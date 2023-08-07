The ancient sages sincerely believed that on the other side of the earth's disk (yes, there were even more adherents of the "flat Earth theory" two thousand years ago than now) were people, whom they called "antipodes", who also lived on the other side of the Earth. And since they lived on the other side, then their life flowed in a completely different way.

Almost two millennia have passed - and in the 19th century, the nickname "Antipodes" was given to the Australians, simply because they lived completely on the other side of the planet, according to Britons and Americans, of course. However, we must pay tribute to the Aussies - they were not offended by the nickname, but continued to live in their own way, develop their own version of English - and be surprised at unusual traditions in other countries. For example, in America.

More info: TikTok