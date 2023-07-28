Some product designs have been around so long that we often take their convenience for granted. We all know that everyday items like keys or forks are designed with specific characteristics so that they can actually be practical in our day-to-day lives. But have you ever wondered how these same objects would look if they were intentionally created to make your life miserable?

If you're curious about such absurd design choices, look no further than the subreddit r/AwesomelyUseless. There, you'll find the finest collection of the most bizarre "upgrades" made by designers. While these creations may overall look great, they serve absolutely no practical purpose and might infuriate you instead. Reflecting on these useless items might lead us to consider how people with special needs might feel when faced with everyday objects that are difficult or even impossible to use.

So, next time you reach for a regular old fork or key, take a moment to appreciate the thought that some professional has put into designing it to make your life somewhat better.