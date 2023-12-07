ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is who they seem to be. Someone confident, cunning, and well-versed in psychology has a pretty good chance of successfully impersonating others. And some folks only notice the con only when it’s far too late. That’s where the massively popular ‘Act Like You Belong’ subreddit comes in.

It’s an online community that documents some of the most egregious and hilarious times when people pretended to be someone else, whether to steal, cheat, sneak into a high-profile event, or... just for the heck of it. Scroll down to see why first impressions can sometimes be wrong—even if you spot a uniform and a badge!