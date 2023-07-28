Some product designs have been around so long that we often take their convenience for granted. We all know that everyday items like keys or forks are designed with specific characteristics so that they can actually be practical in our day-to-day lives. But have you ever wondered how these same objects would look if they were intentionally created to make your life miserable?

If you're curious about such absurd design choices, look no further than the subreddit r/AwesomelyUseless. There, you'll find the finest collection of the most bizarre "upgrades" made by designers. While these creations may overall look great, they serve absolutely no practical purpose and might infuriate you instead. Reflecting on these useless items might lead us to consider how people with special needs might feel when faced with everyday objects that are difficult or even impossible to use.

So, next time you reach for a regular old fork or key, take a moment to appreciate the thought that some professional has put into designing it to make your life somewhat better.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You Need A Trolley And An Owl To Get Off Of This Escalator

You Need A Trolley And An Owl To Get Off Of This Escalator

Noxova Report

23points
POST
MadameMalfoy
MadameMalfoy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it’s not working bc they are muggles, duh!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

I’m Sure You’ve All Seen This Before, But I’m Posting It Anyway

I’m Sure You’ve All Seen This Before, But I’m Posting It Anyway

reddit.com Report

22points
POST
Giles McArdell
Giles McArdell
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I bought some dehydrated water, but didn't know what to add" (Steven Wright)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

This Is Some Platform 9¾ Level Cycle Path

This Is Some Platform 9¾ Level Cycle Path

Noxova Report

22points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We're on a road to nowhere

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

This Looks Roughly Six Times More Complicated Than Just Using A Pen

This Looks Roughly Six Times More Complicated Than Just Using A Pen

Noxova Report

21points
POST
Averysleepypanda
Averysleepypanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably not for an able bodied person, so I wouldn't call this item useless

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Full Body Umbrella

Full Body Umbrella

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Just Incase You Didn't Have Enough Trouble Finding Normal Golfballs

Just Incase You Didn't Have Enough Trouble Finding Normal Golfballs

Noxova Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

For When You Have Dinner At 12 But Kung Fu At 12:15

For When You Have Dinner At 12 But Kung Fu At 12:15

Noxova , katerina.kamprani Report

17points
POST
#8

Make Your Baby Do The Cleaning

Make Your Baby Do The Cleaning

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Super Beast
Super Beast
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this makes sense to me (i have no kids)

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#9

I Actually Really Want One Of These

I Actually Really Want One Of These

Noxova Report

15points
POST
Wolfo_not_found
Wolfo_not_found
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can imagine someone accidentally cutting their mouth with that

5
5points
reply
#10

I Bet They Made Some Serious Dough Selling These

I Bet They Made Some Serious Dough Selling These

Noxova Report

14points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the filling is a must for meat lovers

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#11

This Picture Really Brings Light To One Of The Most Useless Gadgets Ever

This Picture Really Brings Light To One Of The Most Useless Gadgets Ever

Noxova Report

14points
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i Actually kind of like this. Not totally useless.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

I Thought I’d Seen It All... But Nope, USB Pet Rock

I Thought I’d Seen It All... But Nope, USB Pet Rock

Noxova Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#13

Stylish Diving Is The New Trend

Stylish Diving Is The New Trend

Noxova Report

12points
POST
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugly and useless in fashion equals a hefty price tag...

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#14

It’s A Dog Eat Dog World

It’s A Dog Eat Dog World

Noxova Report

12points
POST
CorgiBuns
CorgiBuns
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I own one of these, my kid loves it and feels like a big boy for cutting his own hotdogs. Not useless at all

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

Is This A Bowl Or A Spoon?

Is This A Bowl Or A Spoon?

Noxova , Katerina Kamprani Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#16

I Hope These Never Catch On

I Hope These Never Catch On

Noxova Report

12points
POST
nari.
nari.
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i need it in pink

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

The Sole Reason For These $425 Gold Pills Is To Make Your Excrement Glittery

The Sole Reason For These $425 Gold Pills Is To Make Your Excrement Glittery

Noxova Report

10points
POST
Moomin from Denmark
Moomin from Denmark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me... Who is going to see the sparkly poops?

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#18

Post Not In Use

Post Not In Use

Noxova Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#19

Perfect For On The Go Viewing When You're Out Of Data!

Perfect For On The Go Viewing When You're Out Of Data!

Noxova Report

10points
POST
Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YouTube is introducing new product, offline YouTube. Only £5 a month, get it now!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

What's The Point?

What's The Point?

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
Spannermonkey
Spannermonkey
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a 2-way mirror and the inside coating peeled off where they've put the sign.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

I've Been Wondering How I Should Rewind Dvd's All This Time

I've Been Wondering How I Should Rewind Dvd's All This Time

Noxova Report

8points
POST
Ashbug
Ashbug
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

About as useful as blinker fluid

5
5points
reply
#22

Peel The Potato And Your Skin, 2 For 1!

Peel The Potato And Your Skin, 2 For 1!

Noxova Report

8points
POST
#23

I Would Pay Good Money To Watch Someone Try And Water Their Garden With This

I Would Pay Good Money To Watch Someone Try And Water Their Garden With This

Noxova , Katerina Kamprani Report

8points
POST
Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Environmentally friendly watering can. Reuse your water instead of pouring it away.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

I'm Sure It Has A Great View, But Good Luck Getting There!

I'm Sure It Has A Great View, But Good Luck Getting There!

Noxova Report

8points
POST
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Balcony 9 and 3 quarters

0
0points
reply
#25

Inflatable Neck Brace?

Inflatable Neck Brace?

Noxova Report

8points
POST
Spannermonkey
Spannermonkey
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, some mornings I reckon I'd happily wear one of them and stick about 45psi in it to straighten-out the kinks.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Picnic Pants

Picnic Pants

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
Avocado buddy
Avocado buddy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's wrong with normal pants??

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Not Only Is This Useless, It Looks Like Even More Work

Not Only Is This Useless, It Looks Like Even More Work

Noxova Report

7points
POST
Averysleepypanda
Averysleepypanda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh but I love the feel and sound of a typewriter so although useless I still want lol

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#28

No More Losing Remotes Down The Side Of The Couch

No More Losing Remotes Down The Side Of The Couch

Noxova Report

7points
POST
Gin
Gin
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lost remotes in my house are always under my dog!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#29

Take The Goldfish For A Walk

Take The Goldfish For A Walk

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just useless, could be positively harmful!

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#30

It's Probably More Effort Getting This Thing Out To Use Than It Is To Just Press The Buttons

It's Probably More Effort Getting This Thing Out To Use Than It Is To Just Press The Buttons

Noxova Report

7points
POST
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everyone has two functional hands. This is an old picture of an occupational therapy device for stroke victims.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

There’s One Key Flaw In This Design

There’s One Key Flaw In This Design

Noxova Report

7points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because finding the keyhole isn't enough of a challange when it's 1am and your drunk

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Because Cracking An Egg Is So Difficult

Because Cracking An Egg Is So Difficult

waxer2672 Report

7points
POST
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder the oceans are full of plastic waste... Who produces this bullshitt? And is there anyone of sane mind buying things like these?

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Absolutely Pointless, And Yet I Want One

Absolutely Pointless, And Yet I Want One

Noxova Report

7points
POST
Giles McArdell
Giles McArdell
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Useful for parties when you have a plate of food in one hand and a fork in the other.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Well Crap, There Goes My Dinner Plan!

Well Crap, There Goes My Dinner Plan!

Noxova Report

6points
POST
Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not gonna lie, a neck like that would look really cool.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

"Every Inch Matters"

"Every Inch Matters"

Noxova Report

6points
POST
Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s what she said.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

The Whole Thing Is A Ramp

The Whole Thing Is A Ramp

Dominicmeoward Report

6points
POST
Giles McArdell
Giles McArdell
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps having the handrails there is useful - any wheelchair users care to enlighten us?

2
2points
reply
#37

This Sun Visor That Blocks Nothing

This Sun Visor That Blocks Nothing

ultrafire3 Report

6points
POST
#38

Does This Offend Eastern Cultures Less?

Does This Offend Eastern Cultures Less?

Noxova Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#39

You’d Wine A Lot About It If Someone Bought You This

You’d Wine A Lot About It If Someone Bought You This

Noxova , katerina.kamprani Report

5points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah, we need to redesign glasses, because apparently people have been doing it wrong for millenias.

2
2points
reply
#40

Good Luck Doing Any Sums That Involve 1's

Good Luck Doing Any Sums That Involve 1's

Noxova Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

What Could Be Cooler Than A Watermelon Coo... Oh Never Mind

What Could Be Cooler Than A Watermelon Coo... Oh Never Mind

Noxova Report

5points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yubari King Melons cost up to $45,000. I'd have an armed escort from the supermarket as well

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Bingo But Every Card Is The Same !merry Christmas

Bingo But Every Card Is The Same !merry Christmas

Irishrocklobste Report

5points
POST
#43

You Can't Even Eat The Cone After

You Can't Even Eat The Cone After

Noxova Report

5points
POST
Pink Princess
Pink Princess
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can't you just use normal cones??

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#44

This Door Doesn’t Even Lock

This Door Doesn’t Even Lock

okok321 Report

5points
POST
#45

What, Why, Who, No

What, Why, Who, No

Noxova Report

5points
POST
#46

I'm Sure These Are Extremely Effective

I'm Sure These Are Extremely Effective

Noxova Report

5points
POST
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Breaking your neck in 3, 2, 1...

1
1point
reply
#47

This Has To Be A Joke Right?

This Has To Be A Joke Right?

Noxova Report

4points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If Goop's peak revenue was $18M in 2022. I can also believe slapping the word diet on water will sell millions of bottles

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#48

A Tool That Can Slice Hot Dogs Into Little Hot Dog People, That Kids Can Then Devour Without Mercy

A Tool That Can Slice Hot Dogs Into Little Hot Dog People, That Kids Can Then Devour Without Mercy

waxer2672 Report

4points
POST
Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we call the majority of this list what it really is? Dystopian level mindless consumerism.

8
8points
reply
#49

Let Me Introduce You To The Cuecat, The Early 2000 Home Barcode Scanner

Let Me Introduce You To The Cuecat, The Early 2000 Home Barcode Scanner

Starbucks-Hammer Report

4points
POST
Reyes
Reyes
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, where’s my mouse?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

More Like Bay Leaf This One On The Shelf And Don’t Buy It

More Like Bay Leaf This One On The Shelf And Don’t Buy It

Noxova Report

4points
POST
Jess S.
Jess S.
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is how they mostly package bay leaves. Cheaper for them to use the containers that they use for their spices than to make special ones just for bay leaves. I buy these all the time and I have never seen them in a bottle without holes. Except at Asian markets, some come in plastic bags.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Health And Safety Has Gone Mad

Health And Safety Has Gone Mad

Noxova Report

4points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rest of the fence has already gone down the cliffs.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#52

You’d Have To Be A Mug To Buy This

You’d Have To Be A Mug To Buy This

Noxova , katerina.kamprani Report

4points
POST
#53

Is This The Most Spoilt Goldfish There Has Ever Been?

Is This The Most Spoilt Goldfish There Has Ever Been?

Noxova Report

4points
POST
Liam Walsh
Liam Walsh
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. This would be a very unlucky goldfish: "moving the tank or the fish can cause great upheaval. It can even lead to injuries and stress-related sicknesses among your fish."

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Lip-Stick This Thing In The Bin

Lip-Stick This Thing In The Bin

Noxova Report

4points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why am I suddenly craving, liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

But You Couldn't Just Use A Bag?

But You Couldn't Just Use A Bag?

waxer2672 Report

4points
POST
Avocado buddy
Avocado buddy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had one of these. They are useless.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

This Looks Like Something Only Lady Gaga Would Wear

This Looks Like Something Only Lady Gaga Would Wear

Noxova Report

3points
POST
#57

Because Your Guinea Pigs Can't Go Around Looking Cute And Adorable!

Because Your Guinea Pigs Can't Go Around Looking Cute And Adorable!

Noxova Report

3points
POST
Pascal’s Swagger
Pascal’s Swagger
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Breaking the law, breaking the law! 🎶🎵 🎸 🐹

1
1point
reply
View more comments