99 Examples Of Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated (New Pics)
Let's appreciate brilliant infrastructure for a moment. Throughout history, various examples have proven that bridges, roads, dams, power plants, and other forms of infrastructure can successfully blend beauty with functionality. Combine perfect timing with the right angle, and you'll be treated to some breathtaking imagery as well.
On Reddit, there's a community that loves aesthetic infrastructure. The 713k members of the group share everything from soaring bridges that span great chasms to towering skyscrapers that pierce the sky.
Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany
Brilliant infrastructure is a showcase of human creativity and hard work. It includes amazing engineering and design that can change how areas look, bring people together, and push us forward. Think of famous bridges over large bodies of water or modern transit systems that make cities easier to navigate – these are examples of how people working together can make incredible things happen.
Suspension Railway - Wuppertal, Germany
One of my favourite places, I once rented a car in Amsterdam for a day just to go there (and I've been once more since). It's so fun and also fascinating from an engineering perspective. Highly recommend the videos on it on YouTube, specifically from Tim Traveler and Tom Scott.
Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%
These structures do more than just their jobs; they also make our surroundings look better. The way they're designed combines how they look with what they do, making them both attractive and practical. Each piece of brilliant infrastructure tells a story of big ideas, careful planning, and lots of effort to make things perfect.
A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium
Bharati Research Station Of India In Antarctica
Temporary Road Build Around A Landslide In Fukui Prefecture, Japan
Infrastructure is like the backbone of strong economies. It helps things move, like goods and people and provides important things like energy and water for businesses. It's also needed for services we rely on, such as electricity, clean water, internet, transportation, healthcare, education, and protection from natural disasters.
Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland
Storseisundet Bridge - Norway
Heatherwick Rolling Bridge - Paddington Basin, London, England, UK
According to OECD website, "Infrastructure currently contributes to 79% of GHG emissions globally, we must examine how public and private infrastructure can contribute to respecting the Paris Agreement and achieving the SDGs and that we determine the standards and policy guidance can guide countries to achieve these outcomes."
No One Does Train Stations Like China
Gigantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long
Royal Gorge Bridge - Fremont County, Colorado
The choices we make about infrastructure today will shape the kind of future we all share. It's in our hands to build a foundation that paves the way for a better tomorrow. The changing economy requires us to rethink infrastructure: make it more digital, sustainable, and fair. This covers everything from better internet access to new bike lanes, marking a significant infrastructure evolution.
The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890
Whoooo cool! This photo looks like the air is grabbing it lol
The Falkirk Wheel, A Rotating Boat Lift In Scotland. It Replaces The Original 11 Locks On The Forth And Clyde Canal Junction With The Union Canal
Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India
In the past, infrastructure was constructed to address particular problems, like dealing with local concerns such as sanitation, flooding, or travel needs. Often, there was limited consideration for future requirements due to short-term politics. This has led to infrastructure becoming inadequate and overwhelmed as it rapidly reached its limits.
3D Model Of Tokyo’s Subway System
Jacksonville, Florida Interchange
Peljesac Bridge, Croatia, Night Before The Opening Day
AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are changing infrastructure, showing it's going digital. Green infrastructure is also in demand. There are intentions to invest in urban spaces for walking, cycling, socializing, and dining. In the future, infrastructure needs better planning, using improved predictions for demand and weather changes. People will want smarter infrastructure that saves energy, improves buildings, and eases traffic. This improvement should come from using smart systems and data to make better decisions and predictions.
The Canals Of London
Boston
Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India
Due To The Destruction Of A Certain Russian Bridge, The Vasco De Gama Bridge In Lisbon, Portugal Is Now The Longest (Usable) Bridge In Europe
One Of The 10 Largest Solar Plants In The World Under Construction In Mexico
Viaduct 13, Brazil. It Is The Tallest Viaduct In The Americas And The Second Tallest In The World. It Is 143 Meters High And Was Built In The 1970s
Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport
The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground
This Is The Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel. It Will Fill With Water To Protect Tokyo From Flooding. The Concrete Support Towers Are 18m Tall
Hardly anyone knows that there is a similar hall underground - — below Munich‘s largest beer-garden. (Hirschgarten) There is a tour open to public twice a year which also includes a visit through one of the oldest sewage systems. Not recommended if you are easily nauseated by the odor of feces. But truely interesting with lots of fun facts!
Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022
Devil's Bridge - Bulgaria
Magdeburg Water Bridge - Magdeburg, Germany
canal bridge of Agen, France. builtin 1847 agen-64dc7...51e8ee.jpg
Train In Argentine’s Patagonia (Esquel, Chubut Province)
Millau Viaduct
Séliš Ksanka Ql’ispé Dam At Polson, Montana, United States
Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation
Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan
Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well
A lot of dammed up canals have been reopened in The Netherlands over the last 20 years. It really makes a difference to the landscape and quality of life.
A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called 'Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects
The Mozes Bridge (Loopgraafbrug) - Fort De Roovere, Halsteren, Netherlands
The Tijuana International Airport In Mexico Has A Terminal In The Us Which Is Connected To The Main Building Through A Bridge Over The Border
Rotterdam, 25 Years Ago And Now
Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m
Monorail Passes Through Liziba Station In Chongqing, China. It Passes Through The Sixth And Eighth Floors Of The 19-Story Apartment Building
A friend’s apartment is near a subway, and it’s horrible, so living on/under... vibrations, noise, smell...
This Not A Town, This Is A Single Chemical Plant In Burghausen, Germany (Wacker Chemie Ag)
Highway 99 Above, Highway 1 And Bc Ferries Queue Below - West Vancouver, Canada
Bharati, India's 2nd Research Centre In Antarctica
Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge - Lucerne, Switzerland
Constitucion Train Station In Buenos Aires, Argentina
A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern
The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh's Forth Bridge
Wuppertal In The Night
Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen
Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Mumbai, India
They Started Digging Foundation For That 170 Kilometers Long Building In Saudi Arabia
USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany
I think it's a coincidence as it was made long before USB was a thing.