“Steroids Are Bad:” Bodybuilder Removed From Flight After Erupting With Fury At Elderly Passenger
A Southwest Airlines flight turned disruptive after a muscular passenger lost his temper and was removed from the plane following an argument that reportedly started because another man was talking to his wife.
The incident was caught on camera on December 15 by fellow passengers and shared across TikTok and Facebook, showing the man shouting at an elderly man, throwing food at another traveler, and repeatedly making threatening remarks as airline staff intervened to calm him down.
- The situation reached a breaking point when a passenger joked, “Dollar for a slice,” as the man carried his food off the plane.
- The incident occurred as Southwest prepares to phase out its long-standing open-seating model on January 27, 2026.
“I’ll meet you at the gate,” the man shouted.
A bodybuilder was booted off the Southwest plane after a heated argument with a fellow passenger
While parts of the confrontation remain unknown, the video showed a man in a gray Under Armour t-shirt and white baseball hat getting up from his seat as a female Southwest employee stood over him.
The angry buff man was seen shouting at an older man seated behind him, prompting the latter to extend his arm defensively to keep the aggressor away.
“I’m just protecting myself from this man,” the older gentleman said.
However, his remark escalated the situation as the jock began pointing at him and shouting profanities, calling him a “nut job” and accusing him of “running [his] f**king mouth”.
The man then grabbed his belongings, including a pizza box and a bag of food, and stormed toward the front of the plane while constantly yelling insults.
Seconds later, he turned back after realizing he had forgotten his backpack, reigniting the tension as a fellow passenger mocked him with a hilarious comment.
A “dollar for a slice” joke pushed the situation over the edge
As the man returned to his seat, the passenger filming the ordeal mocked him.
“Dollar for a slice,” the man joked.
His comment quickly set the bodybuilder off. He turned toward the man filming and demanded that he put his phone down, calling him a “d***bag.”
He then stared directly into the camera, daring the passenger to stop recording.
“Don’t make me throw my food at you,” he warned.
A few seconds later, he hurled his to-go bag toward the man.
While a male Southwest employee rushed in to de-escalate the situation, the effort failed. The angry passenger continued shouting threats and insults as he was escorted toward the front of the aircraft.
The clip also showed passengers clapping as the guy was being removed from the plane. However, just before exiting, he turned back and shouted that he would “meet you at the gate.”
The internet reacted with hilarious responses to “dollar for a slice” joke
Online reactions poured in fast as several viewers shared hilarious responses to the “dollar for a slice” prank.
“Dollar for a slice, omg that’s my new ringtone,” one commenter joked.
“How was the pizza?” another asked.
Others suspected the moment might have been exaggerated for attention, with one writing, “Like many creators in this niche, the goal is to go viral by making people debate whether the video is real or fake.”
It remains unclear whether law enforcement was involved after the passenger was removed from the plane.
The passenger aggression inside planes has become a constant issue as airline rules continue to shift
While viewers found this incident amusing, it reflected a broader pattern of rising in-flight aggression that airlines have struggled to contain.
Bored Panda has previously reported on multiple incidents where routine situations escalated into passengers having to be removed.
For instance, in September 2025, an American Airlines passenger was escorted off a plane after telling a flight attendant to “shut up” during a safety briefing.
Another similar incident was reported in May 2025, where a woman was charged with felony child ab*se after allegedly “smacking” a child mid-flight following an argument.
The Southwest incident occurred during a transitional period for the airline, which has long been known for its open-seating policy, where passengers choose any available seat after boarding.
However, that system will reportedly end on January 27, 2026, after which travelers will be able to select their seats during booking.
