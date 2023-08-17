"Cinema is a matter of what’s in the frame and what’s out." These are the words of the one and only Martin Scorsese, who directed many classics including 'The Wolf of Wall Street', based on Jordan Belfort’s memoir by the same name.

Of course, as it goes in Scorsese's saying, some details, like Jonah Hill’s untamed character whose real-life persona dismissed everything that's shown or written about him, are left outside of the frame. And while you could blame the unreliable, drug-addled narrator of the Scorsese film, that's true with many great biographical pictures.

Earlier this week, Michael Oher, an ex-NFL star filed a legal petition to terminate a conservatorship against Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy, known for their portrayal in the Oscar-nominated movie, ‘The Blind Side,’ inspired by Oher’s dramatic story.

According to the petition by Oher, the Tuohy family "tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators, which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name."

Although the case is still ongoing, with the family denying Michael's allegations, if it does turn out to be true, The Blind Side's "based on a real story" tag would lose all meaning. And so would Sandra Bullock's Oscar, as some people argue.

