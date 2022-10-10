Man Used AI To See How Characters From “Harry Potter”, “Lord Of The Rings” And “Star Wars” Would Look As Kids (32 Pics) Interview
We reached the point when artificial intelligence got so advanced we can generate all kinds of images without putting a lot of effort into it. The only thing that is needed here is ideas. And oh boy, there are so many of them, the Internet is exploding! So, today, we want to share something interesting we've stumbled upon.
Reddit user Trevor Elliott, known by the nickname "Hardhead1110" came up with a very cute concept. With the help of Midjourney - an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions - he managed to show our beloved characters in a new light. Trevor turned personages of "Harry Potter", "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars" into kids making them look sweet and vulnerable. Scroll down to see the result!
More info: reddit.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Chewbacca
We got in touch with Trevor to ask him more about this project. We got curious about how he came up with the idea to transform people's beloved characters into kiddos. The man replied that he was reading the first "Lord of the Rings" book and thought, 'Wow, it would be really neat to turn these iconic characters into cute babies.' "At the same time, I had just subscribed to Midjourney and started my first set of characters. 'Little Fellowship' turned out to be an apt name. After the positive response to 'Lord of the Rings', I decided to try popular characters from 'Harry Potter' and 'Star Wars'!"
Legolas
Rubeus Hagrid
Trevor told us a bit about himself: "I’m married and an English teacher from America living in South Korea. I love my wife and my students more than anything. I wake up happy to go to work every day. The kids are elementary and middle school-aged. I take a lot of creative pride in English/Korean riddles I have made for my children. They really enjoy them. My riddles have been featured on the famous 'Hey Riddle Riddle' podcast."
Gandalf
Severus Snape
We asked Trevor how he reacted to the results generated by the AI. He replied that he didn’t actually anticipate the AI to function as well as it did. "Baby Legolas was one of the first characters I created. When the image I generated popped up, I immediately knew I had to finish the project. I was in awe. It was way too cute. I showed my friends and family before posting and even got some input from my buddy Josh to help me make a few tough decisions. I had two really great pictures for Gimli. I consulted Josh and he suggested the image that ended up in the final set.
After posting all three sets of characters, I got a lot of attention from the Midjourney community. There were countless reactions, comments and friend requests. Even more, a really handsome online journalist named Hidreley asked me to share my work! Can you believe it?"
Frodo Baggins
I would have loved it if all the Hobbits looked like this in the Lord of The Rings films.
Gimli
We asked Trevor to elaborate a bit more about the process of image generating on Midjourney. He explained that AI generation works by entering a word prompt and asking the computer to generate an image based on what you have typed in. "I have used long, drawn-out prompts before. However, these image prompts were fairly simple. In general. I just wrote 'baby (character name).' Sometimes I’d try to get specific expression modifiers like 'anger' for Anakin Skywalker or 'crying' for Sheev Palpatine."
"Rey Skywalker took one attempt or 'roll' and about 60 seconds to generate. That was incredibly lucky. Other characters, like Count Dooku, never made the cut. I rolled hundreds of times and couldn’t quite get the results I wanted. In total? I think the process thus far took a couple of thousand rolls over the course of a week or two."
Draco Malfoy
Darth Vader
Padmé Amidala
Princess Leia Organa
Harry James Potter
Samwise Gamgee
Luke Skywalker
Han Solo
Boromir
Pippin Took
Aragorn
Hermione Granger
Ronald Weasley
Sheev Palpatine
Darth Maul
Mace Windu
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Meriadoc Brandybuck
Lord Voldemort
Anakin Skywalker
Ahsoka Tano
Excuse me miss, but you seem to have a lightsaber in your eye.