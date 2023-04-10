With so many things happening all around the world at once, it’s easy to lose track.

Luckily, there’s this entertaining corner of Reddit dedicated to documenting and sharing the most noteworthy moments captured on camera. The “Be Amazed” subreddit was created back in 2015 and has since grown into a powerhouse of 6.3M members.

Today, it has an impressive archive of the most interesting pictures from all walks of life, from current news and sports to the entertainment industry and arts. Below we wrapped up some of the amazing and most recent posts shared here.

Psst! After you're done scrolling, be sure to check out our previous feature with more “Be Amazed” content.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art

Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art

Nathuulaalhaha Report

31points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd just be happy if someone would come and do my laundry..

4
4points
reply
#2

The Human Library

The Human Library

Aztery Report

30points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every once in a while, we get something right.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#3

Nice And Cool

Nice And Cool

thirstyviolation29 Report

30points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a mother/grandmother of people with different colours of melanin I THANK YOU! this is so crucial! Equal access to medical care for everyone!!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Le Gogh

Le Gogh

iam4real Report

29points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is kinda awesome

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Kharkiv School Graduate In Her Graduation Dress On The Rubble Of Her School Destroyed By The Russian Artillery

Kharkiv School Graduate In Her Graduation Dress On The Rubble Of Her School Destroyed By The Russian Artillery

Micosilver Report

28points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finding beauty in the pain..courage and strength in the destruction.. amazing ♥️

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Beyond Words

Beyond Words

KatyaYushchenko Report

24points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guts me..in America we have no clue just how privilege we truly are.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#7

A Leader

A Leader

BenjaminRamm Report

23points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolute legend. Showing career politicians how it should be done.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

During WWII, Four Brothers From The Same Jewish Family Signed Up To Fight Against The Nazis

During WWII, Four Brothers From The Same Jewish Family Signed Up To Fight Against The Nazis

Only one of the four brothers survived. His grandson is the current president of ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Kronyzx Report

21points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yet putin claims to be fighting nazis in kyiv. not really a student of history, putin, are you?

4
4points
reply
#9

Love Was And Always Will Be Love

Love Was And Always Will Be Love

Aztery Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#10

Meet Kyiv Vitali Klitschko

Meet Kyiv Vitali Klitschko

He is the mayor of kyiv and former heavyweight champion of the world. Klitschko is a millionaire many times over, he could have fled ukraine by private jet and lived a happy life, but instead he decided to risk his own life and fight for his country against a superpower

mogulee Report

20points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how many of the first world countries..america specific since this is where I live, that if our country was at war, just how many of our soft politicians would take to the fields and defend our country. Or would they be the first to the bunker?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

This Father With Down Syndrome Raised A Son That Is Now A Doctor

This Father With Down Syndrome Raised A Son That Is Now A Doctor

SnooCupcakes8607 Report

20points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

humanity is so beautiful

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

In The Break Between Combat Duty, Ukrainian Professor Fedor Shandor Gives A Lecture To His Students

In The Break Between Combat Duty, Ukrainian Professor Fedor Shandor Gives A Lecture To His Students

1Chloe_Price Report

19points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

life is a mobile classroom

1
1point
reply
#13

I Turned A Bunch Of Wood Sticks Into A One Meter Long Flying Dutchman Ship

I Turned A Bunch Of Wood Sticks Into A One Meter Long Flying Dutchman Ship

bartolo2000 Report

19points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is hauntingly beautiful..wow just wow

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

A Dome Of Flowers Gardens By The Bay, Singapore

A Dome Of Flowers Gardens By The Bay, Singapore

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

19points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

where 95% of the world's potpourri is made

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

No Human Is Limited

No Human Is Limited

LarsJohanL Report

18points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am so humbled and I am so grateful for everything I have in this life, which isn't much, but seeing this always reminds me to check my privilege.. something as an american I don't think we do enough..

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Very Interesting

Very Interesting

Aztery Report

18points
POST
#17

Mongolia

Mongolia

pupsikandr Report

18points
POST
#18

Bionic Reading Method

Bionic Reading Method

The-Skinny-Indian Report

18points
POST
les
les
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it wkors! I've olny seen the one with jebumlmd mdiede ltrseets brfoee and tihs wkors

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Hi All! I Will Try To Surprise You With A Glass Sculpture Of A Spider That I Made Myself. What Do You Think, Is It Worthy Of Your Attention?

Hi All! I Will Try To Surprise You With A Glass Sculpture Of A Spider That I Made Myself. What Do You Think, Is It Worthy Of Your Attention?

Nikita_GlassSymphony Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#20

Khasi & Jaintia People

Khasi & Jaintia People

Aztery Report

17points
POST
#21

Native American Beaded Caps At Graduation

Native American Beaded Caps At Graduation

814ck5t4r Report

17points
POST
#22

Street Art In France By Seth Land

Street Art In France By Seth Land

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

17points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that sucks...really well

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

Col Shaw Was A Fine Man

Col Shaw Was A Fine Man

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

16points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glory the movie was based on this. A bit too much of the "white saviour" tbh but told the story

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem

This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem

--CoCaCoLa-- Report

16points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This man understands the power and sanctity of grief.as someone who lost her son 6 years ago I know first hand the depth and breadth of grief and how something like this helps process that loss.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

We Need More People Like Him

We Need More People Like Him

Necessary_Time8273 Report

16points
POST
#26

In 2018, During The Parkland School Shooting, 15 Yr Old Anthony Borges Succeeded In Halting The Gunman From Entering His Class By Using His Body To Hold Shut The Door. He Was Shot Five Times, But Saved The Lives Of His 20 Classmates. He's Since Made A Full Recovery

In 2018, During The Parkland School Shooting, 15 Yr Old Anthony Borges Succeeded In Halting The Gunman From Entering His Class By Using His Body To Hold Shut The Door. He Was Shot Five Times, But Saved The Lives Of His 20 Classmates. He's Since Made A Full Recovery

Special_Friendship20 Report

16points
POST
Allison Riley
Allison Riley
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope to live in a country someday that a child has no need to protect another child from the bullets of mad persons

2
2points
reply
#27

Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)

Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)

cenabollywood Report

15points
POST
#28

One Badass Lady

One Badass Lady

Annikakytr Report

14points
POST
#29

A Beautiful White Moose In Sweden

A Beautiful White Moose In Sweden

FormerFruit Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#30

Dog Loves Purple

Dog Loves Purple

silkycrisp11 Report

14points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The heart wants what the heart wants.

2
2points
reply
#31

A Finalist Of Miss England Finalist Has Become The First Contestant To Compete Without Wearing Any Makeup In The Pageant's 94 Years Of History

A Finalist Of Miss England Finalist Has Become The First Contestant To Compete Without Wearing Any Makeup In The Pageant's 94 Years Of History

WorldHub995 Report

14points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No need to cover up real beauty

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

Please Remember This

Please Remember This

LethalityJane Report

13points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one deserves prejudice based on the place they are born. She should be treated like everyone else who condemns the invasion. She does condemn the invasion... right?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

A Redditor Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle

A Redditor Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle

Ruffffian Report

13points
POST
#34

James Harrison - Man With The Golden Arm

James Harrison - Man With The Golden Arm

Aztery Report

13points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One person who really made a difference!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Maybe There’s Still Hope

Maybe There’s Still Hope

kindaweird0 Report

13points
POST
#36

Sofía Jirau, The First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome, Says She's Dreamed About A Career In Fashion Since She Was A Little Girl

Sofía Jirau, The First Victoria's Secret Model With Down Syndrome, Says She's Dreamed About A Career In Fashion Since She Was A Little Girl

j3ffr33d0m Report

13points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A beautiful woman.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

The Ultimate "Hold My Beer" Moment

The Ultimate "Hold My Beer" Moment

Aztery Report

12points
POST
#38

*curb Your Enthusiasm Music Plays*

*curb Your Enthusiasm Music Plays*

Aztery Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#39

The Worlds Oldest Active Police Officer Lives In My Hometown. Today Is His 93 Birthday. Officer “Buckshot” Smith

The Worlds Oldest Active Police Officer Lives In My Hometown. Today Is His 93 Birthday. Officer “Buckshot” Smith

sug-mahdick Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#40

What A Badass

What A Badass

roseatri Report

12points
POST
#41

Blue Dragon River In Portugal

Blue Dragon River In Portugal

BlurryLens Report

12points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa 😳 you do see it right??!!

1
1point
reply
#42

Two Presidents Meet With Their Respective Defence Ministers

Two Presidents Meet With Their Respective Defence Ministers

vitbars Report

12points
POST
#43

This Woman Was Saved By Her Husband.....11 Years Before They Were Married

This Woman Was Saved By Her Husband.....11 Years Before They Were Married

TheCheesecakeOfDoom Report

12points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he envenomated her and followed from a safe distance until she was too weak to run away any longer

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

I Took A Photo Every Hour Of The Day For 24 Hours

I Took A Photo Every Hour Of The Day For 24 Hours

buckyball9 Report

12points
POST
#45

Grover Krantz's Dog Was A Wolfhound

Grover Krantz's Dog Was A Wolfhound

apple-_-boi Report

11points
POST
#46

He Trolled An Entire Olympic Team

He Trolled An Entire Olympic Team

Aztery Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#47

Ravens Are Also Called "Wolf Birds"

Ravens Are Also Called "Wolf Birds"

Aztery Report

11points
POST
#48

This Wandavision Cosplay

This Wandavision Cosplay

Raptor_Jeeesus Report

11points
POST
Lisa Morrison
Lisa Morrison
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such talent. I enjoy seeing the work and fruition that some of these cosplayers come up with.. amazing!

1
1point
reply
#49

My Realism Drawings Of Gems

My Realism Drawings Of Gems

BensDrawings Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#50

Teaching In A Warzone - One Ukrainian Teacher Says "We All Saw What A Whole Country Of Idiots Who Don't Know How To Think Critically Can Lead To

Teaching In A Warzone - One Ukrainian Teacher Says "We All Saw What A Whole Country Of Idiots Who Don't Know How To Think Critically Can Lead To

rishcast Report

11points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He could also be referring to the US

0
0points
reply
#51

A Modern Egyptian Man Taking A Selfie With A 2000 Years Old Portrait Of An Egyptian Man During The Roman Era

A Modern Egyptian Man Taking A Selfie With A 2000 Years Old Portrait Of An Egyptian Man During The Roman Era

bayern80 Report

11points
POST
#52

My Newest Drawing

My Newest Drawing

BensDrawings Report

11points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Holy c**p!! That is amazing!!

0
0points
reply
#53

A Golden Coloured Mouse With Wavy Fur!

A Golden Coloured Mouse With Wavy Fur!

reddit.com Report

11points
POST
#54

The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest

The Size Of A Hummingbird Nest

gregornot Report

11points
POST
#55

1958 Golden Sahara II With Goodyear's Illuminated Neothane Glow-Tyres

1958 Golden Sahara II With Goodyear's Illuminated Neothane Glow-Tyres

Perfect_Gas Report

10points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like they store it in a bathroom

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

This Is So Cool

This Is So Cool

roseatri Report

10points
POST
#57

This Ukrainian Couple Spent Their First Day Of Marriage Collecting Rifles To Defend Their Country

This Ukrainian Couple Spent Their First Day Of Marriage Collecting Rifles To Defend Their Country

yuuki157 Report

10points
POST
#58

A Son Was Born In The Family Of A Kiev Police Officer. He Found A Moment With His Colleagues During These Difficult Times To Celebrate The Baby's Birth

A Son Was Born In The Family Of A Kiev Police Officer. He Found A Moment With His Colleagues During These Difficult Times To Celebrate The Baby's Birth

spyrg Report

10points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope he grows up in a free and prosperous country

0
0points
reply
#59

I Made This Artwork Using A Multicolored Ballpoint Pens. Its Size Is 30 X 40 Inches With Illustration Board

I Made This Artwork Using A Multicolored Ballpoint Pens. Its Size Is 30 X 40 Inches With Illustration Board

RalvinDizon Report

10points
POST
#60

Ali The Hero

Ali The Hero

Aztery Report

10points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A truly distinguished man of honor

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

In A 300 Years Old Library Is This Tool To Open Several Book At Once. This Made Studying Easier And Didn't Use Space On Table

In A 300 Years Old Library Is This Tool To Open Several Book At Once. This Made Studying Easier And Didn't Use Space On Table

koraci Report

10points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and Windows was born

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#62

“Buffalo Soldiers” — Military Police — Routinely Patrol The Streets Of The Brazilian Island Of Marajo

“Buffalo Soldiers” — Military Police — Routinely Patrol The Streets Of The Brazilian Island Of Marajo

j3ffr33d0m Report

10points
POST