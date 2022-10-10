We reached the point when artificial intelligence got so advanced we can generate all kinds of images without putting a lot of effort into it. The only thing that is needed here is ideas. And oh boy, there are so many of them, the Internet is exploding! So, today, we want to share something interesting we've stumbled upon.

Reddit user Trevor Elliott, known by the nickname "Hardhead1110" came up with a very cute concept. With the help of Midjourney - an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions - he managed to show our beloved characters in a new light. Trevor turned personages of "Harry Potter", "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars" into kids making them look sweet and vulnerable. Scroll down to see the result!

More info: reddit.com