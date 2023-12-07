35 Times People Cheated The System By Acting Like They Belong (New Pics)
Not everyone is who they seem to be. Someone confident, cunning, and well-versed in psychology has a pretty good chance of successfully impersonating others. And some folks only notice the con only when it’s far too late. That’s where the massively popular ‘Act Like You Belong’ subreddit comes in.
It’s an online community that documents some of the most egregious and hilarious times when people pretended to be someone else, whether to steal, cheat, sneak into a high-profile event, or... just for the heck of it. Scroll down to see why first impressions can sometimes be wrong—even if you spot a uniform and a badge!
Rockstar
To Be Flamingo
When The Doctors Came To Check, Shi Pei Pu Would Tuck His Genitals Inside His Body To Fool Them
“Swindling is really acting, and you play a character who will help you appear legitimate, confident, and successful… even when you are not,” one former con artist told Reader’s Digest.
A lot of con artists rely on the so-called halo effect to reach their nefarious goals. To put it simply, the halo effect means that our overall impression of an individual heavily impacts what we think about their character. So somebody who is beautiful, kind, or social can be seen as good, likable, and intelligent… even if they aren’t. A person who’s out to trick and cheat their way through society can use this to their advantage.
The Shame
The Illusionist
"A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it." Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black.
Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever
Your physical appearance is a core part of the halo effect and looking the part has a massive on how people perceive you. Someone who is well-groomed, stylishly dressed (or dressed to suit the part they’re playing), and moves and talks with deep confidence is going to give off the impression that they’re (more) reliable.
Building a false sense of trust is essential for con artists. Without it, they have nothing.
Guerrilla Street Safety
It Would Probably Work Too
Slpt: How To Become A Millionaire
So, not exactly "made up random bills" but an organised fraud involving phishing, identity theft, fake companies set up in the name of real ones etc. The extent of his personal involvement is unclear: he claimed he was only a minor player in the fraud ring, the US prosecutors said he was ringleader. But either way it wasn't some fun Robin Hood thing, just regular crime. And almost all the money was quickly recovered, so it wasn't even very successful. https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/lithuanian-man-sentenced-5-years-prison-theft-over-120-million-fraudulent-business
The tagline of the r/ActLikeYouBelong subreddit is that “there is no need for clearance when you have confidence!” And, generally, this speaks volumes about how real life works.
First impressions certainly do matter. So when we see someone striding with charisma, possibly with a wide smile or looking super serious, we tend to assume that they belong wherever we are, too.
An Identity Thief Stole The Identity Of A Surgeon And While Aboard A Navy Destroyer Was Tasked With Performing Several Life Saving Surgeries
He proceeded to memorize a medical textbook just before hand and all the patients survived.
Panda Caretakers In China
Many of us simply don’t consider that someone might be impersonating another person or worker. We meet so many strangers every single day at work, in cafes, and on the streets.
It would be absolutely exhausting to consider whether everyone is pretending or has ulterior motives. If you’re constantly worrying that someone’s out to get you or con you, you probably won’t get anything done all day.
Because There’s No Actual Laws About What A Press Badge Is, I Use This Spider-Man 2002 Promo Badge To Gain Access To Shoot Pics
Reminds me of one of the Three Stooges movies. They nick the labels off fixtures and flash them as credentials when challenged. Moe: "Press!" Larry "Press!" Curly: "Pull!"
Woman Pretends To Be An Extra For The Matrix 4 Filming (Comment On Trailer)
Act Like A Florida Man
It’s not like most of us are top-tier body language experts. While most of us can pick up on some overt clues that someone might not be telling the truth, if someone’s an experienced liar, they’ll be able to hide some of their red flags.
On top of that, when we see a person in a uniform, with a badge, handling a clipboard, we assume that they’re someone of some importance. Why would we not, unless they’re sweating profusely, tripping over themselves, and acting incredibly shifty?
This Is FBI Agent Robert Hanssen
He was tasked to find a mole within the FBI after the FBI's moles in the KGB were caught. Robert Hanssen was the mole and had been working with the KGB since 1979.
Dedicated “Employee”
Statue Cleaning
The r/ActLikeYouBelong online community has its roots in early 2015. In the years since being founded, the subreddit has grown to have 647k members. The popularity of the group mostly has to do with how incredibly unbelievable most of the stories they post about sound.
And yet, real life is often stranger than fiction. Cons, fraud, and lies—they’re an inseparable part of life. Unfortunately.
Look Busy And Leave
Trying To Blend In
The King Of Acting Like You Belong
By far the weirdest James Bond movie this side of Casino Royale. The original with Peter Sellers and David Niven not the new one. In Her Majesty's Secret Service, Bond is MARRIED! Only time ever on film.
The moderators running the subreddit have some strict rules that everyone needs to follow. Despite the fact that the group is all about people pretending like they belong somewhere where they don’t, nobody should be impersonating the mods themselves. This is very frowned upon.
Moreover, the members of r/ActLikeYouBelong are asked to be very careful about posting any identifying information about themselves or other people. And remember to flair your post! If you don’t, it might end up getting removed.
Slpt: Pretend Everyday Is Your First Day
Student Had Been Lecturing At A University
That Time A Random Dude Became A Tsar Of Montenegro
Reader’s Digest points out that con artists tend to target the most vulnerable people. It does not mean that you’re dumb, simply that you’re down on your luck. For instance, someone who’s dealing with a hard situation at work or in their personal lives is ripe for being taken advantage of.
The more emotionally and financially vulnerable someone is, the more naive and trusting they are, the more they’ll appeal to fraudsters hoping to earn a quick buck.
Guy Got A Job At A Food Kiosk And Ran Off To Watch The Football Match Where The Kiosk Was. Legend!
This Is Dion Rich The World's Greatest Gate Crasher. He Snuck Into 35 Super Bowls, The World Series, The Oscars, The Olympics And More
Man Convinces Convenience Store Clerk He's There To Take Over
Con artists try to get you talking as much as possible to weasel out important information. They can then use it to deepen their connection with you. Others copy your body language to create a sense that there’s a bond between you. Hustlers also refer to you by name and can even pretend to know you.
The general rule of thumb is that if someone offers you a deal that you feel is too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your gut, don't get greedy.
A True Wikipedia Scholar
A Bridge Too Far
Seats In A Swedish Train
Have you ever caught anyone pretending to be someone else, dear Pandas? Have you ever been targetted by swindlers, con artists, or scammers? Which of the posts, as featured on r/ActLikeYouBelong, did you find the most amusing?
In the meantime, for some more people who like pretending like they belong somewhere they should be, take a look through Bored Panda's earlier feature.
Frank Abagnale ("Catch Me If You Can") made a whole career out of doing this
