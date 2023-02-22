CEO Thinks He Knows Better Than IT Worker When It Comes To Emails, Ends Up As The Laughing Stock Of Everybody He’s Ever Respected

We’ve all been there before, some higher-up has a great idea without the technical ability to know that it’s a disaster-in-waiting. No matter how much people protest, they just have to have their way. So all that’s left to do is comply and hope that if they can’t learn from advice, they can at least learn from their mistakes.

An internet user shared one such situation where no amount of protest could dissuade a CEO from making some changes to an email system. So they did as instructed, then detailed the almost apocalyptic fallout of the CEO’s demands.

Sometimes getting what you want is not actually a good thing

Despite IT’s warnings, the CEO wanted the automated email system to work his way

So they complied with his demands, knowing full well what might happen

His inbox is completely full and even worse, it’s creating problems for his networking group

The system he demanded is a disaster for everyone

But IT stood its ground and had the foresight to document his original demand

Commenters expressed their mirth at the situation and shared similar experiences they have had with entitled managers