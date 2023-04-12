Corinne (otherwise known as _ghoul_mom_ on social media) is a talented and creative food artist from DC. As a mother of two children, she found herself passionate about creating whimsical, fun food art at the start of the pandemic. Her unique and playful creations quickly became a way to bring joy and laughter to children, inspire them to try new foods, and make meal times more enjoyable.

By transforming mundane fruits and vegetables and other food items into extraordinary characters, Corinne cleverly uses her artistic experience to capture the attention of young and old alike. From alien fruit to Halloween-themed treats with googly eyes, her culinary creations have received positive reactions on social media, inspiring others to explore their creativity and brighten their days. With her carefree approach to art, Corinne reminds us that having fun and enjoying life is never a waste of time.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com