Hey Pandas, AITA For Refusing To Play Cards With My Mom Before Family Game Night?

For years now, my mom and I have played Skip-Bo every night except Fridays. I game online those nights. While I lose 95% of the time, we still have fun playing. However, it does get repetitive (especially losing) and I’ve been wanting a change-up. We have hundreds of other games.

Recently my dad spoke up about the repetitiveness and suggested we make our Monday Breakfast Dinner Nights our game nights (GN) where we all play a different game

I was 100% in and mom did agree, however… come the first day for GN, mom asked if we could play cards earlier so we could still get it in. The point of GN was to take a break from Skip-Bo but I (reluctantly) agreed to our hands (we play 4 hands a game) after I got HW done as I know she gets sad when we don’t play. Because of that, I did have to rush through it and I also had to reschedule my plans to straighten up my room so we could get them in before GN later.

Flash to now. It’s GN again. I had spent most of the day studying and taking my online exam (roughly 11:50am-5:50pm). I was so invested in it I skipped lunch so by 5:50 I was HUNGRY! I wasn’t in the mood for breakfast-dinner so I decided to make my quick dinner to eat (10 mins tops to make).

As I was setting up to make dinner, my mom yet again asked to play Skip-Bo

Mind you it is already 5:50, we start GN around 7 after dad comes home and makes dinner, and I still had to make my own dinner before he got home.

I bluntly told her no as it was too late to get in 4 hands and it was GN

While I’ll admit I might have come off a bit snippy, I was hungry and did not feel like trying to cram in 4 hands of cards while making dinner and clearing up before dad came home and made dinner so we could do GN. Especially after hours of staring at a white school site screen.

So AITA for telling my mom no?

