My name is Gabriele Dabasinskaite and I am a professional photographer. It has been almost 10 years since I started to create mandalas and photograph newborns in their center. I shared my work on Bored Panda in 2019, after my first exhibition “The Kids Of The Sun”, and you can see it here. My recent exhibition, in 2022, has been called “The Search Of The Inner Child” and now I would like to share it with you.

My work is a very important part of my life. The photoshoots I am working on are a form of therapy and even meditation. Every baby is a centerpiece in my puzzle. Each setup is unique and designed for the family I’m working with at the time. The baby is the spirit of my photograph and there is something special about placing it in the center of it.

Every mandala has a different color and I try to keep them as original as I can. I am inspired by nature and I use mainly natural pieces like leaves, sea shells, stones, or flowers to create a unique pattern. I also add some food elements or handmade paper decorations. I try to incorporate details suitable for each season of the year.

If you like my photography and would like to see my previous posts on Bored Panda, you can click here or here.

More info: Facebook | justgaba.com | Instagram | Facebook | justgabastore.com