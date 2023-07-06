Hard infrastructure, i.e., highways, bridges, railroads, etc., aren’t often seen as some awe-inspiring examples of aesthetics that surround us. However, they certainly can be.

Whether it’s a straightforward solution that offers eye-pleasing symmetry or an elaborate design that adds extra pizzazz to the scenery, hard infrastructure can be an impressive feat of both engineering and beauty. Add perfect timing and just the right angle and you’ll be rewarded with some stunning imagery, too.

If you’re up for celebrating the curves and lines of roads and dams, we might have the perfect reddit community for you that you can find here. In it, people share photos and their admiration for impressive structures that scratches their aesthetics itch. Check out some of the latest gems from the subreddit below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Magdeburg Water Bridge - Magdeburg, Germany

Magdeburg Water Bridge - Magdeburg, Germany

rockystl Report

15points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So great. Water bridges.

0
0points
reply
#2

Bastei Walking Bridge - Germany - 1851

Bastei Walking Bridge - Germany - 1851

rockystl Report

13points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need more of these over highways, for humans and critters.

1
1point
reply
#3

Bay Bridge, Looking Toward San Francisco From Treasure Island

Bay Bridge, Looking Toward San Francisco From Treasure Island

excitom Report

11points
POST
#4

Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland

Thought You Would Be Interested In This Skew Bridge In Scotland

ameowman Report

11points
POST
#5

Another Image Of The New Bicycle Storage In Amsterdam, With Space For 7000 Bikes Below The Water In Front Of Central Station

Another Image Of The New Bicycle Storage In Amsterdam, With Space For 7000 Bikes Below The Water In Front Of Central Station

Redditing-Dutchman Report

10points
POST
#6

The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh's Forth Bridge

The Lner Azuma Train Crosses Edinburgh's Forth Bridge

Brilliant__5280 Report

10points
POST
#7

Čechův Most, Prague

Čechův Most, Prague

newjersey1988 Report

10points
POST
#8

Devil's Bridge - Bulgaria

Devil's Bridge - Bulgaria

rockystl Report

10points
POST
#9

Wildlife Crossing In Banff National Park, Canada

Wildlife Crossing In Banff National Park, Canada

zek_997 Report

9points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what I am talking about!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

High Trestle Trail Bridge - Boone County, Iowa

High Trestle Trail Bridge - Boone County, Iowa

rockystl Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India

Elevated Metro Line Integrated Into Park It Passes Over In Kolkata, India

Low-Newt-180 Report

9points
POST
#12

Germany Has Highway Strips That Can Be Instantly Transformed Into Emergency Airfields, Serving As Auxiliary Military Air Bases

Germany Has Highway Strips That Can Be Instantly Transformed Into Emergency Airfields, Serving As Auxiliary Military Air Bases

dominik-braun Report

8points
POST
#13

A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called 'Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects

A Novel High Voltage Electricity Pylon Called 'Bog Fox, In Estonia By Part Architects

r_sole1 Report

8points
POST
#14

Palo Verde Nuclear Powerplant. Located 45 Miles From Phoenix Az, The Plant Uses The Cities Treated Sewage Water For Cooling. It Is The Only Nuclear Plant In The Us Not Located On A Major Body Of Water

Palo Verde Nuclear Powerplant. Located 45 Miles From Phoenix Az, The Plant Uses The Cities Treated Sewage Water For Cooling. It Is The Only Nuclear Plant In The Us Not Located On A Major Body Of Water

wadamday Report

8points
POST
#15

The Bridge Over The Mountain Spring Lake In Romania [oc][1772x1181]

The Bridge Over The Mountain Spring Lake In Romania [oc][1772x1181]

NudeArtRomania Report

8points
POST
#16

The Tientsin Eye Yongle Bridge - Tianjin, China

The Tientsin Eye Yongle Bridge - Tianjin, China

rockystl Report

8points
POST
#17

Crystal Palace Transmitter, London

Crystal Palace Transmitter, London

mellonians Report

8points
POST
#18

Millau Viaduct

Millau Viaduct

_SP3CT3R Report

8points
POST
#19

Sometimes It's Not The Name, It's The Shape. Presenting The Newmarket Health Centre

Sometimes It's Not The Name, It's The Shape. Presenting The Newmarket Health Centre

kjl0904 Report

7points
POST
#20

A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern

A Wall In Ancient Ostia Where The Bricks Were Laid According To The Scheme Called Opus Reticulatum, With Bricks Arranged Diagonally. The Ancient Romans Knew Earthquake Tremors Were Transmitted Diagonally And This Could Cope Better Than A Horizontal Pattern

Stotallytob3r Report

7points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be higher

2
2points
reply
#21

Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well

Utrecht, The Netherlands: 50 Years Ago, This Canal Was Filled And Converted Into A Highway. Now It Has Finally Been Transformed Back, With Space For Cyclists And Nature As Well

Redditing-Dutchman Report

7points
POST
#22

Monorail Passes Through Liziba Station In Chongqing, China. It Passes Through The Sixth And Eighth Floors Of The 19-Story Apartment Building

Monorail Passes Through Liziba Station In Chongqing, China. It Passes Through The Sixth And Eighth Floors Of The 19-Story Apartment Building

congratsonyournap Report

7points
POST
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder how it is living on the 5th floor?

1
1point
reply
#23

The Ashalim Power Station In The Negev Desert, With The Tallest Solar Tower In Israel

The Ashalim Power Station In The Negev Desert, With The Tallest Solar Tower In Israel

abaganoush Report

7points
POST
#24

Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation

Public Elevator In Luxembourg, Free As All Other Public Transportation

MaxiKing121 Report

7points
POST
#25

Someone Recommended That I Post This Denver Lightrail Station Entrance On Here

Someone Recommended That I Post This Denver Lightrail Station Entrance On Here

RCsSnaps Report

7points
POST
#26

Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge - Lucerne, Switzerland

Kapellbrucke Chapel Bridge - Lucerne, Switzerland

rockystl Report

7points
POST
#27

Huangjuewan Interchange

Huangjuewan Interchange

biwook Report

7points
POST
#28

Heatherwick Rolling Bridge - Paddington Basin, London, England, UK

Heatherwick Rolling Bridge - Paddington Basin, London, England, UK

rockystl Report

7points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, that's awesome!

1
1point
reply
#29

Aqueduct Of Valens, Built In The Year Of 368 Ad In Constantinople

Aqueduct Of Valens, Built In The Year Of 368 Ad In Constantinople

senolsanbari Report

7points
POST
#30

A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium

A Cycle Path That Goes Through A Lake In Bokrijk, Belgium

Stotallytob3r Report

7points
POST
#31

The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground

The Entrance To What Once Was The Longest Railway Tunnel In The World. Northern Line, London Underground

Stotallytob3r Report

7points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better know as the misery line. I'm glad I don't have to use the tube daily now

0
0points
reply
#32

Storseisundet Bridge - Norway

Storseisundet Bridge - Norway

rockystl Report

7points
POST
#33

London Bridge Station From The Shard

London Bridge Station From The Shard

OtterlyFoxy Report

6points
POST
#34

Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan [oc]

Road Cut Through Taroko Gorge, Taiwan [oc]

loki_racer Report

6points
POST
#35

Clifton Suspension Bridge - Bristol, England, UK

Clifton Suspension Bridge - Bristol, England, UK

rockystl Report

6points
POST
#36

Bharati, India's 2nd Research Centre In Antarctica

Bharati, India's 2nd Research Centre In Antarctica

TheLastMomBender Report

6points
POST
#37

Crews Await Skytrain Tbm Breakthrough While Traffic Moves On Broadway Street Above - Vancouver, Canada

Crews Await Skytrain Tbm Breakthrough While Traffic Moves On Broadway Street Above - Vancouver, Canada

AdapterCable Report

6points
POST
#38

Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen

Oil Rig In Brage Oil Field Located In The North Sea 120 Km Northwest Of The City Of Bergen

fattyfoods Report

6points
POST
#39

The Largest Solar Farm In The World: 14,000 Acres Located In Rajasthan, India

The Largest Solar Farm In The World: 14,000 Acres Located In Rajasthan, India

Wamges Report

6points
POST
#40

Suspension Rail In Wuppertal, Germany

Suspension Rail In Wuppertal, Germany

footour Report

6points
POST
#41

Giantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long

Giantic Bridge In Germany, 158 Meter Tall, 1702 Meters Long

According_South_2500 Report

6points
POST
#42

Roundabout With Tram Passing Thrue, Karlsruhe, Germany

Roundabout With Tram Passing Thrue, Karlsruhe, Germany

Iceliker Report

6points
POST
#43

Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%

Banff Wildlife Crossing Project, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Combined With Fencing To Keep The Animals Off The Road, The Structures Have Reduced Animal-Vehicle Collisions In The Area By More Than 80%

morganmonroe81 Report

6points
POST
#44

Vancouver, Bc From The Window Of An Airplane [oc]

Vancouver, Bc From The Window Of An Airplane [oc]

Koblootski Report

5points
POST
#45

Lacerda Elevator, Salvador, Brazil. It Is The First Public Elevator In The World. Built In 1873, When It Opened It Was The Tallest Elevator In The World At 63 Meters High

Lacerda Elevator, Salvador, Brazil. It Is The First Public Elevator In The World. Built In 1873, When It Opened It Was The Tallest Elevator In The World At 63 Meters High

Rondic Report

5points
POST
#46

3 Freight Trains Of Indian Railways In Konkan, Maharashtra, India

3 Freight Trains Of Indian Railways In Konkan, Maharashtra, India

Low-Newt-180 Report

5points
POST
#47

Metro Tunnel Ready For Trial Runs, Mumbai, India

Metro Tunnel Ready For Trial Runs, Mumbai, India

LimpMusician2069 Report

5points
POST
#48

The Delhi–mumbai Expressway Is A 1,350 Km Long, 8-Lane Wide Under-Construction Access-Controlled Expressway Connecting India's National Capital New Delhi With Its Financial Capital Mumbai

The Delhi–mumbai Expressway Is A 1,350 Km Long, 8-Lane Wide Under-Construction Access-Controlled Expressway Connecting India's National Capital New Delhi With Its Financial Capital Mumbai

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#49

Two Indian Trains Cross Each Other Near Manmad Station In India

Two Indian Trains Cross Each Other Near Manmad Station In India

Low-Newt-180 Report

5points
POST
#50

USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany

USB Type Shaped Port, Rheinhäfen Karlsruhe, Germany

multi_tasker01 Report

5points
POST
#51

The Tijuana International Airport In Mexico Has A Terminal In The Us Which Is Connected To The Main Building Through A Bridge Over The Border

The Tijuana International Airport In Mexico Has A Terminal In The Us Which Is Connected To The Main Building Through A Bridge Over The Border

gahte3 Report

5points
POST
#52

Jacksonville, Florida Interchange

Jacksonville, Florida Interchange

rockystl Report

5points
POST
#53

Boston

Boston

DefinitelyNotGreg Report

5points
POST
#54

Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany

Dedicated Bus Lanes In The Middle Of The A40 Autobahn In Essen, Germany

catp2 Report

5points
POST
#55

High Bridge Over Nature Preserve

High Bridge Over Nature Preserve

DeadLeadbetter Report

5points
POST
#56

Elizabeth Line British Rail Class 345 Bombardier Aventra Electric Multiple Unit (Emu) Train At Farringdon Station, London, UK

Elizabeth Line British Rail Class 345 Bombardier Aventra Electric Multiple Unit (Emu) Train At Farringdon Station, London, UK

HighburyAndIslington Report

4points
POST
#57

Pedestrian Walkway Under The Subway Viaduct. Bangkok

Pedestrian Walkway Under The Subway Viaduct. Bangkok

tannerge Report

4points
POST
#58

2004 Photo Of The Millau Viaduct In Southern France Under Construction

2004 Photo Of The Millau Viaduct In Southern France Under Construction

morganmonroe81 Report

4points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this was the finished product we'd have a problem 😅

0
0points
reply
#59

A Roundabout Bridge In Uruguay

A Roundabout Bridge In Uruguay

Marciu73 Report

4points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks cool, but I'm really missing the out-of-the-box part with a lot of the posts. Why is it made like this?

0
0points
reply
#60

Panama Canal Locks Under Construction In 1912

Panama Canal Locks Under Construction In 1912

morganmonroe81 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Williamsburg Bridge, Brooklyn, NY

Williamsburg Bridge, Brooklyn, NY

EssoEssex Report

4points
POST
#62

Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m

Jacob’s Ladder On The Remote Atlantic Island Of St. Helena Is One Of The Longest Straight Stairways In The World, Rising 183m

Stotallytob3r Report

4points
POST
#63

Highway 99 Above, Highway 1 And Bc Ferries Queue Below - West Vancouver, Canada

Highway 99 Above, Highway 1 And Bc Ferries Queue Below - West Vancouver, Canada

AdapterCable Report

4points
POST
#64

Séliš Ksanka Ql’ispé Dam At Polson, Montana, United States

Séliš Ksanka Ql’ispé Dam At Polson, Montana, United States

Neumean Report

4points
POST
#65

Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022 [4080x3072]

Tram From 1926 Still In Active Traffic On The Streets Of Stockholm, Sweden, November 2022 [4080x3072]

kattmedtass Report

4points
POST
#66

Under Manchester Streets

Under Manchester Streets

abaganoush Report

4points
POST
#67

Shenzhen, China’s Newest Transit Hub, Gangxia North Station, Which Connects 4 Metro Lines

Shenzhen, China’s Newest Transit Hub, Gangxia North Station, Which Connects 4 Metro Lines

wolegequ_ Report

4points
POST
#68

FedEx Superhub Memphis, Tn - Over 90 FedEx Aircraft In This Picture Alone!

FedEx Superhub Memphis, Tn - Over 90 FedEx Aircraft In This Picture Alone!

meir_ratnum Report

4points
POST
#69

Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India

Three Trains Passing At A Time Through Mukundara Hills National Park. Rajasthan, India

crowbiriyani Report

4points
POST
#70

Royal Gorge Bridge - Fremont County, Colorado

Royal Gorge Bridge - Fremont County, Colorado

rockystl Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890 [1600x1238]

The Stockholm Telephone Tower With Approximately 5,500 Telephone Lines, 1890 [1600x1238]

kairatsh Report

4points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That must have been one hell of a spider :)

0
0points
reply
#72

No One Does Train Stations Like China

No One Does Train Stations Like China

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#73

This Not A Town, This Is A Single Chemical Plant In Burghausen, Germany (Wacker Chemie Ag)

This Not A Town, This Is A Single Chemical Plant In Burghausen, Germany (Wacker Chemie Ag)

Tackerta Report

4points
POST
#74

Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport [oc]

Elevated Tram At The Detroit Metropolitan Airport [oc]

TheGummiFather Report

4points
POST
#75

Suspension Railway - Wuppertal, Germany

Suspension Railway - Wuppertal, Germany

rockystl Report

4points
POST
#76

They Started Digging Foundation For That 170 Kilometers Long Building In Saudi Arabia

They Started Digging Foundation For That 170 Kilometers Long Building In Saudi Arabia