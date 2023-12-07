ADVERTISEMENT

Even though patterns vary widely among species, sleep appears to be a requirement for most animals. It has been observed in mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and some fish as well as insects and even simpler organisms, such as nematodes.

To see how the ones closest to us get their rest, we at Bored Panda invite you to take a look at the appropriately titled subreddit 'Animals Being Sleepy.'

Created back in 2018, it now has 42.5K members who are constantly sharing footage of our adorable friends giving in to their peaceful slumber. Enjoy!

#1

Cats That Actually Want Your Love And Affection

hazel037 Report

LegendsNeverDIE
55 minutes ago

Awwww 🥰 but the title implies that they don't usually want affection - I think humans assume they don't so the cats are more reluctant to give it

#2

Biscuit The Tiny Lop Does A Snooze And A Flop. We Need To Get Her To Stop

eliteprephistory Report

#3

All Tired Out

Sch3bang Report

The Random Merp
36 minutes ago

Heya! Cute pic, but just btw these wheels are super dangerous for hamsters! There's countless cases of them getting their paws stuck between the bars or hurting them on them. Please get your hammy a wheel without holes!

#4

Shhh, Suspect Is Asleep

eliteprephistory Report

#5

Now, That's A Sleep-Smile (& A 1/2) If I Ever Saw One!

Oneofakind1977 Report

#6

This Is Phoebo. He Likes Letting His Feet Dangle Off The Edge Of The Bed While Getting Scritches

mr_afrolicious Report

#7

Sharing Is Caring

b12ftw Report

Multa Nocte
52 minutes ago

I am always thrilled to see these unlikely pairings. 😻

#8

He Gone

reddit.com Report

#9

Sleepy Kitten

Top-Cryptographer491 Report

#10

I Got Too Comfortable And Now Must Snooze

eliteprephistory Report

#11

A Good Place To Nap! The Neighbor Had To Check In To See If He Was Ok

EcstaticSeahorse Report

Gem
37 minutes ago

Looks like a cardboard cut out 😭 so adorable

#12

We Were Gone For 10 Days. I Think She Missed Us

settiek Report

#13

The Nap Gang Is In The Town

SubiSG1 Report

#14

Sleepy Bat

shygirlturnedsassy Report

#15

Puppy Is Sleeping In The Cutest Positions Ever

hazel037 Report

#16

The Sleepiest Little Bandit In Town

eliteprephistory Report

#17

Can't Move. Sawyer Is Sleeping

TheOak Report

#18

My Dog Likes To Sleep Sucking A Blanket

crazylittlethings Report

#19

He Asleep - I Am Now Stuck Forever

adazeuq Report

#20

Sometimes He Gets Scared That He's All Alone So I Scratch Behind His Ears Until He Falls Asleep

AgentWolf358 Report

#21

I Can't Believe How Cute She Is Sometimes

peeparonipupza Report

#22

She Was So Sleepy She Didn't Even Wake Up When My Boyfriend Moved Her

cofeycabron Report

#23

Little Beauty Sleep

reddit.com Report

Multa Nocte
51 minutes ago

That single brain cell needs to get its beauty rest, you know!

#24

Asleep In 10-Seconds

freeatlastsgon Report

#25

Tuckered Out From A Hard Day Of Barking At The Wind

Neothin87 Report

#26

Total Relaxation

fliminglaps Report

#27

A Circle

AgentWolf358 Report

#28

Cousin's New Puppy After An Eventful Christmas Afternoon

OpenCole Report

#29

Progression Of Snooze

HOH_Camp-Dad Report

Multa Nocte
45 minutes ago

From the nose-tip to the half-snout to the whole-nine-yards

#30

Tongue Out Dreams

HarleySnow18 Report

#31

His Own Bed In The Sitting Room, His Own Bed In The Bedroom, Choses The Kitchen Floor

Dependent_Owl967 Report

#32

Saffron Accepts The New Turquoise Baby

c0gnitivityy Report

#33

That’s How She Act When I’m Not Home

JenniLynn82 Report

#34

Willow Fell Asleep Mid-Stretch

violet19 Report

#35

My Kitten Bazyli

szydelkowe Report

#36

My Rescued Cockatoo Mojo Finally Feels Safe Enough To Fall Asleep On Her Perch

Hexbug101 Report

#37

This Is Toby. His Favorite Pillow Is Whatever Piece Of Technology You're Trying To Use Right Now

anarchya780 Report

#38

The Sacred Yawn Photo™. Many Months I Have Waited For This Opportunity. I Have Been Blessed This Day

bluujjaay Report

#39

First Time Seeing Peepa With Her Tongue Out While Sleeping

peeparonipupza Report

#40

The Proper Way To Start 2021. Naps With Cats!

washgirl7980 Report

#41

Me After Being A Jerk All Day

Mdmizan5015 Report

#42

With A Foot Of Snow Outside, I Don't Blame Her

ACertainArtifact Report

#43

You’re... Getting... Sleep... Yyyyy

jepster666 Report

#44

Well-Earned Nap On My Jacket. The Hike Was A Lot For My Old Girl

atomikitten Report

#45

My Dog Always Sleeps Under Blankets. This Is How He Handles Hot Weather

thegoosebandit Report

#46

Zzzz

amanda436 Report

Multa Nocte
40 minutes ago

If it fits I sits (unless there's any possible food in there and by the way why isn't it filled to the top?)

#47

Max Being Sleepy But Hungry At He Same Time

Greasy_doorknob Report

#48

I’m Not Sure Who Likes Me Working From Home More, Me Or My Bird

eliteprephistory Report

#49

Nothing Like Sleeping On Your Brothers To Make A Pup Smile

hypatia423 Report

#50

Smug Pug On A Rug

CrabbyT777 Report

#51

Must... Not.. Boop.. The Snoot

Maahrii Report

#52

My Sleepy Sphinx

MurtaghGamer Report

#53

Beelz All Tuckered Out After Spazzing On The Curtains

reddit.com Report

#54

Car Rides Make Petra Sleepy

noahleeann Report

#55

Our Relationship Is Symbiotic. I Am Pillow. She Is Hot Water Pup

schmeebee Report

#56

Orb

partycrabs Report

Mark
8 minutes ago

What sort of hamster has that long of a tail. The Robos I've had looked extremely similar but had stubby tails

#57

I Promise, He Looks Majestic When He's Awake

ghostwooman Report

#58

Nessie The Jack Russel Has Been Proper Needy Since This Lockdown!

reddit.com Report

#59

Garak Found A Comfy Nap Spot

YourPolyGoddess Report

#60

Played Herself To Sleep At Last

schmeebee Report

#61

This Is The Doggo Of Good Weekend Sleep. Whisper "Sleep Tight Borker" For Good Sleeps Tonight

eliteprephistory Report

#62

Sleepy With One Eye Open

murbul Report

#63

His Name Is Kasper And He Is Sleeping

Bighand_khan Report

#64

This Is My Grandparents Cat Tiny Rick

Sorcer12 Report

#65

My Baby Boy Snoozing

sleepinginmycar Report

#66

My Olive

northyuki Report

#67

She Looks So Peaceful

