ADVERTISEMENT

In many people's minds, the U.S. is still the greatest country in the world. Many of us grew up with the notion of the U.S. being the dominant superpower of the world, the land of freedom and opportunity. However, when some people actually get the chance to live there for some time, they realize that it may not be all that it's cracked up to be.

A new social media trend, dubbed "The America Effect," has foreigners who have spent some months or years in the U.S. showing how much their appearance has changed. Some of them seem to have adopted a more laid-back, casual style, prompting debate about how living in the U.S. messes with people's eating, fitness, and dressing habits.