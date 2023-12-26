ADVERTISEMENT

Many parents, quite rightfully, believe that only other parents can actually understand what it means to have kids. So it should surprise no one that some moms and dads actively create memes about their experiences as well. 

The “Check your kids at the door” Instagram page shares hilarious memes about parenting that most people with kids might find relatable. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. We got in touch with Rob, who created and manages the page to learn more. 

More info: Instagram 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

atpburke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

stupidoldandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with Rob, the creator and current administrator of the “Check your kids at the door” and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we wanted to know what inspired him to create a meme page on Instagram just for parenting content. 

“I started my page almost 5 years ago. I was making memes and sharing them with family and friends and decided to start posting them. I try and keep my page mostly original memes. I'm always looking for new templates and clips to create with. A lot of the time it's while watching a movie with my kids,” he shared. 
#4

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

ASFleischman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

EleanorMargolis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We also call something in perfect condition "mint condition" for a reason. lmao (yes, I know it actually means it come straight from a mint... relax.)

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

MightySigurd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Given the page’s popularity and age, we were curious to hear what Rob thought was its main draw and what makes a good parenting meme. “I think a good parenting meme needs to be relatable. The ups and downs of parenting are something everyone experiences and it's easy to connect with,” he shared with Bored Panda. 
#7

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

LouisatheLast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
cw_5 avatar
C W
C W
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that's why we need to invest in better sex education for all our kids. Nothing funny about coddling ignorance.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“The majority of parenting memes are made by moms. There aren't as many dads who do it so it does give a different perspective on raising kids,” he added, so if you are a dad and have a meme you would like to share, go to the “Check your kids at the door” Instagram page and send it to Rob. 
#10

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

In general, meme culture has “exploded” since the 2000s, as more people spend time online and have access to the internet through their phones, tablets, and other devices. While the word “meme” in its modern context was coined by Richerd Dawkins in 1976, it was only in 2013 that researcher Limor Shifman created a new synthesis of Dawkins' ideas and the reality of internet content. 
#13

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

AdvanceBase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lynngracie-rogers_3 avatar
Lynn Gracie-Rogers
Lynn Gracie-Rogers
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! There is one spot on the Massachusetts Turnpike, just after Springfield, where it is an hour between the two exits. 2 hours more driving if you miss the exit. I distinctly remember seeing a street name on the overpass and asking myself why I was seeing it when I had to get off that exit. Only made that mistake twice. Yup. I didn’t learn my lesson the first time.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#15

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Since memes simply rely on shared experiences, it’s not surprising that every group on the planet has at least one meme page dedicated to it. Test it out yourself, you might have to dig around a bit, but from Instagram to Reddit, nearly every topic on the planet has a few creative fans out there making memes. 
#16

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

With various tools, tutorials, and types of software out there, it’s really never been easier to make memes, which is perhaps exactly how the “meme economy” can sustain itself. In the past, professionals would be required to make anything from a song to a video, now casual hobbyists can try their hand at online fame from the comfort of their own bedrooms. 
#19

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

The only thing to make sure of is that you aren’t accidentally stealing some intellectual property. In the US, most memes are ultimately protected under fair use, but it can get complicated when the origin of an image is in dispute. There have been cases where copyrighted images have ended up in corporate memes
#22

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

iamchrisscott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

starwars_sheevposting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

Cafeinated_Dad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Gee... thanks for doing the bare minimum hun! I'm so damn lucky!"

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

MNateShyamalan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
terryltobias avatar
Terry Tobias
Terry Tobias
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I don't know. A golden retriever would make a great representative.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Amusing-Parenting-Memes Shares stats

checkyourkidsatthedoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!