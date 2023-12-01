Professional Photographer Captures Perfectly Posed Birds, And Here Are Her 37 Recent Photos
We're delighted to share with you some mesmerizing images by Leila Jeffreys, a professional photographer residing in Sydney, Australia. Jeffreys is known for navigating and challenging conventional norms of portraiture. In her artwork, Leila captures birds center stage, presented at a scale that mirrors human dimensions.
Scroll down to see the most recent pictures by this photographer, and let us know which image made the biggest impression in the comments below. This is the second time we're featuring her works on Bored Panda, so if you haven't had a chance to see her earlier shots, be sure to visit our previous post.
More info: Instagram | leilajeffreys.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Wowza! Wasn't aware that this little guy had such gorgeous colouration below!
I love the two colours and the light green edging on the black breast feathers.
LOVE the mixture of green feathers above and red/orange feathers below.
It's so fluffy! It's hard to believe that large feathers grow on these fellows as they age.
There is something strange but adorable about those feet . . . .
These were absolutely lovely! Thanks!
These were absolutely lovely! Thanks!