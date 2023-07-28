58 “Awesome Things But Absolutely Useless”
Some product designs have been around so long that we often take their convenience for granted. We all know that everyday items like keys or forks are designed with specific characteristics so that they can actually be practical in our day-to-day lives. But have you ever wondered how these same objects would look if they were intentionally created to make your life miserable?
If you're curious about such absurd design choices, look no further than the subreddit r/AwesomelyUseless. There, you'll find the finest collection of the most bizarre "upgrades" made by designers. While these creations may overall look great, they serve absolutely no practical purpose and might infuriate you instead. Reflecting on these useless items might lead us to consider how people with special needs might feel when faced with everyday objects that are difficult or even impossible to use.
So, next time you reach for a regular old fork or key, take a moment to appreciate the thought that some professional has put into designing it to make your life somewhat better.
You Need A Trolley And An Owl To Get Off Of This Escalator
I’m Sure You’ve All Seen This Before, But I’m Posting It Anyway
"I bought some dehydrated water, but didn't know what to add" (Steven Wright)
This Is Some Platform 9¾ Level Cycle Path
This Looks Roughly Six Times More Complicated Than Just Using A Pen
Probably not for an able bodied person, so I wouldn't call this item useless
Full Body Umbrella
Just Incase You Didn't Have Enough Trouble Finding Normal Golfballs
For When You Have Dinner At 12 But Kung Fu At 12:15
Make Your Baby Do The Cleaning
I Actually Really Want One Of These
I can imagine someone accidentally cutting their mouth with that
I Bet They Made Some Serious Dough Selling These
This Picture Really Brings Light To One Of The Most Useless Gadgets Ever
I Thought I’d Seen It All... But Nope, USB Pet Rock
Stylish Diving Is The New Trend
It’s A Dog Eat Dog World
Is This A Bowl Or A Spoon?
I Hope These Never Catch On
The Sole Reason For These $425 Gold Pills Is To Make Your Excrement Glittery
Post Not In Use
Perfect For On The Go Viewing When You're Out Of Data!
What's The Point?
It's a 2-way mirror and the inside coating peeled off where they've put the sign.
I've Been Wondering How I Should Rewind Dvd's All This Time
Peel The Potato And Your Skin, 2 For 1!
I Would Pay Good Money To Watch Someone Try And Water Their Garden With This
I'm Sure It Has A Great View, But Good Luck Getting There!
Inflatable Neck Brace?
Well, some mornings I reckon I'd happily wear one of them and stick about 45psi in it to straighten-out the kinks.
Picnic Pants
Not Only Is This Useless, It Looks Like Even More Work
Oooh but I love the feel and sound of a typewriter so although useless I still want lol
No More Losing Remotes Down The Side Of The Couch
Take The Goldfish For A Walk
It's Probably More Effort Getting This Thing Out To Use Than It Is To Just Press The Buttons
Not everyone has two functional hands. This is an old picture of an occupational therapy device for stroke victims.
There’s One Key Flaw In This Design
Because Cracking An Egg Is So Difficult
No wonder the oceans are full of plastic waste... Who produces this bullshitt? And is there anyone of sane mind buying things like these?
Absolutely Pointless, And Yet I Want One
Useful for parties when you have a plate of food in one hand and a fork in the other.
Well Crap, There Goes My Dinner Plan!
"Every Inch Matters"
The Whole Thing Is A Ramp
Perhaps having the handrails there is useful - any wheelchair users care to enlighten us?
This Sun Visor That Blocks Nothing
Does This Offend Eastern Cultures Less?
You’d Wine A Lot About It If Someone Bought You This
yeah, we need to redesign glasses, because apparently people have been doing it wrong for millenias.
Good Luck Doing Any Sums That Involve 1's
What Could Be Cooler Than A Watermelon Coo... Oh Never Mind
Bingo But Every Card Is The Same !merry Christmas
You Can't Even Eat The Cone After
This Door Doesn’t Even Lock
What, Why, Who, No
I'm Sure These Are Extremely Effective
This Has To Be A Joke Right?
A Tool That Can Slice Hot Dogs Into Little Hot Dog People, That Kids Can Then Devour Without Mercy
Can we call the majority of this list what it really is? Dystopian level mindless consumerism.
Let Me Introduce You To The Cuecat, The Early 2000 Home Barcode Scanner
More Like Bay Leaf This One On The Shelf And Don’t Buy It
This is how they mostly package bay leaves. Cheaper for them to use the containers that they use for their spices than to make special ones just for bay leaves. I buy these all the time and I have never seen them in a bottle without holes. Except at Asian markets, some come in plastic bags.
Health And Safety Has Gone Mad
You’d Have To Be A Mug To Buy This
Is This The Most Spoilt Goldfish There Has Ever Been?
No. This would be a very unlucky goldfish: "moving the tank or the fish can cause great upheaval. It can even lead to injuries and stress-related sicknesses among your fish."