I may be a little biased because I was born in April, but I truly believe that it is the best month (not that there’s anything wrong with other months)! In many countries, the month of April marks the awakening of nature, and with all the trees in bloom, you can’t help but feel optimistic about the future. A lot of April holidays are about celebrating life and new beginnings.

If you believe in horoscopes, for the most part, the April zodiac is ruled by Aries, said to be the most undefeatable and loyal sign. But even if astrology is not your thing, there are tons of other April celebrations that will make you look forward to it. One good thing about holidays in April is that the weather is already warm, so you can have fun both indoors and outdoors.

For this article celebrating April and the beginning of a new cycle, we collected some curious April fun facts. How many new things did you learn from them? Was there something that especially caught your attention? Share this article with your April-born friends to let them know how much you appreciate them. If you know other interesting things that happened in April, let us know in the comments.