ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes all it takes is a second to guess where a person is from, be it their looks, their accent, their behavior, or something else that gives it away. Often affected by customs, cultural norms, or widespread behaviors, they tend to do things they might not even realize are representative of their home; but for people around them, they are pretty clear telltale signs.

Redditor u/Frosty-Ad3575 recently turned to the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, seeking to learn what things people consider obvious signs that someone is American. Netizens’ answers covered everything from the way people stand to how they greet each other, among other things, so scroll down to find them and see what might give away that a person comes from the United States.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American They'll use any form of measurement other than metric. Freedoms per eagle is a popular one.

CottageLife1 , Steve Johnson / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
mistyrigo avatar
Red Panda
Red Panda
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Freedoms per eagle?? 😂😂 As an American, I would be so confused yet intrigued if someone really used this like a form of measurement earnestly.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Aggressively white teeth.

orthostasisasis , Gus Ruballo / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Referring to 'Europe' as if it were a country.

sweetpapisanchez , Danielle Rice / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American They assume everyone knows about american geography, politics, news etc. but they know nothing about any other country.

gadzoots , Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American MM-DD-YYYY date format.

Cuish , Leeloo Thefirst / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
aligator_girl avatar
Cee
Cee
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you!! It should always be Day-Month-Year. It’s the 2nd of January, 2024

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Claiming to be of a certain nationality (e.g. Irish), but can't even locate the eponymous country on a map.

DanteWrath , Ingo Joseph / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
cinbaby avatar
Cin
Cin
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being an ancestor isn't just a "claim". Not knowing geography is just individual laziness.

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American To me - it is the habit of choosing convenience over all else (note that my observations are mostly of people who consider themselves middle class). Small example - if you need to wipe down your kitchen counter, Americans always reach for a paper product while back in India, it would always be a cloth towel. Reason for Indians to use cloth - it is reusable and hence, economical. Americans using paper - it is more convenient. Transport - wait a half hour extra for train or drive... the Americans in my group always chose to drive and the Europeans and Asians chose public transit. Lunch at work - most Americans in my group but lunch every day, even if it is a simple deli sandwich. Most non- Americans bring homemade lunches. Now I don't make value judgement about how people spend their money but the way they gravitate towards convenience first and only then consider finances, environmental impact, etc.

gigibuffoon , Nick Clement / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you are from Europe and have spent some time in the US you will make that observation. Drive-through for everything, even for banks, was very weird to me. (To be fair, lots of American cities and places have s****y Public Transportation to begin with. Often enough the car is the only alternative)

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Apparently the CIA trains American agents to not lean on things if they go undercover in foreign countries because Americans lean on anything they can while standing around.

clown1998 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Not to be rude or offensive as I am American and this, but we are fat.

radizorit , Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think south africans are fatter. 31% of men and 68% of women are obese here.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#10

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American I’m half Italian and my biggest pet peeve with American culture is Americans are averse to walking

Inb4 “American cities aren’t walkable”. That’s true to a point, but Americans a big country. There are still walkable places and even in the instance where something is, people prefer to drive. I used to walk 30 minutes to class from home and people thought I was crazy.

I also used to be an Uber driver. Many people I picked up were college students that didn’t want to make the 10-15 minute walk from the off campus dorms. I’ve had friends ask to drive to places that are only 10 minute walks. It’s kind of pathetic.

BandoTheBear , Paweł L. / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
lynnie_quek avatar
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once again depends on Where's they are from. My friends from NYC are still not big on driving after living in Europe for years.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Expecting to drive to everything.

TerranceBaggz , Tobi / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well, without sidewalks, bike lanes and the strange zoning laws this is just the common thing?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Immediately asking someone what they do for a living when meeting them. Our jobs and work are our entire identity.

bealzu , Sora Shimazaki / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

In the touristy cafe-restaurant I worked at:

1. If they asked me for the nicest spot we had
2. If they asked me my recommendation without seeing the menu first
3. I would walk to the table, and they would say right away "hey how are you doing?". This one threw me off a lot at first. Why is this person asking me how I'm doing?? I'm just there to take the order. I got used to it, and I think they found my awkwardness to it cute.
4. They would ask my name when I greeted them and took their order


NB I'm Northern European

Muc_99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American They talk loud. Very loud.

onowhid , Keira Burton / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh I find certain other nationalities talk a LOT louder than Americans.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

I'm Canadian and the biggest giveaway to me that someone is American is simply in their spelling. For example, we would spell it "the colour grey", and Americans would spell it "the color gray." We use paycheque instead of paycheck, and neighbour instead of neighbor. Our vernacular is very British.

Current-Tree770 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
anga avatar
Random Jackass
Random Jackass
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bald eagles told us the U's were superfluous, so we just ran with it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American When asked where they’re from. They instantly say the state not the country.

Plutiduti , John Diez / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are some states we would prefer not to be associated with. Ahem, Florida, ahem...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Ask for ice in their water.

SuvenPan , Luigi Pozzoli / Unspla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rubbish, I live in Australia with scorching long hot summers. Everything comes with ice wherever possible. Americans did not invent ice water ffs.

Vote comment up
21
21points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Baseball cap... even on an infant riding in a pram.

SyntheticOne , Oleksandr P / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lil-lauzie-10 avatar
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here in Australia plenty of people wear baseball caps. It's not an American thing guys

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Talking about the extortionate cost of healthcare and the struggles of navigating the health insurance system.

Creative_Recover , Pixabay / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet half of them keep voting for people who want to take even more of it away and make it harder to get and more expensive.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

They cut their food, then switch the fork to their right hand and put the left under the table while eating.

XL shirt on an average guy (6 ft 172 lbs / 1.82m 78 kg) also trousers with enough room for another person.

CrinchNflinch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American As an American man, I’ve been told repeatedly by European and Asian friends that we simply take up space (not by being fat) as though we’re entitled to it. Men in other countries apparently don’t claim the same personal space we do.

Potomacan , Luke van Zyl / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've found that men from many countries do this. It's more a male thing than country thing, more are more likely to feel entitled to the space around them, and feel safe to occupy it, whereas women are taught the opposite from childhood - take up less space, accommodate the people around you

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American I was told, "Americans carry water bottles around like they're worried they'll never have access to clean water ever again."

kosher_dill_33 , Bluewater Sweden / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sk_1988 avatar
JJ
JJ
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not American, just clever and environment friendly. I wish there were drinking fountains in Germany, too. You don't even get tap water in a restaurant, usually just an option for bottled water.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

At least in Finland, I find them as quite friendly, easy to get with and genuine. They aren't afraid to ask questions if it is not clear to them and say the things that matter. Of course shoes, laughter and the way they carry themselves without thinking much about what others would say.

Visible-Field2311 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Wearing shoes indoors. Gross.

sideways_fridays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to (UK not US). When I stopped I realised my flat was waaaaaay cleaner and required less cleaning. Just buy nice socks.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

When I lived in Estonia, a local once told me that if anybody smiled and said hello unsolicited on the street they knew “that person was either drunk, crazy or an American.”
I laughed and said, “In this case, it might be all three!” 

nightowl1135 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Making casual conversation with random strangers.

DeathSpiral321 , Andres Ayrton / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think that's a national trait tbh, more of a personal one.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Anything under 4 hours is “close by”.

jayhitter:

Everything is Europe is around the corner if you're from the US. I can drive the whole day and not leave my state but in Europe I can pass through 4 countries in that same time frame.

grey-canary , Hassan OUAJBIR / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me thinking in Swedish 🤔 maybe 4h across, but not lengthwise.. Then 23h by car

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Americans outside America will often claim that people are Scottish-ing or Italian-ing wrong because their great great great grandfather came from Scotland/Italy.

I have been corrected on my Scottishness by an American who claimed direct descent from a famous Scot who had no children.

On the other hand I also find Americans to be incredibly open and friendly and kind and generous.

US tourists seems to be of two opposite types.

Magnus_40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my brother was in the Army, he visited Ireland. Him and my mom both have bright red hair and freckles so an old man walks up to him asd starts speaking Gaelic. My brother is very confused and the guy says, "Oh, your a bloody Yank!"

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Americans in Asia (where I live) have an unmistakable and utterly misplaced air of entitlement that has to be seen to be believed.

If you've never witnessed main character syndrome up close then take a holiday to Asia and observe Americans in action.

Charisma_Engine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jeffhunt avatar
Jeff Hunt
Jeff Hunt
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tour buses full of Chinese tourists in the western U.S. win gold every time for entitled, obnoxious behavior.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Some of the coolest friends I have but damn do they use time to express distance like oh I am 10 minutes away from you and they mean driving not walking nor biking which annoyed the hell out of me at first.

SirPrestigious9570 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American My friend went to Germany recently, and what people said about Americans is you can spot them a mile away because they’re the ones wearing pajamas in public. Apparently in other countries, at least Germany, they dress a little more formal and in less baggy clothes than we do in America.

MarcusWahlbezius , Kristina Petrick / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

I was in Germany this past summer and I realized smiling at everyone you make eye contact with is very American. When I went to London on the same trip they seemed less weirded out by it but would awkwardly return the smile.

I was taught to always start with a disarming smile. Never realized it was American.

12ozFitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ilovemydeadgayson2023 avatar
idontusemygrandiq
idontusemygrandiq
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i was in hot topic yesterday and the saleslady says "Hey lil bro-bro (i'm not making this up) are ypu looking for anytning specific?" Salespeople espicially are so nice but I always hate it when they always casually walk up to you and start talking. Same when cashiers try to make small talk at the register, my social anxiety could never

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Walking and eating. Ain't nobody in America got time to just eat, gotta be doing something else too or you're wasting time.

xtrememudder89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American They typically only speak 1 language.

growthepie , Alexander Suhorucov / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

This is American tourists in Europe focused. They tend to look like they're either: 1. Preparing for survival in the wilderness despite being in the middle of a big city: bucket hat, sunglasses, bigger backpacks, shorts, running shoes, big water bottle, visible bottle of sunscreen somewhere etc. and so do their kids. 2. Trying a little too hard with dressing like what they think the fashion of the country is (stereotypical example beret and stripes in France). European tourists tend to dress more classy-casual/like they're just going for a regular everyday walk through the city. What gives away a European tourist (in Europe, at least) is usually just the camera. And beside the frequently mentioned loudness everywhere and being overly friendly, also: - downing their coffee in a café in 3.7 seconds and moving on unlike most Europeans that properly sit down and enjoy it - their kids always seem to be wilding around and needing more discipline to stay by their parents side - the childlike excitement they have when using public transport (especially buses for some reason) like it's a modern wonder they've never seen or experienced before - always looking like they're in a hurry.

MedicineImpressive95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Americans I have seen in the Grand Canyon wore Crocs and a small bottle of coke while moving down to the river....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

They ask for a side of Ranch.

WilsonRachel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This American hates ranch dressing. Vinaigrette all the way. I thought I hated salad, no I just hate ranch and grew up in the USA.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

I’m from Ireland, we get a lot of American tourists and you can spot them a mile away. It’s not just clothes but their demeanour. Everything is “awesome.”

Efficient_Poetry_187 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my kids have this obnoxious habit from watching too much usa media. I tell them ok if your cocopops are awesome, what adjective do you want to use for a nuclear explosion or a tsunami? mega-awesome? f*****g awesome? Once everything is awesome then it loses its impact.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

They’re super friendly to complete strangers on public transportation.

makesanitypopular Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

They call 'Royale with cheese' as a 'Quarter pounder'.

rybozamac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
aligator_girl avatar
Cee
Cee
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knew that Pulp Fiction would turn out to have a plethora of info

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

The have a weird way of measuring temperature.

Dolf-from-Wrexham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

“Never Realized It Was American”: 49 Things That Scream Someone Is American Shorts and running shoes.

thoda26 , MART PRODUCTION / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

White 'New Balance' trainers, and socks pulled high. I cringe every time. No no no no no. Nope.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Good taste in music, intolerance of monarchy, and near cult-like worship of pizza.

t20six Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Going to a nice restaurant, the theatre, opera, and people wearing long shorts, sneakers, and getting told they can't come in. (Seen it happen loads of times). In Florence (Italy), in a local restaurant renowned for their tripe dishes. The loud American table asked for gluten free pasta, all ordered cokes, and didn't like any of the (amazing) food. One of the parties walked out crying because the waiter was "rude." S**t like that.

Tapsa39 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In New Zealand I go to nice restaurants in long shorts and sneakers and get let in. :) We don’t take ourselves too seriously here.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

My high school French teacher (who was born in France and grew up there, in Germany, and in Italy) gave us a whole list. Here are the ones I remember:

Americans in foreign countries always walk around looking up at everything, whereas most locals and non-American tourists spend more time looking down. In short, as she put it, "Americans always walk around like you deserve to be there."

Americans also wear sneakers everywhere, whereas other people often wear shoes. Same for t-shirts when others would wear something with a collar. There's also the whole shoes-in-the-house thing, which is also a dead giveaway.

Most Americans will try English first before switching to the local language. This annoys a lot of people who otherwise know English but need a second to readjust in their minds, at which point the American has moved on to garbled guidebook phrases.

She never said anything about leaning on things, from what I remember, but in college there was an Australian exchange student living in our dorm. He made fun of us for that a lot. But by the end of the semester, he was doing it too.

CaptainRaspberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

They don't realize just how beautiful America's landscape is. They travel all over the world to see beautiful far away places but meanwhile, in their backyard, they have breathtaking areas.

Talk to any American and the last place they wanna travel is around America, one of the most beautiful places on earth.

HOW DO THEY NOT KNOW?

JayBringStone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
bemcath avatar
Cathy
Cathy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm, the Americans I meet love to talk and give tips on where to go in their country.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Everyone is ignoring what OP actually asked and giving subtle signs that someone is American. Here's an obvious one: they have an American accent.

c3534l Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

How they pronounce Arab names. You might be asking this goes for most Native english speaking places BUT compare places like London which has a very prominent Muslim (and by default Arab names) population to say.....a town in Arizona. I say this because I had just watched an episode of a lawyer show, and they had to defend a client who's from Iraq, so they were also talking to friends and family with clear Arabic names, and they essentially butchered nearly every single one of their names with American vowels.

seeminglynormalguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Ironically enough, Americans are the least bigoted people and are the most hospitable of any culture.
The only caveat is that they are often taken advantage of and things can turn to s**t pretty quickly.
Also, everyone trolls Americans for having as much love and respect for their own country and culture as anyone else has for their own countries and cultures.
It’s almost as sensitive as talking about politics and religion.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-3points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"... Americans are the least bigoted people..." - would like to see some stats to support this comment

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Americans will bus their own fast food table. In other countries, people will leave their trash.

DragonTangram88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-8points
Add photo comments
POST
mo_5 avatar
grotesqueer
grotesqueer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know what these "other countries" are, but I can tell you Finland isn't one of them.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!