A year-end bonus (also called a "Christmas bonus") is a reward paid to an employee at the end of the year. So if you demonstrated exceptional performance, met the key goals and hit the milestones, you can expect a monetary (but not only) reward.

And while most workers would agree that a little something is always better than nothing, in some particular cases, that’s not exactly true. In fact, bosses and managers can be really, really cheap.

As we’re all about to face what's in the end-of-year bonus for us, these people have already had it and were left with mere crumbs that cannot be called a decent ‘bonus’ from any perspective. The images speak for themselves, and I just leave the stage to them.

