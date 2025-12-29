Anthony Joshua Involved In Fatal Car Crash Days After Brutally Knocking Out Jake Paul

ADVERTISEMENT

British boxing star Anthony Joshua is recovering in hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that took the lives of at least two people, according to multiple local reports.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua’s highly publicized victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami turned him into a worldwide viral sensation.

Highlights Anthony Joshua was hospitalized after a fatal crash in Nigeria that took the lives of two people.

The accident occurred just over a week after his controversial viral fight with Jake Paul.

Upcoming plans, including a potential Tyson Fury showdown, are now in doubt.

The 36-year-old was reportedly traveling along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday when his Lexus SUV collided with another vehicle.

Nigerian newspaper Punch reported that Joshua was seated behind the driver at the time of impact.

Image credits: Getty/Richard Pelham

An eyewitness who helped at the scene described the chaotic moment when bystanders rushed to pull people from the wreckage.

Image credits: Getty/Richard Pelham

“It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him,” the eyewitness told Punch.

“Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived.”

Image credits: Getty/Richard Heathcote

The witness added that Joshua’s security details were in a vehicle following behind. Initial reports suggest the boxer sustained minor injuries, while two others lost their lives in the collision.

Image credits: X/PulseNigeria247

The BBC cited Ogun State Police Command sources who said Joshua and the other injured passengers were transported to “an undisclosed hospital”.

As investigations continue, Joshua’s representatives have yet to comment publicly on the crash.

Critics said the fight lacked legitimacy due to Joshua’s advantages in size and experience

Image credits: X/PulseNigeria247

The timing of the accident has shocked fans. Joshua had been celebrating a headline-grabbing win over Jake Paul on December 19, a crossover boxing event that dominated Netflix and social media because of its unexpected pairing: a former Olympic gold medallist versus an internet influencer.

Anthony Joshua injured in fatal car crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria Two people confirmed dead after his Lexus collided with stationary truck Joshua sustained minor injuries and helped rescue others at the scene He was in Nigeria following his Jake Paul 🅱️out pic.twitter.com/EgS71mxDd5 — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) December 29, 2025

Such was the strange nature of the build-up that critics questioned whether boxing had abandoned sporting legitimacy entirely, and those concerns only grew louder as the bout progressed.

The stark gap in weight, strength, experience, and technique became painfully obvious to viewers both ringside and online.

“Fans didn’t pay to see this crap,” referee Christopher Young was heard saying mid-fight.

Anthony Joshua involved in Car Crash in Lagos Nigeria 10 days after his victory fight against Jake Paul Video Credit: Punch pic.twitter.com/4oZwJEdBuL — 𓃵 Jæy 𝕏 Shëgz🇳🇬 (@Jonnytheflipper) December 29, 2025

Joshua knocked Paul out in the sixth round, breaking his jaw in the process.

“It’s a win but it’s not a success,” Joshua admitted. “I’ve got a lot of improving I’ve got to do. I’m not happy.”

Despite the criticism of the fight quality, Joshua emerged with one of the biggest paydays of his career, reportedly part of a £210 million purse.

Potential plans for a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury are now uncertain as he recovers from his injuries

Image credits: Instagram/anthonyjoshua

Hours before the accident, Joshua posted a video to social media of him playing a table tennis match with a friend.

Prior to the Paul match, Joshua’s own legacy was a fiercely debated topic among fans.

Once a dominant force in the heavyweight division, he has collected victories against boxing novices in two of his past three outings, while suffering a heavy defeat to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @anthonyjoshua

Even before the crash, some were questioning his future in the sport.

After knocking out Paul, Joshua turned his attention toward Tyson Fury. He even mimicked his longtime rival’s voice in Miami, saying: “I give the dosser eight weeks. Twenty-four hours to sign a contract. Let’s see if he is a man.”

His promoter Eddie Hearn had also refused to rule out a February bout against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven, saying, “Rico or whoever it is, we haven’t finalised that yet. We’re not going to rush him back if he’s not quite ready.”

Image credits: Getty/Leonardo Fernandez

UPDATE: Local authorities have confirmed five adult males were involved in the crash. Two lost their lives, the rest “escaped unhurt.”

Officials added that Joshua was “rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.” At the same time, they believe the Lexus Jeep involved int he accident was travelling over the speed limit.

The vehicle had presumably lost control during an overtaking maneuver and crashed into a stationary truck by the side of the road.

Image credits: BBC

Image credits: BBC

Image credits: BBC

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

