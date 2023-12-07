ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is who they seem to be. Someone confident, cunning, and well-versed in psychology has a pretty good chance of successfully impersonating others. And some folks only notice the con only when it’s far too late. That’s where the massively popular ‘Act Like You Belong’ subreddit comes in.

It’s an online community that documents some of the most egregious and hilarious times when people pretended to be someone else, whether to steal, cheat, sneak into a high-profile event, or... just for the heck of it. Scroll down to see why first impressions can sometimes be wrong—even if you spot a uniform and a badge!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rockstar

Rockstar Shares stats

JohnFromTSB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

To Be Flamingo

To Be Flamingo Shares stats

Top-Pineapple8056 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

When The Doctors Came To Check, Shi Pei Pu Would Tuck His Genitals Inside His Body To Fool Them

When The Doctors Came To Check, Shi Pei Pu Would Tuck His Genitals Inside His Body To Fool Them Shares stats

C0ldBl00dedDickens , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read the Wikipedia article to get answers, and now I only have more questions.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Swindling is really acting, and you play a character who will help you appear legitimate, confident, and successful… even when you are not,” one former con artist told Reader’s Digest.

A lot of con artists rely on the so-called halo effect to reach their nefarious goals. To put it simply, the halo effect means that our overall impression of an individual heavily impacts what we think about their character. So somebody who is beautiful, kind, or social can be seen as good, likable, and intelligent… even if they aren’t. A person who’s out to trick and cheat their way through society can use this to their advantage.
#4

The Shame

The Shame Shares stats

N0GARED , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

The Illusionist

The Illusionist Shares stats

everyonehasaidsaids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it." Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever

Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever Shares stats

TooHardToChoosePG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Your physical appearance is a core part of the halo effect and looking the part has a massive on how people perceive you. Someone who is well-groomed, stylishly dressed (or dressed to suit the part they’re playing), and moves and talks with deep confidence is going to give off the impression that they’re (more) reliable.

Building a false sense of trust is essential for con artists. Without it, they have nothing.
#7

Guerrilla Street Safety

Guerrilla Street Safety Shares stats

SpikeyTaco , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

It Would Probably Work Too

It Would Probably Work Too Shares stats

Internal_System9977 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Slpt: How To Become A Millionaire

Slpt: How To Become A Millionaire Shares stats

KyleC83 , i-just-want-to-destroy.tumblr.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, not exactly "made up random bills" but an organised fraud involving phishing, identity theft, fake companies set up in the name of real ones etc. The extent of his personal involvement is unclear: he claimed he was only a minor player in the fraud ring, the US prosecutors said he was ringleader. But either way it wasn't some fun Robin Hood thing, just regular crime. And almost all the money was quickly recovered, so it wasn't even very successful. https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/lithuanian-man-sentenced-5-years-prison-theft-over-120-million-fraudulent-business

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The tagline of the r/ActLikeYouBelong subreddit is that “there is no need for clearance when you have confidence!” And, generally, this speaks volumes about how real life works.

First impressions certainly do matter. So when we see someone striding with charisma, possibly with a wide smile or looking super serious, we tend to assume that they belong wherever we are, too.
#10

Atta, Boy!

Atta, Boy! Shares stats

bats000 , ravenshelter.tumblr.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

An Identity Thief Stole The Identity Of A Surgeon And While Aboard A Navy Destroyer Was Tasked With Performing Several Life Saving Surgeries

An Identity Thief Stole The Identity Of A Surgeon And While Aboard A Navy Destroyer Was Tasked With Performing Several Life Saving Surgeries Shares stats

He proceeded to memorize a medical textbook just before hand and all the patients survived.

Remarkable-Nerve-727 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Panda Caretakers In China

Panda Caretakers In China Shares stats

Xander395 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The real panda looks absolutely terrified. I don’t think the costumes are working.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Many of us simply don’t consider that someone might be impersonating another person or worker. We meet so many strangers every single day at work, in cafes, and on the streets.

It would be absolutely exhausting to consider whether everyone is pretending or has ulterior motives. If you’re constantly worrying that someone’s out to get you or con you, you probably won’t get anything done all day.
#13

Because There’s No Actual Laws About What A Press Badge Is, I Use This Spider-Man 2002 Promo Badge To Gain Access To Shoot Pics

Because There’s No Actual Laws About What A Press Badge Is, I Use This Spider-Man 2002 Promo Badge To Gain Access To Shoot Pics Shares stats

Thelokianator1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of one of the Three Stooges movies. They nick the labels off fixtures and flash them as credentials when challenged. Moe: "Press!" Larry "Press!" Curly: "Pull!"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Woman Pretends To Be An Extra For The Matrix 4 Filming (Comment On Trailer)

Woman Pretends To Be An Extra For The Matrix 4 Filming (Comment On Trailer) Shares stats

Zipdox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Act Like A Florida Man

Act Like A Florida Man Shares stats

Wohme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It’s not like most of us are top-tier body language experts. While most of us can pick up on some overt clues that someone might not be telling the truth, if someone’s an experienced liar, they’ll be able to hide some of their red flags.

On top of that, when we see a person in a uniform, with a badge, handling a clipboard, we assume that they’re someone of some importance. Why would we not, unless they’re sweating profusely, tripping over themselves, and acting incredibly shifty? 

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

This Is FBI Agent Robert Hanssen

This Is FBI Agent Robert Hanssen Shares stats

He was tasked to find a mole within the FBI after the FBI's moles in the KGB were caught. Robert Hanssen was the mole and had been working with the KGB since 1979.

darkfishy16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His face looks like he’s saying, “I can’t believe I’m getting away with this.”

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Dedicated “Employee”

Dedicated “Employee” Shares stats

breadandbutterrrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Statue Cleaning

Statue Cleaning Shares stats

powerisall , www.tumblr.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

The r/ActLikeYouBelong online community has its roots in early 2015. In the years since being founded, the subreddit has grown to have 647k members. The popularity of the group mostly has to do with how incredibly unbelievable most of the stories they post about sound.

And yet, real life is often stranger than fiction. Cons, fraud, and lies—they’re an inseparable part of life. Unfortunately.
#19

Look Busy And Leave

Look Busy And Leave Shares stats

Communist_Toast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Trying To Blend In

Trying To Blend In Shares stats

Emms246 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The King Of Acting Like You Belong

The King Of Acting Like You Belong Shares stats

SpaceMyopia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By far the weirdest James Bond movie this side of Casino Royale. The original with Peter Sellers and David Niven not the new one. In Her Majesty's Secret Service, Bond is MARRIED! Only time ever on film.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

The moderators running the subreddit have some strict rules that everyone needs to follow. Despite the fact that the group is all about people pretending like they belong somewhere where they don’t, nobody should be impersonating the mods themselves. This is very frowned upon.

Moreover, the members of r/ActLikeYouBelong are asked to be very careful about posting any identifying information about themselves or other people. And remember to flair your post! If you don’t, it might end up getting removed.
#22

Slpt: Pretend Everyday Is Your First Day

Slpt: Pretend Everyday Is Your First Day Shares stats

ProfessionalEnabler , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Student Had Been Lecturing At A University

Student Had Been Lecturing At A University Shares stats

20poolja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 'Remain vigilant' at the end got me. It's like Alastor Moody is the head of school

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

That Time A Random Dude Became A Tsar Of Montenegro

That Time A Random Dude Became A Tsar Of Montenegro Shares stats

Chief_Nub_Nub99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Reader’s Digest points out that con artists tend to target the most vulnerable people. It does not mean that you’re dumb, simply that you’re down on your luck. For instance, someone who’s dealing with a hard situation at work or in their personal lives is ripe for being taken advantage of.

The more emotionally and financially vulnerable someone is, the more naive and trusting they are, the more they’ll appeal to fraudsters hoping to earn a quick buck.
#25

Guy Got A Job At A Food Kiosk And Ran Off To Watch The Football Match Where The Kiosk Was. Legend!

Guy Got A Job At A Food Kiosk And Ran Off To Watch The Football Match Where The Kiosk Was. Legend! Shares stats

McOnePot , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

This Is Dion Rich The World's Greatest Gate Crasher. He Snuck Into 35 Super Bowls, The World Series, The Oscars, The Olympics And More

This Is Dion Rich The World's Greatest Gate Crasher. He Snuck Into 35 Super Bowls, The World Series, The Oscars, The Olympics And More Shares stats

skulldude360 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Man Convinces Convenience Store Clerk He's There To Take Over

Man Convinces Convenience Store Clerk He's There To Take Over Shares stats

Felonious_Slug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Con artists try to get you talking as much as possible to weasel out important information. They can then use it to deepen their connection with you. Others copy your body language to create a sense that there’s a bond between you. Hustlers also refer to you by name and can even pretend to know you.

The general rule of thumb is that if someone offers you a deal that you feel is too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your gut, don't get greedy.
#28

A True Wikipedia Scholar

A True Wikipedia Scholar Shares stats

ylno83 , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Bridge Too Far

A Bridge Too Far Shares stats

hydrogen_alpha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Seats In A Swedish Train

Seats In A Swedish Train Shares stats

zhaocaimao Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Have you ever caught anyone pretending to be someone else, dear Pandas? Have you ever been targetted by swindlers, con artists, or scammers? Which of the posts, as featured on r/ActLikeYouBelong, did you find the most amusing? We’d love to hear from you, so feel free to scroll down to the comment section to share your thoughts. And remember… just because someone’s supremely confident doesn’t always mean they’re fully trustworthy.

In the meantime, for some more people who like pretending like they belong somewhere they should be, take a look through Bored Panda's earlier feature.
#31

College Student

College Student Shares stats

FiggyPoofin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Mexican Man Tries To Illegally Enter The Us By Disguising Himself As A Car Seat

Mexican Man Tries To Illegally Enter The Us By Disguising Himself As A Car Seat Shares stats

bats000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Spotted In The UK

Spotted In The UK Shares stats

jasilucy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

29-Year-Old Scientist Enrolled In High School And Pretended To Be A Teenager Because She Was Lonely And “Wanted To Return To A Place Of Safety”

29-Year-Old Scientist Enrolled In High School And Pretended To Be A Teenager Because She Was Lonely And “Wanted To Return To A Place Of Safety” Shares stats

crystalrose27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

How To Hack A Bus Stop Advertising Space

How To Hack A Bus Stop Advertising Space Shares stats

son_bakazaru Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Skills. How kind of them to leave a how-to guide, #Adhack manifesto

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!