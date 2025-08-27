Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Airline Sparks Outrage With Controversial New Rule Affecting Plus-Size Passengers
Southwest Airlines airplane in flight, illustrating airline controversy involving new rules for plus-size passengers.
Lifestyle, Travel

Airline Sparks Outrage With Controversial New Rule Affecting Plus-Size Passengers

Open list comments 27
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

27

ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest Airlines will soon require passengers who don’t fit within the armrests of their seat to pay for an extra one in advance, part of a series of recent changes the carrier is implementing.

The new rule goes into effect next year, on January 27.

Currently, plus-size travelers can either pay for an extra seat in advance with the option of getting that money refunded later or request a free extra seat at the airport by discussing their seating needs with a gate agent.

Highlights
  • Southwest Airlines will require passengers to buy an extra seat in advance if they exceed armrest space.
  • Refunds for extra seats will be possible but are not guaranteed, unlike under the current policy.
  • Passengers who have not purchased an extra seat in advance must buy one at the airport or be rebooked if no adjacent seats are available.

Under the new policy, a refund is still possible but not guaranteed. “To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking,” the company said in a statement.

RELATED:

    Southwest Airlines will require passengers who don’t fit within a single seat’s armrests to buy an extra seat in advance
    Southwest Airlines airplane taking off, illustrating airline controversy over new rule affecting plus-size passengers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sven Piper/Unsplash

    Southwest added that a refund for the second seat remains still possible under the new policy if the flight isn’t fully booked at the time of departure and if both tickets were purchased in the same booking class.

    Additionally, to receive a refund for the extra ticket, the passenger needs to request it within 90 days of the flight.

    Airplane interior with passengers seated, illustrating airline controversy over new rule affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: Clint Patterson/Unsplash

    If a passenger who requires extra space doesn’t purchase a second seat before arriving at the airport, they will be required to buy one there under the new policy.

    “If the flight is sold out or adjacent seats are not available on your flight, we will rebook you on an alternate flight to your destination on which adjacent seats are available,” Southwest’s website reads.

    “To avoid the need for purchasing a seat at the last minute or rebooking, we encourage you to purchase your second seat when you make your initial reservation.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Under the new policy, refunds for the second seat are possible but not guaranteed

    Plus-size passenger struggling to fit in airplane seat amid controversial airline rule and passenger reactions inside the cabin.

    Image credits: Elliott Advocacy

    @thechoxolatebunny#southwestairlines#plussize#fat#trending#fypシ゚viral♬ original sound – Alexis | Alexis Talks 💕


    The carrier’s new policy divided opinions on social media, with some users arguing it was “long overdue” and fair, while others criticized it as an example of greed or body-shaming.

    “Exactly. If you’re big enough to take up 2 seats, pay for 2 seats,” one person wrote.

    “Makes sense. I mean, weight distribution is a thing on airplanes too,” a separate user noted.

    “They’ll just keep shrinking the seats until everyone will have to buy a second seat,” a third suggested.

    “So if someone has wide shoulders and lifts they should have to pay more for being healthy? Interesting take,” another comment read.

    Plus-size passengers who don’t purchase a second seat before arriving at the airport must buy one there, or be rebooked if no adjacent seats are available

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plus-size passenger standing with luggage at Southwest airline check-in counter amid new controversial airline rule.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions

    Another person chimed in: “I get it, having a larger person next to you can be uncomfortable. But I’m 105 pounds and still feel squished in those seats. Maybe the airlines should quit making the seats smaller.”

    Among its detractors was Jason Vaughn, a travel agent who posts theme park reviews and travel tips for plus-size people. He said the change “is going to make the flying experience worse for everybody,” as per the Associated Press.

    To Jason, Southwest’s current policy contributes to a more comfortable experience for plus-size passengers while also ensuring all travelers have adequate space in their seats. “They have no idea anymore who their customer is,” he said of the company. “They have no identity left.”

    Plus-size passenger seated on an airplane, smiling and wearing heart-shaped glasses amid airline controversial new rule discussion.

    Image credits: jaebaeproductions

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Dallas-based carrier stated that passengers who “encroach upon the neighboring seat(s)” should “proactively” purchase the needed adjacent seats prior to travel “to ensure the additional seat is available.”

    It also clarified that customers “may not purchase more than one seat for the sole purpose of keeping the seat next to the Customer empty.”

    The policy, which will start on January 27, has sparked mixed reactions on social media

    Plus-size passenger smiling on airplane seat near window, highlighting controversial airline rule affecting plus-size travelers.

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The change to its Customer of Size policy will be implemented in January alongside the switch from open seating to assigned seats.

    According to the AP, Southwest plans to convert about one-third of the seats on its planes to premium seating with more legroom, aligning with a practice that is standard among other large US carriers.

    Southwest Airlines airplane flying with sky background, highlighting controversial new rule affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: Forsaken Films/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In May, the airline ended the policy allowing customers’ bags to fly for free, breaking with a decades-long luggage policy that set the budget carrier apart from its rivals.

    Southwest now reportedly charges $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second, with weight and size limits applying for the luggage.

    Social media users shared their thoughts on the airline’s new policy

    Twitter user commenting on airline seats size, sparking outrage over new rule affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: Timpabak

    Tweet discussing airline seat size issues, highlighting struggles faced by plus-size passengers due to controversial new airline rule.

    Image credits: TweetingNinja1

    Tweet criticizing airline’s controversial new rule affecting plus-size passengers requiring purchase of a second seat.

    Image credits: hecate40

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing airline seating policy, raising concerns about charges for plus-size passengers over 250lbs.

    Image credits: JimmyBoy4848

    Tweet discussing seat size checks at counters or TSA relating to airline rules affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: Gardyloo_Alert

    Twitter user discussing airline controversy over seating space and rules affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: whartonMIT

    Twitter user Matt replying to a tweet about airline sparks outrage with controversial new rule affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: Matt41155

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from The Conservative Alternative discussing airline policy requiring plus-size passengers to pay for extra space, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: OldeWorldOrder

    Screenshot of a social media post with a user replying about a topic related to airline plus-size passenger rules.

    Image credits: Trillest_G

    Tweet discussing airline policy requiring plus-size passengers to buy two seats for extra room, sparking controversy and debate.

    Image credits: Ephesians2_428

    Screenshot of a social media reply supporting an airline’s controversial new rule affecting plus-size passengers, sparking outrage.

    Image credits: animalfarmnow

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern over potential discrimination lawsuit amid airline rule affecting plus-size passengers controversy.

    Image credits: Toodliedoo

    User tweet complaining about airline comfort, relating to controversial new rule affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: ruleispiss75368

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing airline policy sparking outrage over rules affecting plus-size passengers.

    Image credits: chrispress5

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    27
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    27

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Entertainment news writer covering celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral pop culture stories read by millions worldwide.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Entertainment news writer covering celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral pop culture stories read by millions worldwide.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    frausun avatar
    Kurtz Frausun
    Kurtz Frausun
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you own two homes, you pay two property taxes. If you own two cars, that's two policies. If you take up two seats on a plane, you should pay for two seats.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't buy seats, they buy transportation to another place. Up to the transporter to provide adequate sitting. A big person doesn't get double service by paying two seats 😔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not an obese person and if I ever fly again I’ll likely buy an extra seat anyway. I don’t like being so close to strangers…last time I flew I was touching shoulders with the man next to me…he fell asleep and his head kept dropping to my shoulder. I was even leaning against my father who was sitting on the other side of me! It’s just….ugh!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bedyaa avatar
    Belinda
    Belinda
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3 seats? Sees my comment? Or may be 4 seats in a row, depends on the type of plane..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    scrapiechick avatar
    Scrappychick
    Scrappychick
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ive battled with my weight my entire life. 8 years ago I was big and called the customer service of an airline and asked if they could let me know the size of the seats and if at my weight/size I needed to book a second seat... I spent 4 hours on hold and ended up giving up. I got this size because of a spinal injury that isnt profitable to research/cure. I dont want to upset people and I absolutely dont want to draw attention to myself.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This policy is a shameful scam. When you buy a ticket, you buy the service to be taken to another place by air. You don't rent a volume in the plane cabine 😑 They can and should do larger seats to accomodate some people with this need, including tall people who have no space for their leg. That's THEIR job. I'm sorry they make you feel this way (again) and from a lean person, please hear there's nothing shameful or inconvenient about you. Those people have no heart.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    frausun avatar
    Kurtz Frausun
    Kurtz Frausun
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you own two homes, you pay two property taxes. If you own two cars, that's two policies. If you take up two seats on a plane, you should pay for two seats.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't buy seats, they buy transportation to another place. Up to the transporter to provide adequate sitting. A big person doesn't get double service by paying two seats 😔

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not an obese person and if I ever fly again I’ll likely buy an extra seat anyway. I don’t like being so close to strangers…last time I flew I was touching shoulders with the man next to me…he fell asleep and his head kept dropping to my shoulder. I was even leaning against my father who was sitting on the other side of me! It’s just….ugh!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bedyaa avatar
    Belinda
    Belinda
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3 seats? Sees my comment? Or may be 4 seats in a row, depends on the type of plane..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    scrapiechick avatar
    Scrappychick
    Scrappychick
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ive battled with my weight my entire life. 8 years ago I was big and called the customer service of an airline and asked if they could let me know the size of the seats and if at my weight/size I needed to book a second seat... I spent 4 hours on hold and ended up giving up. I got this size because of a spinal injury that isnt profitable to research/cure. I dont want to upset people and I absolutely dont want to draw attention to myself.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This policy is a shameful scam. When you buy a ticket, you buy the service to be taken to another place by air. You don't rent a volume in the plane cabine 😑 They can and should do larger seats to accomodate some people with this need, including tall people who have no space for their leg. That's THEIR job. I'm sorry they make you feel this way (again) and from a lean person, please hear there's nothing shameful or inconvenient about you. Those people have no heart.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Travel
    Homepage
    Trending
    Travel
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Travel Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT