In many people's minds, the U.S. is still the greatest country in the world. Many of us grew up with the notion of the U.S. being the dominant superpower of the world, the land of freedom and opportunity. However, when some people actually get the chance to live there for some time, they realize that it may not be all that it's cracked up to be.

A new social media trend, dubbed "The America Effect," has foreigners who have spent some months or years in the U.S. showing how much their appearance has changed. Some of them seem to have adopted a more laid-back, casual style, prompting debate about how living in the U.S. messes with people's eating, fitness, and dressing habits.

@_manslifestyle This is so sad and I am not proud about it 😭 #americaeffect#trend ♬ original sound - Beka

#1

Woman showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect on her lifestyle and confidence by the beach and stairs.

summergriffithsss



    #2

    Woman showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect on personal style and confidence in the US.

    oscarsson

    
    
    #3

    Woman taking before and after photos in mirrors, showing the America effect on style and confidence in casual outfits.

    linneanordstroom

    
    
    #4

    Woman showing before and after photos, illustrating the America effect on her style and confidence in two different outfits.

    diaryofanunderpaidkid

    
    
    #5

    Before and after photos of a young woman showing the America effect and how the US experience changed her style and confidence.

    ireusaaa

    
    
    #6

    Woman showing before and after photos highlighting the America effect on her lifestyle and appearance in the US.

    gigi37835

    
    
    #7

    Two women showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect on their appearance and style.

    mafezi

    
    
    #8

    Young woman showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect and how the US changed her style and confidence.

    hapiimariia

    
    
    #9

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing the American effect and how the US experience changed her appearance and style.

    ssnova

    
    
    #10

    Young woman showing before and after photos demonstrating the American effect on her style and confidence outdoors.

    _annatheasara_

    
    
    #11

    Split image showing a woman in traditional attire and the same woman in casual clothes, illustrating the America effect on women.

    luciamarttin

    
    
    #12

    Woman showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect on her style and appearance in two indoor settings.

    patrilousajakaajakk

    
    
    #13

    Woman showing before and after photos to illustrate the America Effect on her style and appearance in the US.

    _bosiah_

    
    
    #14

    Before and after photos of women showing the America effect and how living in the US changed them visually.

    _manslifestyle

    
    
    #15

    Woman showing before and after photos demonstrating the America effect and how the US changed her appearance.

    slavic_gurrl

    
    
    #16

    Woman showing before and after photos demonstrating the America effect on her lifestyle and appearance changes.

    sabelainusa

    
    
    #17

    Before and after photos of a woman showing the America effect and how living in the US transformed her appearance and style.

    ruken

    
    
    #18

    Young woman showing before and after photos illustrating the USA effect on her appearance and style.

    mening_zhanym_

    
    
    #19

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing the USA effect on her style and confidence change.

    yours.mara

    
    
    #20

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing the America effect and how the US changed her appearance.

    marinatrii

    
    
    #21

    Before and after photos of a woman showing the America effect with changes in style and confidence in the US.

    angievargassh

    
    
    #22

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing the America effect transformation in the US lifestyle.

    surfingjenna

    
    
    #23

    Before and after photos of a woman illustrating the America effect and how the US influenced her style and confidence.

    soynass_

    
    
    #24

    Two women showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect on style and confidence at home.

    laraxuyr

    
    
    #25

    Woman showing before and after photos outdoors, illustrating the America effect and how the US changed her style and confidence.

    mimicronquist

    
    
    #26

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing the America effect on her appearance and style.

    _jenna.aaa

    
    
    #27

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman illustrating the American effect on her appearance and style.

    livebychriss

    
    
    #28

    Woman showing before and after transformation photos illustrating the America effect and how the US changed her style.

    elenukiimm

    
    
    #29

    Woman showing before and after photos illustrating the America effect on her style and appearance in two different settings.

    elo_pz

    
    
    #30

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing how the US changed her in The America Effect series.

    yamarymax1

    
    
    #31

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showing the America effect and how the US changed her appearance.

    _helena

    
    

