We’re All Laughing At What Aubrey Plaza Wore To The Emmys, Including Aubrey Plaza

If there is one thing we can count on Aubrey Plaza for, it’s her great sense of humor and self-deprecation. During the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15), the 39-year-old actress, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series for her role in The White Lotus, arrived on the red carpet wearing a unique-looking gold Loewe gown, which featured a giant needle threaded through the gown’s square-cut top.

Aubrey’s quirky Emmy looks quickly caught the attention of people online as fans started to come up with hilarious comebacks, gently poking fun at her red carpet style.

Aubrey Plaza’s Emmys dress, a gold Loewe gown, sparked hilarious memes

Image credits: Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey)

As a result, the internet was flooded with various memes, with one persistent joke comparing her look to a post-it note, People reported.

Some memes were so good that Aubrey, who is a comedian, after all, was left with no choice but to reshare them on her very own Instagram account.

One person made a funny reference to the infamous breakup scene from Sex and the City between Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her boyfriend Jack Berger (Ron Livingston).

Image credits: HBO

In the seventh episode of season 6, titled “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice,” Jack leaves Carrie in the middle of the night, leaving a break-up message on a yellow Post-It that simply reads: “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

Carrie’s reaction to being dumped via Post-It would become one of the series’ more memorable scenes, as per People.

The Parks and Recreation star shared various photoshopped versions of her Loewe gown, including the viral Sex and the City meme.

Aubrey further shared a few more memes to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (January 16), such as one that included the text: “Don’t forget to change your air filter” on the squared top part of her viral dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Radio Vancouver (@virginradiovancouver)

A separate dress-Post-It meme that was shared by the actress read: “Is it spring yet?”

The Delaware native also reshared a meme that featured a photo of her posing with her Spin Me Round costar, Debby Ryan.

Aubrey previously shared that her White Lotus role, Harper Spiller, “felt very personal” to her.

The actress explained that her character’s background reminded her of her own upbringing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modernize (@modernizehome)

Why does it look like Aubrey Plaza is wearing a Kraft cheese square? #emmys pic.twitter.com/172JSWaE6K — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 16, 2024

Never thought we’d say something like this, but we agree with Aubrey Plaza’s Emmys dress 💙 pic.twitter.com/ENa9ORTtFq — Livebrary (@livebrary) January 16, 2024



“[My parents] are not in that billionaire world at all, but the idea of coming from nothing and working your way up — I think that’s why the character felt very personal to me,” she told Vanity Fair.

“I grew up navigating different worlds and different communities where I was like, ‘Oh, now all of a sudden we’re living in a bigger house and a more fancy neighborhood.’ But I always felt like an outsider.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by spøoky caitlyn (@spookyytylerr)

Of course, many couldn’t resist the temptation to photoshop their to-do activities on the viral “post-it” dress

Aubrey Plaza seen at The Emmys wearing my To do list ?! pic.twitter.com/ohjUIIUG8E — Gabs 🌻 (@Gxbriellemxry) January 16, 2024

Aubrey Plaza wearing her to-do list to The Emmys 🙌💚 pic.twitter.com/2zun9ikvBL — RSPB 🦉 (@Natures_Voice) January 17, 2024



The White Lotus Won the Emmy for the Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. It also won Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, as well as Outstanding Music Supervision.

Additionally, the popular dark comedy-drama anthology TV series won Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge beat Aubrey for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in The White Lotus, taking home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“As a sewist, I love it,” a reader commented

