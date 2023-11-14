These 16 Actors Will Never Forget Going Through These Mortifying Situations On Set
Beneath the shimmering veneer of stardom, celebrities are not immune to the quirks and follies that make us all undeniably human.
Singers, influencers, and of course, actors too, can share the vulnerability that reminds us that, despite their glamorous personas, they are also subject to the whims of everyday embarrassment.
Some celebrities in particular have come out with their most embarrassing experiences whilst working, with some going as far as to reveal they have either farted in public or accidentally walked out naked.
Bored Panda takes a look at actors who have humiliated themselves on set.
Hugh Jackman On Stage During "Beauty And The Beast"
Hugh Jackman admitted in an interview that he had urinated in front of a crowd — only he was onstage playing Gaston in a 1996 Australian production of Beauty and the Beast.
The actor revealed that, after enduring headaches for two months, he heeded the counsel of a psychic and increased his water intake.
On the day of his performance, he consumed such a copious amount of water that, by the time he was set to deliver his first number, the need to use the bathroom became pressing.
He explained: "Literally, I'm picking up Belle and as I pick her up, I stopped singing, and right in that moment I realized the muscles you need to release in order to sing are the ones you do not want to release if you need to go.”
Robert Pattinson On "Maps To The Stars"
In Map to the Stars, Robert Pattinson engaged in an intimate scene with Julianne Moore inside a car, describing the filming of the explicit moment as a “wonderful experience.”
The actor faced a question about who made the "better passenger" between Julianne and Juliette Binoche, with whom his Cosmopolis character had an intimate scene in the back of a limousine.
This led him to blush and giggle momentarily before regaining composure to respond.
He recalled: “Obviously, Julianne. It was a wonderful experience, just extremely sweaty.”
“I was trying to literally catch drops of sweat to stop them from hitting her back. Afterwards, she was like, ‘Are you having a panic attack?’ It was so embarrassing.”
Anne Hathaway On "Love & Other Drugs"
Anne Hathaway got "unnecessarily" naked for her new movie Love and Other Drugs.
The actress was featured in numerous intimate scenes alongside her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, showcasing a considerable amount of skin.
However, one day on set, she unexpectedly disrobed in front of the crew without any apparent reason.
She said: "On the day I shot the scene where I have to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath. I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people. But hey, I just did my job."
Matthew Mcconaughey On "Scorpion Spring"
Matthew McConaughey arrived on the set of the 1995 movie Scorpion Spring without having read the script, subsequently discovering that he was required to deliver a four-page monologue in Spanish.
On Variety’s Actors on Actors, Matthew recalled: “I had this idea that I needed to go back like I did in my first film (Dazed and Confused), where I just knew my man, and I would show up and just play the circumstances — improvise.
“So I said, 'I’m not going to read the script. Just tell me the character, tell me the situation, and I’ll show up, and I’ll just react and do what I would do’.
“So I show up on set, we’re about to do the scene, and I said, 'You know what? Since I know my man, let me just have a peek at these sides real quick.'
“I pick it up: four-page monologue…in Spanish.”
The actor mentioned that he requested a brief 12-minute delay from the production before starting the shoot.
He said: "For whatever reason, I thought that was enough time to learn four pages of dialogue in Spanish and not piss off the crew.
“Spoiler alert: It was not enough time.”
Henry Cavill On "The Tudors"
Henry Cavill found himself becoming a bit overly enthusiastic while shooting an intimate scene for The Tudors.
The 40-year-old British actor experienced considerable embarrassment following the incident in the historical drama.
He recalled: "It's only happened to me once.
"A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts and I hadn't rearranged my stuff into a harmless position.
“She's basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard."
Henry had to "apologize profusely" afterwards.
He said: "It's not great when you're in a professional acting environment and somebody gets a b***r, is it? No, not acceptable."
Alison Brie On "Mad Men"
Alison Brie—who played Trudy Campbell on the series from 2007 through 2015— revealed that she soiled herself while filming Mad Men.
On Justin Long’s podcast, the actress admitted: “On Mad Men, once there was a peeing incident.
“We wore girdles…it’s basically like biker shorts that go all the way up to our ribs, and it’s, like, time-period appropriate.”
Regrettably, Alison unintentionally obstructed her girdle’s opening with contemporary undergarments.
She recalled: “I didn’t know, for the first season of Mad Men, that you weren’t really supposed to wear underwear under them, because they are underwear,” she said, recalling that this caused trouble one day when she was on set. “I rushed to the bathroom ... [I] tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth.”
Michael Sheen On "Masters Of Sex"
Lizzy Caplan, the star of Masters of Sex, opened up about her initial intimate scenes with Michael Sheen on the popular Channel 4 series.
However, the actress confessed that her co-star's actions left her confidence shaken when, immediately after the directors yelled "cut," he hurried to the trash can and vomited.
She recalled: "I was scared, mainly because he was my friend at that point.
"I don't generally conduct myself in that way with my friends, generally."
Emilia Clarke On "Games Of Thrones"
Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, recalled the moment she got stuck in the bathroom on the set of the popular HBO show.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show, Emilia shared that she was immobilized in place by fake blood while shooting a scene where her on-screen character consumed a simulated horse's heart.
She explained: “It was kind of like a gummy bear.
“But covered in fake blood that tasted sort of like bleach, which was gross.
“The fake blood is really really sticky.
“So I was covered head to toe in the fake blood and I'm continually sticking to myself, or to other things.
“Then there was a moment when we were filming it that I disappeared, and I was stuck to the toilet.”
Emma Watson On "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone"
During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emma Watson recalled the moment she got in trouble while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
She was seen reacting to a clip where the actress, then aged 12, was mouthing her co-stars' line.
Emma then recounted to Jimmy Kimmel how reciting her co-stars' lines created issues on the set.
Chris Columbus, the director of the initial two Potter films, reprimanded Emma for this behavior.
She explained that Chris would yell “cut” before schooling her: “Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines.”
She admitted: “I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well and I kind of overdid it.”
Martin Short On "Clifford"
During an interview in 2015 on David Letterman’s Late Show, Martin Short shared an amusing anecdote from the set of the film Clifford.
Unaware that his private area was exposed, Martin accidentally left his boxer shorts in a compromising position while getting his legs shaved on set.
Inquisitive about the incident, he later questioned the woman responsible for the waxing, who confirmed the unintentional exposure: "I'll tell you this. If I had known you then like I do know, I would've shoved that thing back in!"
Ben Stiller On "Empire Of The Sun"
Ben Stiller reminisced about receiving a scolding from Steven Spielberg on the set of Empire of the Sun before achieving fame.
The actor-director, who had a lone line in the 1987 war film, shared that the opportunity arose after Steven witnessed his performance in a play.
“It was really exciting ‘cause I was a huge Spielberg fan,” Ben recalled.
He continued: “I’m supposed to say, ‘Hey, kid, would you like a Hershey bar?’
“And I screwed it up, and I said, ‘Hey, kid, would you like a chocolate bar?’
“And then I went, ‘Oh, damn. I’m sorry. Cut.’ And then silence.”
This action left the iconic filmmaker perplexed, prompting him to inform Ben that the responsibility of calling "cut" rested solely with the director.
He said: “I just hear, from out where the monitors are, ‘What?’ [I said] ‘I screwed up my line.’
“And then I hear Steven Spielberg say, ‘You never yell cut!’”
Renée Zellweger On "Judy"
While filming Judy, Renée Zellweger recalled that “sometimes the prosthetics have an opinion of their own” and that there were so many that at times she would shoot a scene and then realize she didn’t have one of them on.
Of the facial prosthetic she had to embrace to become Judy Garland, the Oscar-winning actress explained: “We whittled it down to a quick 90 minutes which was extraordinary.
“But I didn’t care because I got to hang out with Jeremy [Woodhead] and Robb [Cramer] who are fantastic artists, and just to sit and work there every day, we would laugh so much because it was hit and miss, you know?”
Christopher Mintz-Plasse On "Superbad"
In a Superbad scene, when Christopher Mintz-Plasse's Fogell/McLovin achieved his goal of sleeping with a girl, the actor revealed that his mom had to be on set as a result of him being underage at the time of filming.
Christopher admitted the experience “was pretty uncomfortable.”
He recalled: "She was loving it up, though, she was having the time of her life, watching her son do that."
Gucci Mane On "Spring Breakers"
In his memoir, rapper Gucci Mane reminisced about the exhaustion he felt during the filming of his significant Hollywood debut in the James Franco-Selena Gomez film Spring Breakers.
He revealed that he actually fell asleep during his pivotal "big sex scene."
Gucci wrote: “We were working 12-hour days, and then I was going out at night.
“The last scene I shot was my big sex [scene], and by that point, I was exhausted.
“There had been pounds of this fake herbal weed on set, but that junk gave me a headache, so I stuck to smoking Kush.
“It was four in the morning, and even with these two naked b****es on me — one was riding me while the other sucked my toes — I couldn’t keep my eyes open.
“I was knocked out, snoring . . . [Director] Harmony [Korine] kept having to wake me up for takes.”
Young Josh Hutcherson On "Polar Express"
Nine-year-old Josh Hutcherson experienced what he described on The Late Late Show with James Corden as "the most embarrassing moment of [his] entire life" with Tom Hanks.
Josh and Tom were filming a scene for the 2004 motion-capture film The Polar Express.
The actor recalled: “I farted. I farted in the scene!
“It happened. I did it.
“It was motion capture so we had these dots on our face and these weird wetsuit things.
“It's a very, very odd experience. I was shooting this scene with Tom Hanks, the father of the world.
“And we’re shooting this scene where he’s playing the hobo and he’s on top of the train skiing down and I’m nestled sort of on him like, ‘Whoa this is crazy.’ And [that’s when I farted].”
Kristen Schaal On "Last Man On Earth"
Kristen Schall told Seth Meyers, "I was so nervous because I'd never done a sex scene before.
“The problem was we shot the scenes out of order, and when you watch the episode, after they have intercourse, Carol (her character) is famished and she's just slamming beans.
“And so we did a few takes, and I was committed.
“Like, I was eating the beans for real, and I wasn't cheating that! I was like (mimes cramming food into her mouth).
"So then they shot the sex scene...where you have to lie flat on your tummy...and Carol was also aggressively sexually talking to (Forte's) Phil, which was a lot of diaphragm work that was also in the danger zone of where the beans were having their heyday, so I was having this private battle.
“Finally, I looked at Will and said I'm gonna fart on you. And I did."