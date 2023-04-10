‘Be Amazed’: This Online Community Celebrates Amazing Things, People And Events, Here Are 117 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)
With so many things happening all around the world at once, it’s easy to lose track.
Luckily, there’s this entertaining corner of Reddit dedicated to documenting and sharing the most noteworthy moments captured on camera. The “Be Amazed” subreddit was created back in 2015 and has since grown into a powerhouse of 6.3M members.
Today, it has an impressive archive of the most interesting pictures from all walks of life, from current news and sports to the entertainment industry and arts. Below we wrapped up some of the amazing and most recent posts shared here.
Psst! After you're done scrolling, be sure to check out our previous feature with more “Be Amazed” content.
This post may include affiliate links.
Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art
I'd just be happy if someone would come and do my laundry..
The Human Library
Nice And Cool
As a mother/grandmother of people with different colours of melanin I THANK YOU! this is so crucial! Equal access to medical care for everyone!!
Le Gogh
Kharkiv School Graduate In Her Graduation Dress On The Rubble Of Her School Destroyed By The Russian Artillery
Finding beauty in the pain..courage and strength in the destruction.. amazing ♥️
Beyond Words
This guts me..in America we have no clue just how privilege we truly are.
A Leader
Absolute legend. Showing career politicians how it should be done.
During WWII, Four Brothers From The Same Jewish Family Signed Up To Fight Against The Nazis
Only one of the four brothers survived. His grandson is the current president of ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Love Was And Always Will Be Love
Meet Kyiv Vitali Klitschko
He is the mayor of kyiv and former heavyweight champion of the world. Klitschko is a millionaire many times over, he could have fled ukraine by private jet and lived a happy life, but instead he decided to risk his own life and fight for his country against a superpower
I wonder how many of the first world countries..america specific since this is where I live, that if our country was at war, just how many of our soft politicians would take to the fields and defend our country. Or would they be the first to the bunker?
This Father With Down Syndrome Raised A Son That Is Now A Doctor
In The Break Between Combat Duty, Ukrainian Professor Fedor Shandor Gives A Lecture To His Students
I Turned A Bunch Of Wood Sticks Into A One Meter Long Flying Dutchman Ship
A Dome Of Flowers Gardens By The Bay, Singapore
No Human Is Limited
I am so humbled and I am so grateful for everything I have in this life, which isn't much, but seeing this always reminds me to check my privilege.. something as an american I don't think we do enough..
Very Interesting
Mongolia
Bionic Reading Method
Hi All! I Will Try To Surprise You With A Glass Sculpture Of A Spider That I Made Myself. What Do You Think, Is It Worthy Of Your Attention?
Khasi & Jaintia People
Native American Beaded Caps At Graduation
Street Art In France By Seth Land
Col Shaw Was A Fine Man
This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem
This man understands the power and sanctity of grief.as someone who lost her son 6 years ago I know first hand the depth and breadth of grief and how something like this helps process that loss.
We Need More People Like Him
In 2018, During The Parkland School Shooting, 15 Yr Old Anthony Borges Succeeded In Halting The Gunman From Entering His Class By Using His Body To Hold Shut The Door. He Was Shot Five Times, But Saved The Lives Of His 20 Classmates. He's Since Made A Full Recovery
I hope to live in a country someday that a child has no need to protect another child from the bullets of mad persons
Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)
One Badass Lady
A Beautiful White Moose In Sweden
Dog Loves Purple
A Finalist Of Miss England Finalist Has Become The First Contestant To Compete Without Wearing Any Makeup In The Pageant's 94 Years Of History
Please Remember This
A Redditor Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle
James Harrison - Man With The Golden Arm
Maybe There’s Still Hope
Sofía Jirau, The First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome, Says She's Dreamed About A Career In Fashion Since She Was A Little Girl
The Ultimate "Hold My Beer" Moment
*curb Your Enthusiasm Music Plays*
The Worlds Oldest Active Police Officer Lives In My Hometown. Today Is His 93 Birthday. Officer “Buckshot” Smith
What A Badass
Blue Dragon River In Portugal
Two Presidents Meet With Their Respective Defence Ministers
This Woman Was Saved By Her Husband.....11 Years Before They Were Married
I Took A Photo Every Hour Of The Day For 24 Hours
Grover Krantz's Dog Was A Wolfhound
He Trolled An Entire Olympic Team
Ravens Are Also Called "Wolf Birds"
This Wandavision Cosplay
Such talent. I enjoy seeing the work and fruition that some of these cosplayers come up with.. amazing!