvalues Report

8points
POST
#43

Gotcha Day June 14th // Just Yesterday! Baby Kahlua Is Literally Perfect For Us

Gotcha Day June 14th // Just Yesterday! Baby Kahlua Is Literally Perfect For Us

BoogieBoggart Report

7points
POST
#44

I Adopted Him Like This In May 4th'22. So I Am Guessing This Is His Birthweek. Happy Birthday To My Precious, Name's Cutu (Parents Named Him. Derived From Cute) Irony Is, They Told Me Not To Keep Any Pets Now He Is Their Favorite As Well

I Adopted Him Like This In May 4th'22. So I Am Guessing This Is His Birthweek. Happy Birthday To My Precious, Name's Cutu (Parents Named Him. Derived From Cute) Irony Is, They Told Me Not To Keep Any Pets Now He Is Their Favorite As Well

_kozak1337 Report

7points
POST
#45

Lucky About A Week After Showing Up On Our Porch At About 6 Weeks Old, And Now About 9 Months Later

Lucky About A Week After Showing Up On Our Porch At About 6 Weeks Old, And Now About 9 Months Later

sarcasticofarfalla Report

7points
POST
#46

Charlie Pippo. Spotted Him While Pulled Over In The Country On A Trip To Wisc. Brought Him Home. After A Month Of Projectile Diarrhea, We Solved His Problems And Now He's Our Best Buddy

Charlie Pippo. Spotted Him While Pulled Over In The Country On A Trip To Wisc. Brought Him Home. After A Month Of Projectile Diarrhea, We Solved His Problems And Now He’s Our Best Buddy

gkpetrescue Report

6points
POST
