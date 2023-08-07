15 Cultural Differences Between Australia And The USA, According To Aussies Themselves
The ancient sages sincerely believed that on the other side of the earth's disk (yes, there were even more adherents of the "flat Earth theory" two thousand years ago than now) were people, whom they called "antipodes", who also lived on the other side of the Earth. And since they lived on the other side, then their life flowed in a completely different way.
Almost two millennia have passed - and in the 19th century, the nickname "Antipodes" was given to the Australians, simply because they lived completely on the other side of the planet, according to Britons and Americans, of course. However, we must pay tribute to the Aussies - they were not offended by the nickname, but continued to live in their own way, develop their own version of English - and be surprised at unusual traditions in other countries. For example, in America.
Various trends are constantly gaining popularity on TikTok, so it’s almost impossible to keep track of everyone. But what we definitely liked was this particular trend, in which Australians, who at different times happened to live in the USA, share their impressions, and also tell what surprised them the most in the American way of life. You can already find dozens of similar videos on TikTok, so Bored Panda has collected for you the most interesting and unusual opinions from people on the other side of the Earth.
Those colonists across the pond are kettle dodging barbarians?
By the way, Australia has long and firmly influenced American culture, not just in the series of films about Mick “Crocodile” Dundee, although I personally, having watched them as a kid long ago, was completely delighted. The fact is that no matter which of the Hollywood blockbusters you look at, in almost every one, one of the starring persons will be a native of Australia. Suffice it to mention the names of Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, the Hemsworth brothers, Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Heath Ledger, Naomi Watts - what can I say, Margot Robbie... Yes, that's right, the person who played one of the symbols of American culture was born in Australia!
There is a popular legend that the world map in Australia looks upside down so that Australia and Antarctica are at the top, while Canada and Greenland are at the very bottom, for example. In fact, this is nothing more than a myth, although such a map looks really interesting, and I would definitely hang one in my room.
"The Australian map may seemingly have a strange format, but it's not upside down at all," the Mapshop website claims. "Sure, it's a deviation in convention, an alternative way of looking at the world around us. However, it does not undermine factuality or offer any misrepresentation, as some suggest. Why? Because the more traditional way of representing the world - with north up and south down - is in no way more (or less) valid."
September to July in the United Kingdom of UK.
Humanity has been living in Pax Americana for at least half a century from a cultural point of view, but in any case, it is always interesting to read and listen to how you look in the eyes of other people. Especially those as resourceful, straightforward and witty as the Australians. So please feel free to scroll this list to the very end and just enjoy these pearls of wit and observation from the Southern hemisphere. Or maybe add some more in the comments in case you were also born somewhere under the constellation of Southern Cross.
What is chicken salt? Salt with dead chicken in it?
We put our switches on the device itself so you don't have to move furniture or climb on the floor to turn off a lamp or microwave. Or link the socket to a switch on the wall. Both are much more convenient.
Quite a few of these are false.
