One kid in my neighborhood has autism and enjoys touching the flowers I grow. Other kids, not so much. I do not have children because I couldn’t.

So, this one particular child who loves to ‘touch’ flowers comes by my house daily. I like him. He’s totes adorbs, and he never harms anything. He has verbal communication issues, but he seems very intelligent overall. He likes to smell the flowers and talk to them in his own form of language. His mother and I are now very good friends.

Today, I found three kids in the yard pulling out my zinnias and making bunches for themselves. I asked them to stop and told them it was wrong of them to take things that weren’t theirs

I took the flowers from them and put them in a vase. I was devastated by the audacity of these kids to do such a thing. They were over twelve, an age that most children know right from wrong.

They left my property after a bit of back and forth that included language that children shouldn’t know, let alone use.

I was soon confronted by two angry mothers who told me that I was wrong for chastising their children the way I did

I showed them the damage they had done, and again, I was met with the excuse of “they’re just children.”

Cue malicious response…

I found out where they lived. I cut down all the roses in one woman’s yard and proceeded to clip off every flower from the other woman’s bougainvillea

Maybe that will let them know not to let their kids do whatever they choose. AITA for doing this?

