Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Play Cards With My Mom Before Family Game Night?
Community AITA

Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Play Cards With My Mom Before Family Game Night?

AngelWingsYT
Community member
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

For years now, my mom and I have played Skip-Bo every night except Fridays. I game online those nights. While I lose 95% of the time, we still have fun playing. However, it does get repetitive (especially losing) and I’ve been wanting a change-up. We have hundreds of other games.

Recently my dad spoke up about the repetitiveness and suggested we make our Monday Breakfast Dinner Nights our game nights (GN) where we all play a different game

Image credits: Kaboompics.com (not the actual photo)

I was 100% in and mom did agree, however… come the first day for GN, mom asked if we could play cards earlier so we could still get it in. The point of GN was to take a break from Skip-Bo but I (reluctantly) agreed to our hands (we play 4 hands a game) after I got HW done as I know she gets sad when we don’t play. Because of that, I did have to rush through it and I also had to reschedule my plans to straighten up my room so we could get them in before GN later.

Flash to now. It’s GN again. I had spent most of the day studying and taking my online exam (roughly 11:50am-5:50pm). I was so invested in it I skipped lunch so by 5:50 I was HUNGRY! I wasn’t in the mood for breakfast-dinner so I decided to make my quick dinner to eat (10 mins tops to make).

As I was setting up to make dinner, my mom yet again asked to play Skip-Bo

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

Mind you it is already 5:50, we start GN around 7 after dad comes home and makes dinner, and I still had to make my own dinner before he got home.

I bluntly told her no as it was too late to get in 4 hands and it was GN

Image credits: Picas Joe (not the actual photo)

While I’ll admit I might have come off a bit snippy, I was hungry and did not feel like trying to cram in 4 hands of cards while making dinner and clearing up before dad came home and made dinner so we could do GN. Especially after hours of staring at a white school site screen.

So AITA for telling my mom no?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

AngelWingsYT

AngelWingsYT

Author, Community member

Im a gamer nerd. A furry brony. Studing paychology

AngelWingsYT

AngelWingsYT

Author, Community member

Im a gamer nerd. A furry brony. Studing paychology

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Mam clearly loves Skip-Bo. It might be easier if you include that particular game within games night. Each person could take it in turns deciding on what games to play. Your Mam might well choose to play this gave every time it is her turn.

arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Mam clearly loves Skip-Bo. It might be easier if you include that particular game within games night. Each person could take it in turns deciding on what games to play. Your Mam might well choose to play this gave every time it is her turn.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
