'Accidental Renaissance' is a subreddit that acts like a virtual gallery, dedicated to sharing and discussing images that unintentionally resemble works of art from the famous cultural movement known as the Renaissance. It took place in Europe roughly from the 14th to 17th centuries and was a time of great artistic and intellectual growth. During this period, humanity saw the emergence of some of the most famous creators in history, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

The subreddit celebrates the unexpected beauty that can be found in everyday life. Its members share photos of objects, scenes, and even people that have a striking similarity to Renaissance art; these images often showcase the symmetry, composition, and attention to detail that are characteristic of the old paintings and sculptures. Whether you're an art lover or just someone who appreciates the little things around us, I believe that 'Accidental Renaissance' can offer something to virtually anyone. Continue scrolling to check out its best latest posts and if you want more, open up our earlier publications on the subreddit here, here, and here.

#1

Calling A Friend

Calling A Friend

Veganes_Schnitzel Report

Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Yes, looks Like "The Poor Poet" by Carl Spitzweg.

#2

The Advent Of Autumn

The Advent Of Autumn

cestrumnocturnum Report

the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
36 minutes ago

That's something I would consider showing as a picture while playing D&D

#3

I Just Became A Dad

I Just Became A Dad

Mineral_myco_medic Report

#4

Summer Gardens

Summer Gardens

veturoldurnar Report

#5

At Peace Amongst The Willow & The Lake

At Peace Amongst The Willow & The Lake

TheLunaMelody Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago

More Impressionist, really

#6

Turkmen Woman Weaving Her Hair

Turkmen Woman Weaving Her Hair

DeMinimisHominid Report

Chris H
Chris H
Community Member
1 hour ago

More like a dutch old master than an Italian renaissance image, nice composition and detail

#7

An Old Town In Salzburg, Austria

An Old Town In Salzburg, Austria

Ticiepx Report

Caffeine Cat
Caffeine Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

This looks like a christmas card

#8

A Bookshop Owner Repairs A Book

A Bookshop Owner Repairs A Book

AeroNerd2012 Report

EvilNob
EvilNob
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I absolutely envy him.

#9

An Old Boys Lunch In The English Countryside

An Old Boys Lunch In The English Countryside

2beornot2bethatisthe Report

#10

Village Of Cotignac Shrouded In Morning Mist

Village Of Cotignac Shrouded In Morning Mist

nighteeeeey Report

burncreek
burncreek
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh my word! So utterly beautiful.

#11

Shepherd In The Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria

Shepherd In The Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria

HeStoleMyBalloons Report

#12

Two Peacocks Fighting Like Angels

Two Peacocks Fighting Like Angels

Pragalbhv Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I did not know that there are peacocks with orange wings.

#13

Camping In A Copse With The Early Morning Mist

Camping In A Copse With The Early Morning Mist

VeggieSmooth Report

Caffeine Cat
Caffeine Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

I read that as corpse and will forever be haunted by the idea of camping in a corpse

#14

Photo I Took In Venice, Italy

Photo I Took In Venice, Italy

demetri47 Report

#15

Hasidic Tish During Sukkot, Jerusalem

Hasidic Tish During Sukkot, Jerusalem

adeadhead Report

#16

Liberty Rallying The People

Liberty Rallying The People

pluckilyevolve55 Report

Justaboredpotato
Justaboredpotato
Community Member
19 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#17

Boat In The Fog

Boat In The Fog

lailomeiel Report

Chris H
Chris H
Community Member
1 hour ago

This looks more like Turner than anything renaissance

#18

Georgia - The Country, Not The State

Georgia - The Country, Not The State

shoshtrvls Report

#19

Saw This Man On My Way Home From The Bar

Saw This Man On My Way Home From The Bar

sage_pup Report

#20

My Dad And His Best Friend

My Dad And His Best Friend

Glittering-Ad-2807 Report

#21

From My Back Porch

From My Back Porch

chubs_peterson Report

#22

The Way My Coworker Left Groceries At The Table

The Way My Coworker Left Groceries At The Table

LivLem0n Report

Richard Ross
Richard Ross
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Perfect jigsaw puzzle picture there 😊

#23

Waiting On The New Stove

Waiting On The New Stove

Dustlight_ Report

Judith
Judith
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is a portal to another dimension

#24

Wine Tasting

Wine Tasting

EditPiaf Report

#25

Roosting In The Evening Twilight

Roosting In The Evening Twilight

ORDO_AB_CHAO_ Report

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I would never have thought this was a photo if you didn't tell me.

#26

High Hopes

High Hopes

DeMinimisHominid Report

#27

The Story Of The Old Stove

The Story Of The Old Stove

DeMinimisHominid Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
27 minutes ago

A man who never eats pork buns, is never a whole man!

#28

Syrians In Al Yarmouk Camp Waiting For Aid

Syrians In Al Yarmouk Camp Waiting For Aid

Casualte Report

#29

Holy Sausage

Holy Sausage

thegreatlib23 Report

Mithara
Mithara
Community Member
6 minutes ago

*Insert glorious opera music*

#30

During A Power Outage In Borodianka, Kyiv Region

During A Power Outage In Borodianka, Kyiv Region

loggitech Report

#31

Delays Due To Train Strikes In UK

Delays Due To Train Strikes In UK

dugerz Report

#32

The Joy Of Living

The Joy Of Living

DeMinimisHominid Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Remember: puff, puff, pass

#33

A Sunday In The Commons Of Boston (Photo By Me)

A Sunday In The Commons Of Boston (Photo By Me)

austin_visual Report

Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Georges Seurat vibes ! Post-Impressionist / chromoluminarist and pointillist French painter. Especially A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte

#34

Bakery Shop, Kashmir

Bakery Shop, Kashmir

Meaning-Plenty Report

#35

Photo My Mother Took Of My Great Grandfather

Photo My Mother Took Of My Great Grandfather

MalicAcid_C4H6O5 Report

#36

Photo I Took Of An Austin Bar. Cavaraggio Painting

Photo I Took Of An Austin Bar. Cavaraggio Painting

ConsiderationVivid79 Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
36 minutes ago

pouring one out with Guy Fawkes

#37

Showtime. Actors Prepare For An Opera Performance

Showtime. Actors Prepare For An Opera Performance

DeMinimisHominid Report

#38

Al Fresco In London

Al Fresco In London

delilah_vega Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How come I don't have one of those...is it my socks? What am I doing wrong?

#39

Photo My Grandma Took Of Some Swans On Her Lake

Photo My Grandma Took Of Some Swans On Her Lake

Psych_212 Report

#40

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

jashashar Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Strike up the music the band has begun...The Pennsylvania Polka!

#41

A Solitary House - Micheal Lane; 1973

A Solitary House - Micheal Lane; 1973

bluntforce_trauma Report

#42

My Friends In Train

My Friends In Train

kjrconsta47 Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

after a rough day selling fish

#43

Old Man In Pho Cao Village

Old Man In Pho Cao Village

DeMinimisHominid Report

#44

This Fish Seller In My City

This Fish Seller In My City

stemce11s Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

one fish, hold the toe jam please

#45

Hohenschwangau Castle And Light On The Alpsee

Hohenschwangau Castle And Light On The Alpsee

RevolutionaryBand781 Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a castle and we have many tapestries, and if you are a Scottish lord then I am Mickey Mouse!

#46

The Peaks Of Italy

The Peaks Of Italy

Voxis_Josh Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, that is an impressive picture!

#47

The Selkie Fashion Show

The Selkie Fashion Show

mailman_apocalypse Report

deanna woods
deanna woods
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually really like this dress.

#48

So Good I Was Had To Check It's Not A Repost

So Good I Was Had To Check It's Not A Repost

jofish22 Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how the people in the painting are looking up too

#49

The Sky Looked Like A Renaissance Painting

The Sky Looked Like A Renaissance Painting

kiddosan Report

#50

The Grace Of The Mausoleum

The Grace Of The Mausoleum

skkkkkt Report

#51

A Conference Of Bearded Dragons

A Conference Of Bearded Dragons

nodumps22 Report

#52

Pensive Bookseller, Kashmir

Pensive Bookseller, Kashmir

Meaning-Plenty Report

#53

South Iraq 1978

South Iraq 1978

kahrabaaa Report

#54

Baptism

Baptism

Celt9782 Report

Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is great lol. So much goin on

#55

"Woman Lounging On A Sofa"

"Woman Lounging On A Sofa"

ApacheSnow Report

#56

A Picture I Took At An Afterparty

A Picture I Took At An Afterparty

irusu_san Report

#57

The Greengrocer Of Bologna

The Greengrocer Of Bologna

kain9951 Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is his first name, Oscar?

#58

There's Always Time For Pasta

There's Always Time For Pasta

the_long_grape Report

Kurichfield
Kurichfield
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sudden craving for Chef Boyardee

#59

Stone Town Morning Merchant

Stone Town Morning Merchant

12thandvineisnomore Report

#60

A Picture Of Clouds I Took

A Picture Of Clouds I Took

marshmallmao Report

#61

New Version Of "Reply Of The Zaporozhian Cossacks"

New Version Of "Reply Of The Zaporozhian Cossacks"

czmanix Report

#62

People In Florence

People In Florence

88_si_cay Report

#63

The Fire Stoker

The Fire Stoker

Uptownflunk Report

#64

Group Of Men Shelter In The Back Of A Truck

Group Of Men Shelter In The Back Of A Truck

mrlonelywolf Report