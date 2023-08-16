Let's appreciate brilliant infrastructure for a moment. Throughout history, various examples have proven that bridges, roads, dams, power plants, and other forms of infrastructure can successfully blend beauty with functionality. Combine perfect timing with the right angle, and you'll be treated to some breathtaking imagery as well.

On Reddit, there's a community that loves aesthetic infrastructure. The 713k members of the group share everything from soaring bridges that span great chasms to towering skyscrapers that pierce the sky.

If you're seeking something visually pleasing, this fresh compilation of pictures we've curated could be just what you're after. Upvote your favorite ones and drop a comment on the ones that truly satisfied your aesthetic craving.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany

Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany

catp2 Report

34points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HaHa! The bus passengers can give drivers the finger when there's a jam

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Brilliant infrastructure is a showcase of human creativity and hard work. It includes amazing engineering and design that can change how areas look, bring people together, and push us forward. Think of famous bridges over large bodies of water or modern transit systems that make cities easier to navigate – these are examples of how people working together can make incredible things happen.
#2

Suspension Railway - Wuppertal, Germany

Suspension Railway - Wuppertal, Germany

rockystl Report

28points
POST
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of my favourite places, I once rented a car in Amsterdam for a day just to go there (and I've been once more since). It's so fun and also fascinating from an engineering perspective. Highly recommend the videos on it on YouTube, specifically from Tim Traveler and Tom Scott.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%

Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%

morganmonroe81 Report

26points
POST
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not out-of-box, this is normal "box" solution in most of Europe.

16
16points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

These structures do more than just their jobs; they also make our surroundings look better. The way they're designed combines how they look with what they do, making them both attractive and practical. Each piece of brilliant infrastructure tells a story of big ideas, careful planning, and lots of effort to make things perfect.
#4

A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium

A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium

Stotallytob3r Report

26points
POST
RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is amazing but also concerning

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Bharati Research Station Of India In Antarctica

Bharati Research Station Of India In Antarctica

Low-Newt-180 Report

22points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have the best restaurant for their staff there. No kidding!! Delicious vegetarian food! 👍🏻 I have not tried it myself, of course - but I know from a friend, who did a documentary in Antarctica and the film crew was very impressed.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#6

Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan

Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan

biwook Report

21points
POST
𝙳𝚎𝚟𝚒
𝙳𝚎𝚟𝚒
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now i'm start questioning my self..."How long time they gonna take them to build this road? And why the-... here we close the roads for days?"

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Infrastructure is like the backbone of strong economies. It helps things move, like goods and people and provides important things like energy and water for businesses. It's also needed for services we rely on, such as electricity, clean water, internet, transportation, healthcare, education, and protection from natural disasters.
#7

Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland

Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland

ameowman Report

21points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great engineering!

1
1point
reply
#8

Storseisundet Bridge - Norway

Storseisundet Bridge - Norway

rockystl Report

20points
POST
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't imagine my car would make it up that incline.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Heatherwick Rolling Bridge - Paddington Basin, London, England, UK

Heatherwick Rolling Bridge - Paddington Basin, London, England, UK

rockystl Report

20points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely the most interesting and one of the most beautiful bridges I've

4
4points
reply
View more comments

According to OECD website, "Infrastructure currently contributes to 79% of GHG emissions globally, we must examine how public and private infrastructure can contribute to respecting the Paris Agreement and achieving the SDGs and that we determine the standards and policy guidance can guide countries to achieve these outcomes."
#10

No One Does Train Stations Like China

No One Does Train Stations Like China

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one does anything like China! 😉

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Gigantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long

Gigantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long

According_South_2500 Report

19points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kochertalbrücke A6. Sadly you don’t really notice when you drive over it, as it is an Autobahn. And you are NOT allowed to stop to enjoy the view. 🙈

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Royal Gorge Bridge - Fremont County, Colorado

Royal Gorge Bridge - Fremont County, Colorado

rockystl Report

18points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I‘d love to have watched the daily construction of it. I will try to find more information on that. This is extremely impressive! 👍🏻

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The choices we make about infrastructure today will shape the kind of future we all share. It's in our hands to build a foundation that paves the way for a better tomorrow. The changing economy requires us to rethink infrastructure: make it more digital, sustainable, and fair. This covers everything from better internet access to new bike lanes, marking a significant infrastructure evolution. 
#13

The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890

The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890

kairatsh Report

18points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoooo cool! This photo looks like the air is grabbing it lol

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal

The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal

Stotallytob3r Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#15

Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India

Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India

Low-Newt-180 Report

17points
POST

In the past, infrastructure was constructed to address particular problems, like dealing with local concerns such as sanitation, flooding, or travel needs. Often, there was limited consideration for future requirements due to short-term politics. This has led to infrastructure becoming inadequate and overwhelmed as it rapidly reached its limits.
#16

3D Model Of Tokyo’s Subway System

3D Model Of Tokyo’s Subway System

minitrr Report

16points
POST
ThatCapybara
ThatCapybara
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a rollercoaster I would ride :D :D

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Jacksonville, Florida Interchange

Jacksonville, Florida Interchange

rockystl Report

16points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a beautiful ornament!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Peljesac Bridge, Croatia, Night Before The Opening Day

Peljesac Bridge, Croatia, Night Before The Opening Day

r_bubyy Report

15points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the atmosphere radiating from that photograph! Croatia is so beautiful!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are changing infrastructure, showing it's going digital. Green infrastructure is also in demand. There are intentions to invest in urban spaces for walking, cycling, socializing, and dining. In the future, infrastructure needs better planning, using improved predictions for demand and weather changes. People will want smarter infrastructure that saves energy, improves buildings, and eases traffic. This improvement should come from using smart systems and data to make better decisions and predictions.
#19

The Canals Of London

The Canals Of London

Chipotle42 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#20

Boston

Boston

DefinitelyNotGreg Report

13points
POST
ShriSha Kamboj
ShriSha Kamboj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and this is wear the temple run guy stole the idol from

2
2points
reply
#21

Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India

Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India

crowbiriyani Report

13points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet it’s very soothing and relaxing riding a train through such a landscape! On my „to do before I die“ bucket list from now on!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

We sometimes don't realize the value of what's right in front of us – the hard work and talent that make our cities great. These new insights might help us appreciate outstanding infrastructure more. Keep scrolling for amazing infrastructure pictures, and for more, check out our previous coverage on the topic here and here.
#22

Due To The Destruction Of A Certain Russian Bridge, The Vasco De Gama Bridge In Lisbon, Portugal Is Now The Longest (Usable) Bridge In Europe

Due To The Destruction Of A Certain Russian Bridge, The Vasco De Gama Bridge In Lisbon, Portugal Is Now The Longest (Usable) Bridge In Europe

Tayo826 Report

13points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it had always been. Thanks for the information! 👍🏻💕

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

One Of The 10 Largest Solar Plants In The World Under Construction In Mexico

One Of The 10 Largest Solar Plants In The World Under Construction In Mexico

Spascucci Report

11points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the idea! Wish the US would look into building more of these.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Viaduct 13, Brazil. It Is The Tallest Viaduct In The Americas And The Second Tallest In The World. It Is 143 Meters High And Was Built In The 1970s

Viaduct 13, Brazil. It Is The Tallest Viaduct In The Americas And The Second Tallest In The World. It Is 143 Meters High And Was Built In The 1970s

Rondic Report

11points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The angle of the photo makes it look really flimsy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport

TheGummiFather Report

10points
POST
#26

The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground

The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground

Stotallytob3r Report

10points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to take it everyday to work. As I used to live at one end of it, I always got a seat at some point on the way home.

1
1point
reply
#27

This Is The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel. It Will Fill With Water To Protect Tokyo From Flooding. The Concrete Support Towers Are 18m Tall

This Is The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel. It Will Fill With Water To Protect Tokyo From Flooding. The Concrete Support Towers Are 18m Tall

ldoot Report

10points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hardly anyone knows that there is a similar hall underground - — below Munich‘s largest beer-garden. (Hirschgarten) There is a tour open to public twice a year which also includes a visit through one of the oldest sewage systems. Not recommended if you are easily nauseated by the odor of feces. But truely interesting with lots of fun facts!

1
1point
reply
#28

Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022

Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022

kattmedtass Report

10points
POST
#29

Devil's Bridge - Bulgaria

Devil's Bridge - Bulgaria

rockystl Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#30

Magdeburg Water Bridge - Magdeburg, Germany

Magdeburg Water Bridge - Magdeburg, Germany

rockystl Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#31

Train In Argentine’s Patagonia (Esquel, Chubut Province)

Train In Argentine’s Patagonia (Esquel, Chubut Province)

MarioDiBian Report

10points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Straight from the wild west.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Millau Viaduct

Millau Viaduct

_SP3CT3R Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Séliš Ksanka Ql’ispé Dam At Polson, Montana, United States

Séliš Ksanka Ql’ispé Dam At Polson, Montana, United States

Neumean Report

9points
POST
#34

Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation

Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation

MaxiKing121 Report

9points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wheelchair accessible?

0
0points
reply
#35

Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan

Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan

loki_racer Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well

Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well

Redditing-Dutchman Report

9points
POST
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot of dammed up canals have been reopened in The Netherlands over the last 20 years. It really makes a difference to the landscape and quality of life.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called 'Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects

A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called 'Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects

r_sole1 Report

9points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it would be very stable with the three legs.

0
0points
reply
#38

The Mozes Bridge (Loopgraafbrug) - Fort De Roovere, Halsteren, Netherlands

The Mozes Bridge (Loopgraafbrug) - Fort De Roovere, Halsteren, Netherlands

rockystl Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

The Tijuana International Airport In Mexico Has A Terminal In The Us Which Is Connected To The Main Building Through A Bridge Over The Border

The Tijuana International Airport In Mexico Has A Terminal In The Us Which Is Connected To The Main Building Through A Bridge Over The Border

gahte3 Report

8points
POST
#40

Rotterdam, 25 Years Ago And Now

Rotterdam, 25 Years Ago And Now

seamanplays Report

8points
POST
Smiley MG
Smiley MG
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the bridge stayed... The buildings went to dust and gavr way to new ones

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m

Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m

Stotallytob3r Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#42

Monorail Passes Through Liziba Station In Chongqing, China. It Passes Through The Sixth And Eighth Floors Of The 19-Story Apartment Building

Monorail Passes Through Liziba Station In Chongqing, China. It Passes Through The Sixth And Eighth Floors Of The 19-Story Apartment Building

congratsonyournap Report

7points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend’s apartment is near a subway, and it’s horrible, so living on/under... vibrations, noise, smell...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

This Not A Town, This Is A Single Chemical Plant In Burghausen, Germany (Wacker Chemie Ag)

This Not A Town, This Is A Single Chemical Plant In Burghausen, Germany (Wacker Chemie Ag)

Tackerta Report

6points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And home town to the longest castle of Europe! Some say even of the world! Also home of a world famous ice swimming contest. Go Wacker, go! I am supporting your swimteam, just like you supported me as a professional swimmer when I was a teenager long time ago!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#44

Highway 99 Above, Highway 1 And Bc Ferries Queue Below - West Vancouver, Canada

Highway 99 Above, Highway 1 And Bc Ferries Queue Below - West Vancouver, Canada

AdapterCable Report

6points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love the roundabout. They are so effective.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Bharati, India's 2nd Research Centre In Antarctica

Bharati, India's 2nd Research Centre In Antarctica

TheLastMomBender Report

6points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I was wrong in my other post of the Indian-Antarctic-Restaurant, which is open 24/7 and supposed to have delicious food. Please anyone: can you fill us in on more information?

1
1point
reply
#46

Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge - Lucerne, Switzerland

Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge - Lucerne, Switzerland

rockystl Report

6points
POST
Badulesia
Badulesia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before of after it sadly burn ?

2
2points
reply
#47

Constitucion Train Station In Buenos Aires, Argentina

Constitucion Train Station In Buenos Aires, Argentina

MarioDiBian Report

6points
POST
#48

A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern

A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern

Stotallytob3r Report

6points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd love to be a Roman engineer if I lived back then.

0
0points
reply
#49

The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh's Forth Bridge

The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh's Forth Bridge

Brilliant__5280 Report

6points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We used to have to drive a lot, Newark-on-Trent to Inverness, and the bridges across the Forth are impressive. Have driven across both the Forth and Queensferry road bridges, and been on a train across the impressive rail bridge, although they do go slowly.

0
0points
reply
#50

Wuppertal In The Night

Wuppertal In The Night

According_South_2500 Report

6points
POST
#51

Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen

Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen

fattyfoods Report

6points
POST
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The North Sea is the most hostile looking body of water ever.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Mumbai, India

Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Mumbai, India

Acrobatic_Effect4907 Report

6points
POST
#53

They Started Digging Foundation For That 170 Kilometers Long Building In Saudi Arabia

They Started Digging Foundation For That 170 Kilometers Long Building In Saudi Arabia

biwook Report

5points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes me feel a bit uncomfortable… can’t explain why, though.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany

USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany

multi_tasker01 Report

5points
POST
Tiny Dynamine
Tiny Dynamine
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's a coincidence as it was made long before USB was a thing.

0
0points
reply
#55

Aqueduct Of Valens, Built In The Year Of 368 Ad In Constantinople

Aqueduct Of Valens, Built In The Year Of 368 Ad In Constantinople

senolsanbari Report

5points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roman engineers were insanely awesome!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

High Trestle Trail Bridge - Boone County, Iowa

High Trestle Trail Bridge - Boone County, Iowa

rockystl Report

5points
POST
Steph
Steph
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful picture!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#57

Panama Canal Locks Under Construction In 1912

Panama Canal Locks Under Construction In 1912

morganmonroe81 Report

5points
POST
Booker
Booker
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love history in photographs.

0
0points
reply
#58

2004 Photo Of The Millau Viaduct In Southern France Under Construction

2004 Photo Of The Millau Viaduct In Southern France Under Construction