Oh, and just for the record—we fully believe that Santa is real. Anyone who tells you otherwise is probably working for the Grinch.

Reddit user u/Just_Surround_2108 recently went viral after urging the r/AskReddit community to share the biggest things they were disappointed by when they grew up. Similar to how a child might feel when they learn that Santa Claus is not real. You’ll find their honest opinions, touching on everything from work to relationships and beyond, as you scroll down.

Life is full of disappointments, both large and small. That doesn’t mean that life itself is all misery—quite the opposite. But it’s important to recognize that pain, failure, and dashed expectations are unavoidable parts of being a human being. Learning how to deal with them becomes a necessity.

#1 Being a hard worker and good at your job doesn't necessarily mean that you'll be rewarded for it.

#2 That time period when your relationship switches and your parent looks to you for answers and advice, instead them being the one with all the answers.

#3 Finding out that someone you have looked up to and admired your entire life is actually a horrible person.

The expectations that we have for life can massively affect us. For instance, someone who's naive and happy-go-lucky might think that everything will fall into place and things will just work out somehow. When they fail at something or realize that the world doesn't work the way they imagined it should, they might have their entire perspective shattered. They'll have trouble coming to terms with this new reality and might feel frustrated at themselves for having been so wrong. On the flip side, someone who's overly pessimistic or cynical might lose out on genuinely good opportunities because they don't think much of anything is worth the effort. For them, a lack of justice and fairness is the status quo. But this makes them blind to the positive aspects of life, as well as the ability to fight for change that matters, whether at work or in society as a whole.

#4 Sometimes there is no justice.

#5 When you buy an 8-piece tupperware set, 4 of the pieces are lids.

#6 That some friends were never really your friend.

So, managing your expectations becomes key to managing your disappointments. You don't want to hype yourself up, nor do you want to dismiss any positivity either. Through experience, we gain wisdom and slowly start to get a better grasp of how everything works. The main point here is that we accept this reality, instead of wishing that things were a drastically different way. It's one thing to strive for positive change on a local or even global level. It's another thing entirely to wish for things to be different without taking any action. In the former case, you're doing what you can to improve your situation and that of others. It might be hard. You might have to adapt your approach and deal with unexpected roadblocks, but you are putting in the effort to create something better. In the latter case, however, you might feel frustrated and disempowered because there is such a huge gap between reality and your idealized vision of what the world should be like. 'Perfect' social justice or completely fair workplaces might not be possible… but things can be better and fairer. The key here is to change what you can, even if the end result won't be as good as you'd like it to be.

#7 Finding out that "reaching retirement" is about hitting a financial number and not reaching an age.

#8 $500 isn't a lot of money

#9 When I was a kid I thought adults had everything figured out and couldn’t wait to grow up so I could be like them. HAH.

'Psych Central' suggests that people learn to let go of the negative emotions they feel after their expectations aren't met. "Letting go doesn't mean that you should ignore your emotions. Instead, it means you should acknowledge your feelings and let go as you work to overcome what happened." It also helps to shift your perspective and look at the bigger picture. You might have been thoroughly disappointed by something that's happened to you, but there are plenty of other things to be grateful for. Things might be tough at work, but you might still be able to afford a roof over your head, be incredibly healthy, or have a very strong and supportive social circle. Bearing the worst that life throws at you becomes bearable when you take the time to appreciate all the good things that have happened to you.

#10 The money doesn't trickle down. It never did

#11 You never actually feel like the adult

#12 HR is NOT on your side.

#13 Finding out people without empathy exist. And they are hard to pin down - even after many years of exposure to them.

#14 When you finish eating your dinner and there is no magical person to wash the dishes and you have to wash them yourself.

#15 Realizing organized religion is a bunch of nonsense

#16 Bullies don't always get their comeuppance. In fact, sometimes they achieve great things. Even the presidency.

#17 Finding out the truth about Mother Teresa

#18 I thought I'd grow up, move out, find my footing in the grown up world and basically switch into cruise mode. Now I'm in my 40s and s**t is confusing as f**k.

#19 For me it was realizing the high school mindset in people never ends see it in 60 yr olds in Facebook now

#20 That going to college and getting a 9-5 wasn’t going to be the fun, creative, latte-filled experience rom coms would have you believe.

#21 Working full time and being too drained to chase your actual dream

#22 Learning that two people can love each other more than anything in this world and still not be a good fit for a long term relationship.



True and pure Love isn’t always enough

#23 Realizing that god doesn’t exist.

#24 Finding out that in the US it’s not really democrat vs republican, it’s the rich elites versus the rest of us.

#25 That one day everything anyone ever did will be swallowed up by the sun.

#26 If you're intelligent, you have to be quiet because of people who are stupid.

#27 One dumb mistake and it could all be over.

#28 Christmas Bonuses almost NEVER exist. Worse fantasy than the clause...

#29 Finally owning a house, then realising you now have to go through the effort and expense of maintaining it.



It's great you've got a house for 100k, now enjoy saving and spending at least half that to stop it crumbling, leaking or falling down over the next decades.

#30 Spending time trying to understand why something happened often doesn't lead to answers, and can only prolong your healing process. Sometimes "closure" is moving forward and not ruminating or trying to figure out why.

#31 Churches are businesses that collect tax free money and provide very few actual services with it.

#32 Learning that Santa is real and you're him.

#33 There is no justice, no peace, and there never was

#34 Finding out that your parents are people, too, with weaknesses or flaws that you were blind to when you were young.

#35 Realisation that your parents are not as smart as you once thought.

#36 That your boss probably didn't get where they are because they did your job well.

#37 Realizing you'll probably never have the, "aha," moment that tells you what you want to do with your life and you'd better just pick the least depressing choice.

#38 Finding out it’s the pole that spins not the stripper

#39 Having to pay tax instead of getting a tax return.



First time this happened to me as a teenager shattered my heart. I had so many plans!

#40 Recycling is, for the most part, a scam by corporations to move the physical and emotional weight of dealing with the harm their packaging causes off them and on to you.

#41 Realizing NOTHING is free.

#42 Everybody here is being so...real.



My adult "Santa's not real" moment was finding out the MythBusters weren't friends off camera.

#43 the first two things that came to mind were: how orcas, belugas, dolphins, etc in captivity are treated, and where the meat at the store comes from. i think these can be covered by just generally “how humans treat animals”. like seeing baby chicks get thrown into meat grinders, alive, by the f*****g hundreds. intelligent cetaceans that, for all intents and purposes, have PTSD and personality disorders from decades of torture. seeing Canadian baby seal clubbing. god, that one might be the worst thing i’ve ever seen. hearing them scream out, then the screams just stop. and it’s a goddamn baby, too. i loved nature at a very young age. my favorite thing was going to natural history museums for a long time. loved animals, genuinely enjoyed being around them more than other kids. finding out how they get treated, and realizing the scale of it, that s**t altered my soul.

#44 The average salary does not go up equivalent to the inflation rate.

#45 That working harder does not equal getting paid more or being promoted.

#46 Realising that no, we can’t have McDonald’s, coz there is food in the freezer.

#47 When you realize basically everyone is just faking it til they make it.

#48 When both your parents die. I am in my mid 50’s and had my mom pass on Mother’s Day ‘22. My Dad then was living with us from then, and eventually reached in-home hospice status with a sudden stage IV cancer diagnosis. He died in January of this year, and then I got laid off from my tech job and was unemployed for 10 months. Nothing takes the wonderment and positive outlook from the world than having to empty out your childhood home solo and throw everything you grew up with into a big dumpster and are left to wonder what our lives really mean.

#49 There are no hot singles in your area.

#50 Credit scores were invented in the 90s.

#51 It’s not a meritocracy.

#52 Working hard will get you advancement in the company.



In reality, being a hard worker keeps you exactly where you are. Management will keep you churning out the good work you do without ever paying you any more than they do, and it make them look good.

#53 That there are no *adults*. Everyone's just doing their best

#54 Finding out that everything you want is not affordable

#55 That fruits and veggies expire mich faster if you pay for it Yourself :(

#56 Finding out that hard work means they give you more work instead of a raise or promotion.

#57 Realizing that 1.000$ or even 10.000$ is not much money.

#58 That you’re not going to be financially independent by 30.

#59 That the world doesn't stop when someone you love and need dies.

#60 Seeing your paycheck and all the taxes deducted from it

#61 realizing that by the time you're old enough to retire, social security probably won't exist anymore

#62 As a millenial, I was raised to believe that going to college and getting a degree would guarantee me a good future job that would allow me to live comfortably 🥲

#63 A bachelor’s degree is not a coupon redeemable for one (1) full-time job in your field of choice after graduation.

#64 Finding out your partner doesn't love you anymore, but just has high anxiety about leaving you.

#65 Realizing just how high the deductible is on your insurance.

#66 For me it was finding out those HGTV shows are all more or less staged.

#67 Discovering all the shows and movies you loved as a child were c**p, and you just enjoyed them because you didn't know any better.

#68 Finding out what parents mean when they say budget.

#69 Discovering that the “special recipe” for a dish that your parents have always made was just on the back of one of the ingredient’s packages.

#70 That the filter on the water jug doesn’t count down to replacement based on usage, it’s just a timer.

#71 When you expect your boss to give you a raise for all of your hard work but instead get a pizza party.

#72 The b******t of health insurance

#73 Finding out that security authorities aren't there to actually protect the safety of the people

#74 Discovering that you can pay 1700.00/mth rent, but can’t get a 1500/month mortgage

#75 Finding out police don't have to help

#76 Finding out that you’re getting older, which means getting uglier, less mobile, worse health, etc.



You can delay poor health to an extent, but one way or another, it’s coming for us all.

#77 You never really own a house or property. You rent it from the government for the rest of your life.

#78 Realising that no one in any position of authority is competent..

#79 Looking up a friend and finding out they have died.