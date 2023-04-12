Corinne (otherwise known as _ghoul_mom_ on social media)  is a talented and creative food artist from DC. As a mother of two children, she found herself passionate about creating whimsical, fun food art at the start of the pandemic. Her unique and playful creations quickly became a way to bring joy and laughter to children, inspire them to try new foods, and make meal times more enjoyable.

By transforming mundane fruits and vegetables and other food items into extraordinary characters, Corinne cleverly uses her artistic experience to capture the attention of young and old alike. From alien fruit to Halloween-themed treats with googly eyes, her culinary creations have received positive reactions on social media, inspiring others to explore their creativity and brighten their days. With her carefree approach to art, Corinne reminds us that having fun and enjoying life is never a waste of time.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

10points
POST
noodle
noodle
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Michael Stivic, also known as Meathead.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

9points
POST
#3

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

9points
POST
#4

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

8points
POST
#5

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

7points
POST
YARETZI JIMENEZ CHAVARRIA
YARETZI JIMENEZ CHAVARRIA
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crazy avocado actually scary if I saw it in my meal!

0
0points
reply
#6

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

7points
POST
YARETZI JIMENEZ CHAVARRIA
YARETZI JIMENEZ CHAVARRIA
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can see a stick in the middle of green and brown

0
0points
reply
#7

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

6points
POST
#8

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

6points
POST
#9

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

6points
POST
#10

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#11

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#12

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#13

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#14

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#15

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#16

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#17

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

5points
POST
#18

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#19

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#20

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#21

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#22

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#23

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#24

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#25

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#26

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

4points
POST
#27

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#28

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#29

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#30

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#31

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#32

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#33

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#34

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#35

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#36

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#37

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#38

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#39

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#40

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#42

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

3points
POST
#43

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#44

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#45

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#46

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#47

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#48

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#49

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#50

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#52

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#53

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#54

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#55

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#56

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#57

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#58

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#59

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
#60

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#62

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#63

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#64

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#65

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#66

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#67

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

1point
POST
#68

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

0points
POST
#69

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

0points
POST
#70

Artist Uses Food To Make Art And The Result Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

_ghoul_mom_ Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda