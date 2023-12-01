ADVERTISEMENT

We're delighted to share with you some mesmerizing images by Leila Jeffreys, a professional photographer residing in Sydney, Australia. Jeffreys is known for navigating and challenging conventional norms of portraiture. In her artwork, Leila captures birds center stage, presented at a scale that mirrors human dimensions.

Scroll down to see the most recent pictures by this photographer, and let us know which image made the biggest impression in the comments below. This is the second time we're featuring her works on Bored Panda, so if you haven't had a chance to see her earlier shots, be sure to visit our previous post.

More info: Instagram | leilajeffreys.com | Facebook