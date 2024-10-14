Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Threatening To Play A Recording Of My Husband Yelling At Me To Prove A Point?
User submission
Community AITA

Hey Pandas, AITA For Threatening To Play A Recording Of My Husband Yelling At Me To Prove A Point?

Bluephoenix
Community member
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My husband (42m) and I (39f) have been together for about 5 years, married for 2. We have 5 (mine) + 4 (his) children. A year ago, we separated because we were fighting all the time.

The reason is: that he is very hard on the kids and punishes (home arrest, takes away internet/phone, etc.) them if they don’t act like he wants (I imagine kids were raised like this in the ’50-’60s). I am trying to raise the kids in a more gentle way. I have been able to change his behavior a lot in 5 years but still, he is strict.

RELATED:

    My husband also drinks a lot. He makes himself believe that it is his right because he works in IT and makes a lot of money

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Threatening To Play A Recording Of My Husband Yelling At Me To Prove A Point?

    Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

    When he drinks he becomes easily irritated, and he wants a lot of attention (always).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before we separated, we fought almost every time when I had also been drinking (getaway at a hotel or something), and probably the biggest reason was that I wouldn’t take his nonsense. When I don’t drink, it’s easier to ignore the things that would easily turn into a fight. Sometimes, I would record the conversations so I would have proof that I didn’t do the thing he said. When he was drunk and mad at me, he threatened to kick me and the kids out, get a divorce, etc.

    We moved back in together 2 months ago and I thought he had changed and stopped the threatening but here we go again

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Threatening To Play A Recording Of My Husband Yelling At Me To Prove A Point?

    Image credits: Alena Darmel (not the actual photo)

    Yesterday my brother (35) was visiting us, my husband picked him up from his place and they wanted to watch hockey together. Both were drinking a lot. At 9 pm I told my brother that I was gonna take him home now, my husband wanted to tag along.

    My brother has diabetes (1) and when he drinks and doesn’t eat or take insulin, he can get psychotic (this happened a lot when he was younger). I didn’t realize early enough that it was going to be that way. Anyway, on the way back, we went to see my daughter (20) and my brother wanted to go drink one drink with her too, and I messed up by going with it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The night ended up like this:
    I tried to get my brother to leave the bar, but he wouldn’t even though he was asked to leave by the owner (he was wasted). He started yelling and was getting aggressive. My husband grabbed him by the neck and that made things worse. When I said this to him, he got angry at me and walked to the car screaming!

    My brother started walking home but he left his coat where his insulins were. My daughter ran after him, and in 2 min my brother attacked her and threw her bag away. My husband was about 40m away, he could see me.

    I went to get my daughter’s bag and then my brother started attacking me. I walked backward away from him, screaming “Leave me alone, stay away,” etc

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Threatening To Play A Recording Of My Husband Yelling At Me To Prove A Point?

    Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

    My daughter and her fiancee ran to help me. My husband sat by the car. Finally, after minutes, he walked to help, and we were able to leave.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the car on the way back, I asked why he didn’t help me right away. He said he didn’t hear me and started yelling at me to find a man who would be what I needed

    Hey Pandas, AITA For Threatening To Play A Recording Of My Husband Yelling At Me To Prove A Point?

    Image credits: Adrien Olichon (not the actual photo)

    Because obviously, he’s not the one. And he can never do things the way I want (self-pity talk). I told him I would call the police to get him out of the car if he didn’t stop screaming at me when I was driving 100km/h in the pitch dark. After that, he was quiet till we got home. At home, he started the divorce talk again… I even recorded one conversation.

    This morning I tried talking to him, but immediately he started raising his voice that I was accusing him in the car, I started acting out to him in the car (which isn’t true). I told him I could play the recording, but he didn’t want to hear it (he didn’t want to be wrong). I was so pissed that I said I could play from the speakers (I wouldn’t in front of kids) and he yelled “If you do that so that the kids can hear it, you can pack your bags and leave!” So I slammed the bedroom door and walked out, we haven’t spoken since and probably won’t speak for days.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aita?

    Moderator’s note:

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    2

    Bluephoenix

    Bluephoenix

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Bluephoenix

    Bluephoenix

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP did nothing wrong in recording hubs. I wish there had been cellphones back when I was married to my ex hubs so I could've recorded the s**t that he said he *didn't* say.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP did nothing wrong in recording hubs. I wish there had been cellphones back when I was married to my ex hubs so I could've recorded the s**t that he said he *didn't* say.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Community
    Homepage
    Trending
    Community
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Community Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    TV Show 200.7M
    Fire Spike!
    FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
    TV Show 452.7M
    Totally Handy
    Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
    TV Show 64.6M
    Secret Diares
    Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda