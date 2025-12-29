Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua celebrating in the ring surrounded by media and supporters after a boxing match.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

26

0

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is recovering in hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that took the lives of at least two people, according to multiple local reports.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua’s highly publicized victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami turned him into a worldwide viral sensation.

Highlights
  • Anthony Joshua was hospitalized after a fatal crash in Nigeria that took the lives of two people.
  • The accident occurred just over a week after his controversial viral fight with Jake Paul.
  • Upcoming plans, including a potential Tyson Fury showdown, are now in doubt.

The 36-year-old was reportedly traveling along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday when his Lexus SUV collided with another vehicle. 

Nigerian newspaper Punch reported that Joshua was seated behind the driver at the time of impact. 

RELATED:

    Boxer Anthony Joshua is recovering in hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Getty/Richard Pelham

    An eyewitness who helped at the scene described the chaotic moment when bystanders rushed to pull people from the wreckage.

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Getty/Richard Pelham

    “It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him,” the eyewitness told Punch

    “Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived.”

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Getty/Richard Heathcote

    The witness added that Joshua’s security details were in a vehicle following behind. Initial reports suggest the boxer sustained minor injuries, while two others lost their lives in the collision.

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: X/PulseNigeria247

    The BBC cited Ogun State Police Command sources who said Joshua and the other injured passengers were transported to “an undisclosed hospital”.

    As investigations continue, Joshua’s representatives have yet to comment publicly on the crash.

    Critics said the fight lacked legitimacy due to Joshua’s advantages in size and experience

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: X/PulseNigeria247

    The timing of the accident has shocked fans. Joshua had been celebrating a headline-grabbing win over Jake Paul on December 19, a crossover boxing event that dominated Netflix and social media because of its unexpected pairing: a former Olympic gold medallist versus an internet influencer.

    Such was the strange nature of the build-up that critics questioned whether boxing had abandoned sporting legitimacy entirely, and those concerns only grew louder as the bout progressed.

    The stark gap in weight, strength, experience, and technique became painfully obvious to viewers both ringside and online.

    “Fans didn’t pay to see this crap,” referee Christopher Young was heard saying mid-fight.

    Joshua knocked Paul out in the sixth round, breaking his jaw in the process. 

    “It’s a win but it’s not a success,” Joshua admitted. “I’ve got a lot of improving I’ve got to do. I’m not happy.”

    Despite the criticism of the fight quality, Joshua emerged with one of the biggest paydays of his career, reportedly part of a £210 million purse.

    Potential plans for a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury are now uncertain as he recovers from his injuries

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Instagram/anthonyjoshua

    Hours before the accident, Joshua posted a video to social media of him playing a table tennis match with a friend.

    Prior to the Paul match, Joshua’s own legacy was a fiercely debated topic among fans. 

    Once a dominant force in the heavyweight division, he has collected victories against boxing novices in two of his past three outings, while suffering a heavy defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @anthonyjoshua

    Even before the crash, some were questioning his future in the sport.

    After knocking out Paul, Joshua turned his attention toward Tyson Fury. He even mimicked his longtime rival’s voice in Miami, saying: “I give the dosser eight weeks. Twenty-four hours to sign a contract. Let’s see if he is a man.”

    His promoter Eddie Hearn had also refused to rule out a February bout against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven, saying, “Rico or whoever it is, we haven’t finalised that yet. We’re not going to rush him back if he’s not quite ready.”

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Getty/Leonardo Fernandez

    UPDATE: Local authorities have confirmed five adult males were involved in the crash. Two lost their lives, the rest “escaped unhurt.”

    Officials added that Joshua was “rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.” At the same time, they believe the Lexus Jeep involved int he accident was travelling over the speed limit.

    The vehicle had presumably lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

    Image credits: BBC

    This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: OmgItsOshomo

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: SPEKLACE

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: mr_chiboi

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Emmetbrogan16

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Ebiladegr8

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Topten_____

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: pavlovs_khat

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: __oses

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: Utdterrain

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: baobanger

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: cleverkay13

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: isimagnet

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: its_Abdulfana

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: _reyoawode

    Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

    Image credits: xote_Sol

