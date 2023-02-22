Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
CEO Thinks He Knows Better Than IT Worker When It Comes To Emails, Ends Up As The Laughing Stock Of Everybody He’s Ever Respected
32points
People, Social Issues4 hours ago

Justin Sandberg and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

We’ve all been there before, some higher-up has a great idea without the technical ability to know that it’s a disaster-in-waiting. No matter how much people protest, they just have to have their way. So all that’s left to do is comply and hope that if they can’t learn from advice, they can at least learn from their mistakes.

An internet user shared one such situation where no amount of protest could dissuade a CEO from making some changes to an email system. So they did as instructed, then detailed the almost apocalyptic fallout of the CEO’s demands.

Sometimes getting what you want is not actually a good thing

Image credits: amazingmikael (not the actual photo)

Despite IT’s warnings, the CEO wanted the automated email system to work his way

So they complied with his demands, knowing full well what might happen

Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

His inbox is completely full and even worse, it’s creating problems for his networking group

Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)

The system he demanded is a disaster for everyone

Image credits: rawf8 (not the actual photo)

But IT stood its ground and had the foresight to document his original demand

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dingdongdelongwong

Commenters expressed their mirth at the situation and shared similar experiences they have had with entitled managers

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

