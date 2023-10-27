Scattered Across The World, There Are Numerous Ruins Of Stone Circles Whose Origins And Purposes Remain Uncertain. English Explorer Theodore Bent Approximated The Presence Of Around 4,000 Stone Circles In South Africa. By 1974, The Estimate Had Increased To 20,000. Today, Michael Tellinger, A Renowned Researcher And Authority On The Subject, Suggests That Their Number May Be 100,000 Or Even Higher. Among These Stone Circles, Adam's Calendar Is Considered One Of The Oldest Astronomical Sites. Astronomer Bill Hollenbach Calculated Its Age To Be At Least 75,000 Years Based On The Alignment With The Rise Of Orion. Sardinia, In Italy, Boasts A High Concentration Of Structures Known As Nuraghe, Which Are The Primary Type Of Ancient Megalithic Sites Found On The Island. Over 7,000 Nuraghes Have Been Discovered, With A Density Of Approximately One Every 3 Square Kilometers. Archaeologists Speculate That There Were Originally More Than 10,000 Nuraghes. While The Function Of These Structures Remains Debated, Extensive Evidence Suggests Their Astronomical Alignment, And Interestingly, They Form Circular Patterns Similar To Many Other Ancient Sites When Viewed From Above. Gobekli Tepe In Turkey, Famous For Its Series Of Stone Circles, Is Estimated To Be Around 12,000 Years Old And Also Exhibits Astronomical Orientations. Despite Its Renown, Most Of The Circles At Gobekli Tepe Are Still Awaiting Excavation, And Geomagnetic Analysis Suggests That At Least 250 Stones Remain Buried Underground. In Jordan, Aerial Images Have Revealed Eleven Massive Ancient Circles With A Diameter Of Approximately 400 Meters (1,312 Feet). The Striking Similarity Among These Circles Has LED Researcher David Kennedy To Conclude That Their Proximity Is More Than Mere Coincidence. Although Theories And Hypotheses Proposed By Researchers Offer Insights, The Purpose Of These Stone Circles Remains A Subject Of Debate. Additionally, Archaeologists Are Uncertain About The True Age Of These Structures