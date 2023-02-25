Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
14-Year-Old Babysitter Calls The Police After The Parents Are Gone For 3 Extra Hours, Cops Find Them At Their Friend’s House And They’re Not Happy
14-Year-Old Babysitter Calls The Police After The Parents Are Gone For 3 Extra Hours, Cops Find Them At Their Friend’s House And They’re Not Happy

All parents deserve to have a night out every now and then where they can catch up with friends and rest assured that their little ones are safe at home with a sitter. But there is certain etiquette that comes along with hiring babysitters; just because they’re waiting at home for you doesn’t mean they’ll wait all night…

Below, you’ll find the story that one teenage babysitter recently shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit wondering if she was wrong for calling the police on a couple who repeatedly ignored her calls.

Babysitters can be a godsend for parents who need an occasional night out

Image credits:  AnnaStills (not the actual photo) 

But just because there’s a sitter at home doesn’t mean moms and dads can abandon their responsibilities completely

Image credits: Even-String-3530

When leaving their children under someone else’s watch, parents still have an obligation to keep in contact

We all know babysitters can be a necessity for parents trying to keep their relationship or social lives alive. It can be challenging to find a time for date night or to go out with friends, but when parents find a babysitter they trust, the world is their oyster yet again. According to a survey from Legal & General, 45% of couples hire a babysitter when heading out on a date night. And while 44% of parents prefer using a grandparent as their babysitter when possible, nowadays, there are plenty of apps and websites available to help parents find sitters. According to Healthline, some of the most trusted sources to find a babysitter are Sittercity, UrbanSitter, Care.com, Au Pair in America, Helpr, eNannySource, SeekingSitters and Nannies, and Bambino.

Regardless of where a babysitter is found, it’s important that parents feel safe and comfortable when leaving their children with someone new. There is no point in having an evening out on the town if you’ll be stressing about your children at home the entire time. When it comes to what makes an ideal babysitter, the Canada Safety Council writes, “A good babysitter enjoys interacting with children, is mature enough to handle the responsibility, and possesses good judgment. Even if your babysitter has come recommended, or is the child of a friend or neighbor, don’t hesitate to interview him or her about any past experience and training they may have.”

By not responding, these parents ran the risk of their babysitter going home at the agreed-upon time and leaving the kids unattended

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

The Canada Safety Council also notes that it’s important for parents to understand what their responsibilities are as the employers of a babysitter. Along with the basic guidelines of establishing house rules and talking through any important topics, like what to feed the kids and what they’re allowed to play with (or not allowed to touch), the Canada Safety Council also recommends that parents inform their babysitter of where they’ll be and leave them emergency numbers to contact, just in case. “Let the babysitter know what time to expect you home, and phone if that changes,” they go on to note. “If leaving for more than an hour, call the babysitter at least once while you are out to check on how things are going.”

Unfortunately, you can never predict when an accident will happen, so after hours of not receiving a response, this young babysitter might have been wondering if something terrible had happened to these parents. But once the police had been called, it’s actually the parents who should have been the most concerned. According to The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents in the United Kingdom, “Under some circumstances, parents can be prosecuted and fined if they leave their children in a situation which a court might judge to be ‘neglectful’. This usually occurs when there is an incident which requires intervention by the emergency services.” Thankfully, there was someone watching over the kids in this situation, but she was left with no other option than to alert the authorities when it seemed like the parents might never respond.

Life is unpredictable, and calling the police became the only way for this young sitter to ensure the parents were safe and sound

Image credits: MargJohnsonVA (not the actual photo)

Although parents might not view it in the exact same way, babysitting, at the end of the day, is a job. And if an employer doesn’t let a worker leave their shift at the agreed-upon time, no matter where they are, it’s incredibly disrespectful and that employee deserves overtime compensation. However, in this specific situation, it wasn’t just about disrespecting this teen’s time. It was also the fact that she is only 14 years old. Putting her in this situation was stressful and unnecessary, and it was unfair for the parents to expect a minor to wait around for them all night long. For all these parents knew, she could have gone home already and left their children unattended.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever encountered an issue like this while babysitting? And would you have called the police in this situation? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring babysitting drama, look no further than right here!

Readers assured the teen that she had done nothing wrong and called out the parents for their negligence

StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember going on all night babysitting jobs and sometimes the parents didn't come home until way later than they said, but because it was pre-planned I could just sleep there until morning I didn't take it as a big deal, as my mom liked to go out late until whenever leaving me at home on my own (when I was a teen.). When I think about it more, and recall how I felt I did feel concerned and worried during those times when the parents wouldn't be back when they said. I never called the police because I didn't recognize it as a valid emergency, and I didn't call the parents because I was scared they would think something was wrong or get mad for disturbing them. I thought it was a normal thing adults did to teens to make them grow up and be more independent faster. Now I'm seeing that maybe I was taken advantage of possibly put through some neglect.

2
2points
reply
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It sounds like these parents were upset they weren’t able to manipulate and use the 14-year-old babysitter. Kudos to her for handling that so well. I feel a bit bad for the child she was sitting for. He or she has to deal with having parents like that.

2
2points
reply
Guy Lord
Guy Lord
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are not “parents” and should not be trusted to raise a child. I hope the cops reported to CPS.

1
1point
reply
