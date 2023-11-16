ADVERTISEMENT

In my family, we are quite budget-conscious, especially since my husband lost his job last year due to Covid layoffs. We have two kids, and managing our expenses has been a bit of a struggle. Despite this, we agreed to let my brother-in-law, “Jake” (38), move in with us temporarily after his divorce. He’s always been a bit of a freeloader, but we couldn’t turn him away in his time of need, especially when his marriage to his ex-wife ended so unfortunately. The arrangement was simple: he would contribute to household expenses and buy his own groceries.

Jake has a sweet tooth and a penchant for expensive, gourmet snacks, which are a luxury we can’t afford currently. So, last month, I indulged my kids and bought them a small box of premium chocolate cookies, a rare treat in our home. I stored them in a high cabinet, out of sight but not out of reach for a treat after their upcoming exams.

A week later, I noticed the cookie box was almost empty. Surprised, I asked my husband and kids if they had eaten them, but they all firmly denied it

Image credits: Egor Lyfar (not the actual photo)

I wouldn’t have been mad if they themselves ate it. I had my suspicions about Jake but didn’t want to accuse him without proof.

Then, two days ago, I came home early from work and found Jake on the couch, watching a movie and munching on the last of those chocolate cookies

Image credits: Mollie Sivaram (not the actual photo)

I confronted him, and he just shrugged, saying he thought they were for everyone and didn’t think it was that big of a deal since he also contributed to the groceries with his money

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Toa Heftiba (not the actual photo)

I was livid, not just because of the sweets, but because this was a repeat pattern of disrespecting our boundaries and taking advantage of our hospitality over the course of the last few months. When I brought this up, Jake became defensive, claiming that I was overreacting over a few chocolates that no one cared about. But for me, it was about the principle and the constant disregard for our struggles and efforts to provide for our family while accommodating him at the same time.

Pandas, AITA?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.