97 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic
Even though patterns vary widely among species, sleep appears to be a requirement for most animals. It has been observed in mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and some fish as well as insects and even simpler organisms, such as nematodes.
To see how the ones closest to us get their rest, we at Bored Panda invite you to take a look at the appropriately titled subreddit 'Animals Being Sleepy.'
Created back in 2018, it now has 42.5K members who are constantly sharing footage of our adorable friends giving in to their peaceful slumber. Enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
Cats That Actually Want Your Love And Affection
Awwww 🥰 but the title implies that they don't usually want affection - I think humans assume they don't so the cats are more reluctant to give it
Biscuit The Tiny Lop Does A Snooze And A Flop. We Need To Get Her To Stop
All Tired Out
Heya! Cute pic, but just btw these wheels are super dangerous for hamsters! There's countless cases of them getting their paws stuck between the bars or hurting them on them. Please get your hammy a wheel without holes!
Shhh, Suspect Is Asleep
Now, That's A Sleep-Smile (& A 1/2) If I Ever Saw One!
This Is Phoebo. He Likes Letting His Feet Dangle Off The Edge Of The Bed While Getting Scritches
Sharing Is Caring
He Gone
Sleepy Kitten
I Got Too Comfortable And Now Must Snooze
A Good Place To Nap! The Neighbor Had To Check In To See If He Was Ok
We Were Gone For 10 Days. I Think She Missed Us
The Nap Gang Is In The Town
Sleepy Bat
Puppy Is Sleeping In The Cutest Positions Ever
The Sleepiest Little Bandit In Town
Can't Move. Sawyer Is Sleeping
My Dog Likes To Sleep Sucking A Blanket
He Asleep - I Am Now Stuck Forever
Sometimes He Gets Scared That He's All Alone So I Scratch Behind His Ears Until He Falls Asleep
I Can't Believe How Cute She Is Sometimes
She Was So Sleepy She Didn't Even Wake Up When My Boyfriend Moved Her
Little Beauty Sleep
That single brain cell needs to get its beauty rest, you know!
Asleep In 10-Seconds
Tuckered Out From A Hard Day Of Barking At The Wind
Total Relaxation
A Circle
Cousin's New Puppy After An Eventful Christmas Afternoon
Progression Of Snooze
From the nose-tip to the half-snout to the whole-nine-yards
Tongue Out Dreams
His Own Bed In The Sitting Room, His Own Bed In The Bedroom, Choses The Kitchen Floor
Saffron Accepts The New Turquoise Baby
That’s How She Act When I’m Not Home
Willow Fell Asleep Mid-Stretch
My Kitten Bazyli
My Rescued Cockatoo Mojo Finally Feels Safe Enough To Fall Asleep On Her Perch
This Is Toby. His Favorite Pillow Is Whatever Piece Of Technology You're Trying To Use Right Now
The Sacred Yawn Photo™. Many Months I Have Waited For This Opportunity. I Have Been Blessed This Day
First Time Seeing Peepa With Her Tongue Out While Sleeping
The Proper Way To Start 2021. Naps With Cats!
Me After Being A Jerk All Day
With A Foot Of Snow Outside, I Don't Blame Her
You’re... Getting... Sleep... Yyyyy
Well-Earned Nap On My Jacket. The Hike Was A Lot For My Old Girl
My Dog Always Sleeps Under Blankets. This Is How He Handles Hot Weather
Zzzz
If it fits I sits (unless there's any possible food in there and by the way why isn't it filled to the top?)