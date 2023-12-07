ADVERTISEMENT

Even though patterns vary widely among species, sleep appears to be a requirement for most animals. It has been observed in mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and some fish as well as insects and even simpler organisms, such as nematodes.

To see how the ones closest to us get their rest, we at Bored Panda invite you to take a look at the appropriately titled subreddit 'Animals Being Sleepy.'

Created back in 2018, it now has 42.5K members who are constantly sharing footage of our adorable friends giving in to their peaceful slumber. Enjoy!