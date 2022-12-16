“Accidental Renaissance”: 116 Times People Took A Photograph And Realized It Looked Like A Piece Of Renaissance Art (New Pics)
'Accidental Renaissance' is a subreddit that acts like a virtual gallery, dedicated to sharing and discussing images that unintentionally resemble works of art from the famous cultural movement known as the Renaissance. It took place in Europe roughly from the 14th to 17th centuries and was a time of great artistic and intellectual growth. During this period, humanity saw the emergence of some of the most famous creators in history, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael.
The subreddit celebrates the unexpected beauty that can be found in everyday life. Its members share photos of objects, scenes, and even people that have a striking similarity to Renaissance art; these images often showcase the symmetry, composition, and attention to detail that are characteristic of the old paintings and sculptures. Whether you're an art lover or just someone who appreciates the little things around us, I believe that 'Accidental Renaissance' can offer something to virtually anyone. Continue scrolling to check out its best latest posts and if you want more, open up our earlier publications on the subreddit here, here, and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Calling A Friend
The Advent Of Autumn
That's something I would consider showing as a picture while playing D&D
I Just Became A Dad
Summer Gardens
At Peace Amongst The Willow & The Lake
Turkmen Woman Weaving Her Hair
An Old Town In Salzburg, Austria
A Bookshop Owner Repairs A Book
An Old Boys Lunch In The English Countryside
Village Of Cotignac Shrouded In Morning Mist
Shepherd In The Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria
Two Peacocks Fighting Like Angels
Camping In A Copse With The Early Morning Mist
I read that as corpse and will forever be haunted by the idea of camping in a corpse
Photo I Took In Venice, Italy
Hasidic Tish During Sukkot, Jerusalem
Liberty Rallying The People
Boat In The Fog
Georgia - The Country, Not The State
Saw This Man On My Way Home From The Bar
My Dad And His Best Friend
From My Back Porch
The Way My Coworker Left Groceries At The Table
Waiting On The New Stove
Wine Tasting
Roosting In The Evening Twilight
I would never have thought this was a photo if you didn't tell me.
High Hopes
The Story Of The Old Stove
Syrians In Al Yarmouk Camp Waiting For Aid
During A Power Outage In Borodianka, Kyiv Region
Delays Due To Train Strikes In UK
The Joy Of Living
A Sunday In The Commons Of Boston (Photo By Me)
Georges Seurat vibes ! Post-Impressionist / chromoluminarist and pointillist French painter. Especially A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte 3211px-A_S...2b62f7.jpg
Bakery Shop, Kashmir
Photo My Mother Took Of My Great Grandfather
Photo I Took Of An Austin Bar. Cavaraggio Painting
Showtime. Actors Prepare For An Opera Performance
Al Fresco In London
How come I don't have one of those...is it my socks? What am I doing wrong?
Photo My Grandma Took Of Some Swans On Her Lake
Oktoberfest
Strike up the music the band has begun...The Pennsylvania Polka!
A Solitary House - Micheal Lane; 1973
My Friends In Train
Old Man In Pho Cao Village
This Fish Seller In My City
Hohenschwangau Castle And Light On The Alpsee
This is a castle and we have many tapestries, and if you are a Scottish lord then I am Mickey Mouse!