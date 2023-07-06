Hard infrastructure, i.e., highways, bridges, railroads, etc., aren’t often seen as some awe-inspiring examples of aesthetics that surround us. However, they certainly can be.

Whether it’s a straightforward solution that offers eye-pleasing symmetry or an elaborate design that adds extra pizzazz to the scenery, hard infrastructure can be an impressive feat of both engineering and beauty. Add perfect timing and just the right angle and you’ll be rewarded with some stunning imagery, too.

If you’re up for celebrating the curves and lines of roads and dams, we might have the perfect reddit community for you that you can find here. In it, people share photos and their admiration for impressive structures that scratches their aesthetics itch. Check out some of the latest gems from the subreddit below.