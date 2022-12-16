'Accidental Renaissance' is a subreddit that acts like a virtual gallery, dedicated to sharing and discussing images that unintentionally resemble works of art from the famous cultural movement known as the Renaissance. It took place in Europe roughly from the 14th to 17th centuries and was a time of great artistic and intellectual growth. During this period, humanity saw the emergence of some of the most famous creators in history, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

The subreddit celebrates the unexpected beauty that can be found in everyday life. Its members share photos of objects, scenes, and even people that have a striking similarity to Renaissance art; these images often showcase the symmetry, composition, and attention to detail that are characteristic of the old paintings and sculptures. Whether you're an art lover or just someone who appreciates the little things around us, I believe that 'Accidental Renaissance' can offer something to virtually anyone. Continue scrolling to check out its best latest posts and if you want more, open up our earlier publications on the subreddit here, here, and here.