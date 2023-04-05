It’s important to distinguish between controversial and banned movies. One of them raises eyebrows, while the other is prohibited by the government itself. The banned movies are notorious for being restricted for a variety of reasons. Some are prohibited for political reasons, others — due to the period they came out in. But this doesn't mean that a banned movie is horrible.

There are a few examples of movies that dominated some box offices but got banned in others. Deadpool (2016) might have dominated the market in the US, but it is one of the movies banned in China for a good reason — violence. Other times, movies get prohibited for political reasons, and the perfect example is Battleship Potemkin (1925), one of the few movies banned due to the revolutionary messages it sends. Despite their flaws and hidden messages, they are still rated pretty high in the eyes of the audience.

The movies that are banned are not always bad — there are some good ones too. So, if you are out searching for the next film to watch, we have compiled some banned motion pictures in the list below. If the movie caught your attention, leave an upvote on it. Otherwise, if you have an opinion on a motion picture of your own, share it in the comments below.