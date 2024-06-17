Client Messes Up Address, Dog-Sitter Enters Strangers' House To Find Two Babies And No Pet

ADVERTISEMENT

The craziest and funniest incidents in our lives probably happen due to mix-ups from one side or the other. Sometimes these incidents might freak us out when they take place. But once they are in the past and we look back at them, they can be absolutely hilarious.

And this X user went through a similar experience which was freaky when it happened but downright laughable when she wrote about it online. She is a dog-sitter who got sent to the wrong address by the client and ended up in the wrong house where babies greeted her.

More info: X

Dog-sitter says she went to the address that client gave her, put in the code and entered the house only to be greeted by two babies and no dog

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

She freaked out and ran outside, then she tried to contact the client to ask her if there were supposed to be people inside the house, but after getting no response, she left

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: Binyamin Mellish (not the actual photo)

When the client finally got in touch, she said that there were not supposed to be any people inside and suddenly realized that she gave her the address of her old house

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: Jill Burrow (not the actual photo)

Turns out that her old code was still being used by the new owners, and the poster justifies that if her video from their camera goes viral, she wasn’t trying to break in

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: Bernard Hermant (not the actual photo)

Later she clarifies that there was a car in the driveway, so the babies weren’t alone and she did go to the right house later, but she’s thinking of letting the owners know about the incident

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

Share icon

Image credits: msjazlynrenee

In this story, X user msjazlynrenee told netizens about how she entered a stranger’s house. So, she’s a dog-sitter who went to a client’s house, whose address the client had shared. She put in the code and really freaked out after entering the house. Because in the house that was supposed to be empty except for the dog, two babies were there, right in the living room!

Anyone would flip in such a situation, right? And so did the original poster (OP)! She literally ran out of the house and texted the client about whether there were supposed to be people inside the house. She waited for her text back in the car for around 10 minutes and when there was no response, she left, as she had already panicked due to the incident.

After a while, she finally got a call from the client who said that there was not supposed to be anyone in the house and whether she had spotted a blue Jeep in the driveway. So, OP explained that she didn’t see it and that she had already left. And that’s when the mystery of the babies was solved! The client replied that it was her fault and she had given her the old address by mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out, her old code was the same one now being used by the new owners residing there and that’s how she was able to get in. Yeah, big shocker, right? Bankrate says, “The first thing that you should do when you are getting ready to move in is change the locks, garage codes, and access to any other entry points.” Well, looking at the new owners and also the experiences shared by netizens, not everyone seems to take this precautionary measure.

When this story went viral, folks online were buzzing with questions. So OP clarified a few things. She said that she spotted a car in the driveway so there was someone in the house, probably lying on the couch and the babies were not alone. She also mentioned that she did go to the right house later to look after the dogs. Finally, she also said that the whole incident had been eating at her and she wished to go back and inform the owners about it. However, she’s thinking of leaving them a note in the mailbox as she’s not sure how they would react when they hear about it.

Share icon

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

People online were left in tears of laughter after reading the story of this woman. Many of them shared similar instances where new owners forgot to change their passcodes, old owners had access to temperature controls of their old house, or new owners forgot to change the Wi-Fi password. Some also narrated about finding a stranger sleeping in their living room or someone sitting naked while there was a walkthrough for an old house on the market, the wild stories just kept coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of netizens commented that she should inform the family about it as it could be dangerous. They expressed that although the poster was trustworthy, you might never know about other people. They said that a psychopath or a criminal in this situation would not leave quietly if they found out about it. And if you think about it, this would be like a special dessert served on a golden platter for any criminal or burglar.

The Pew Research Center said, “In 2022, the FBI reported a total of 1,954.4 property crimes per 100,000 people in the US.” Even if the data shows a 59% reduction in property crimes between 1993 and 2022, we can’t deny the fact that it still exists. Research also suggests that break-ins are the most worrying property crimes encountered in the US, where the average loss from a burglary is $2661. And in an opportunity like this one, someone like a burglar would most likely attempt a robbery.

So, what the netizens said was actually true. Out of all the burglaries in the US, annually, 66% of these are home invasions. And out of all these burglaries, the cops are able to solve only 13% of the reported ones. So, while it was a terrifying experience for the pet sitter, the new owners of the house narrowly escaped trouble as the woman was genuinely a good person and not a criminal.

Well, now that was what the online folks had to say. But we want to hear from you. Have you, or anyone you know, experienced something similar? What did you do in that situation? Scroll down and share your thoughts in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks online roared with laughter when they read the whole story and some even shared their experiences due to miscommunications

Share icon

Image credits: 7ForKelsey

Share icon

Image credits: KelseyRyan77

Share icon

Image credits: nicolesdrama

Share icon

Image credits: ellasversion23

Share icon

Image credits: DecentGamerGirl

Share icon

Image credits: musings_blonde

Share icon

Image credits: jadar___

Share icon

Image credits: gracesullivan

Share icon

Image credits: LindaAn31324607

Share icon

Image credits: heytaylee

Share icon

Image credits: facadesoat

Share icon

Image credits: PurpleRainbowss