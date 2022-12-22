A year-end bonus (also called a "Christmas bonus") is a reward paid to an employee at the end of the year. So if you demonstrated exceptional performance, met the key goals and hit the milestones, you can expect a monetary (but not only) reward.

And while most workers would agree that a little something is always better than nothing, in some particular cases, that’s not exactly true. In fact, bosses and managers can be really, really cheap.

As we’re all about to face what's in the end-of-year bonus for us, these people have already had it and were left with mere crumbs that cannot be called a decent ‘bonus’ from any perspective. The images speak for themselves, and I just leave the stage to them.

More pics of insulting bonuses which left people scratching their heads and thinking of a better job to start the New Year with can be found in our previous article.

#1

The Company I Work For Gave Us Our “Christmas Bonus” It’s $25 For In-Store Use Only And They’re Taxing Us At The End Of The Month Whether We Use It Or Not

BeeFrogger Report

SaneMinotaur (she/her)
SaneMinotaur (she/her)
I honestly think this should be at the top. I mean, yes, the other entries are crappy, but at least the others don't appear to be getting TAXED on their bonuses, regardless of whether they utilise it or not?

#2

The Company I Work For Canceled Our Yearly Bonuses/Raises And Gave Us A $5 Starbucks Gift Card And An Ornament Instead

reddit.com Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A cup of disappointment for you, my friend

#3

Girlfriend's Christmas Bonus

rollergo11 Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once got a nicely wrapped calendar with ads for the employer, the same one we handed out for free to customers or random people on the street... Our supervisor was so embarrassed that she bought some chocolate for us from her own money.

#4

My Christmas Bonus

le_eddz Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Write your own message. We can't do everything, geez

#5

I Mean, I’d Rather Have The Bonus I Was Screwed Out Of, Or The 20+ Employees In My Department That Were Laid Off Right Before The Holidays, But This About Makes Up For It

SirBearOfBrown Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that candy cane representative of broken hopes and dreams?

#6

Not From A Child’s Birthday Party. This Is Legit Our “Company Christmas Gift” (We Don’t Get Bonuses)

MissHellWest Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope it came with dental insurance plan

#7

Instead Of Giving Us A Much Needed Christmas Bonus, They Got Us A Pool/Ping Pong Table. Never Even Half Enough Time On Break Or Lunch To Even Play. Company Made ~45 Billion In Profits Last Year

kinsolomon Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meeting: Monday, 9am. Venue: pool room

#8

My Xmas Bonus. Yes, That's A Packet Of Lipton Cup Of Soup. But It Comes With A Cup And A Little Bow, So, You Know, All Good

Felonious_Quail Report

#9

This Was My Dad's Only Christmas Bonus From The Company He's Worked At For Over 20 Years: A $20 Off Coupon For A Frozen Turkey. My Mom Got A Christmas Ornament

AdiosTinyToast Report

J R
J R
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not trying to be annoying buuut... it's a check not a coupon. But yea, still cheap.

#10

I'm A Skilled Tradesman Who Is Supposed To Get A $3000 Bonus At The End Of The Year For Making The Company $150,000 In Profit, Per My Contract. I Doubled It, Which Is Supposed To Increase My Bonus. This Is What I Received. 100% Done With This Industry

itstinyrick86 Report

KJ
KJ
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely if it's written into the contract it has to be honoured.

#11

Christmas Bonus This Year

DoubtfulThomas Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time to photocopy that 'dress down day' ticket x 365

#12

My Company’s “Christmas Bonus”

Muttandcheese Report

#13

Thank You For Working Hard This Year! For Your Bonus And Annual Gift, Here’s A Pewter Ornament With The Company Logo. We’re Going To Advertise Our Hospital On Your Christmas Tree At Home

blueindian1328 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it wrong that I see ninja star potential?

#14

We Used To Get Small But Appreciated Xmas Bonuses. Now We Just Get Spam Emails Pretending To Be A Bonus. The Bonus Is A Free Registration To A Mandatory Internet Safety Class!

sideshowmario Report

Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would label it as phishing scam and delete itself after reporting. Not only do you give yourself a gift that keeps giving but you meet the mandatory internet safety requirements

#15

Christmas Bonus (Worked Here A Total Of 9 Years)

cragnarok710 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But the date sure looks expensive.

#16

I Work For A Company That's Very Well Placed On The Fortune 500 List

TheMondayMonocot Report

#17

Yes, That's Definitely What Happened

Blueskywindandleaves Report

HelloWorld
HelloWorld
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Insurance would cover the loss (if this wasn’t a lie).

#18

Bonus Cut

EthersTragic Report

#19

Who Needs An End Of Year Bonus Anyway?

throwaway798319 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go Aussies. Is this covid man surrounded by germs?

#20

My Mom's Employer Informed Their Staff That They Would Not Be Getting A Bonus This Year, But Hey, At Least They Got This Cringe Xl Shirt

Zoomzoommaz Report

#21

Walmart Holiday Bonus

PieCrafted Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like a "these will all go too ripe if we don't sell them while the store is closed" ploy.

#22

Some People Get Bonuses For Christmas. Every Employee At My Office Got This From Our Boss. Nothing Else. No Bonus, No Candy Canes. After Christmas We're Going To Have A Office-Wide Conference Call To Discuss. This Is Not A Joke

reddit.com Report

#23

This Was My Husbands Xmas Bonus. He’s Been There 7 Years And His Job Requires A Degree. The CEO Made $5.3 Million Last Year. Even If You Times $30 By The Number Of Employees They Have It’s Still Less Than What He Made By Almost Half. The Company Itself Is Worth $123bn

xithbaby Report

#24

I Got My Christmas Bonus Today! #blessed

Jenchac Report

#25

Been Working Here For 5 Years, And Each Year It’s Gone Down From A $100 Actual Bonus To This S**t

ADgreen15 Report

#26

Ladies And Gentlemen, This Year’s Holiday Bonus

Deb-1961 Report

Lu
Lu
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such lovely words, ending with a punch to the face.

#27

My Entire Store's Christmas Bonus Is This Box Of Cookies

Rattzzzzz Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then there’s that one greedy employee with food, you know who I’m talking about

#28

Cancelled Bonus

Nsukka_okpa Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BS, after planning its paying out for the plans

#29

Check Out The Awesome "Bonus" I Got At My Work Christmas Party

ilikecheese8888 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Careful, might want to keep that under the mattress

#30

I Don’t Get A Christmas Bonus This Year But At Least I Get Microwave Pizza If My Department Is The Most Festive

Thrwwy665544 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ugh, not another pizza lunch incentive.

#31

Record Breaking Profits And This Is Our Christmas Bonus. 10 Years Running. What's Yours?

Matter_horn89 Report

#32

My Husband Got His Xmas Bonus At Work

Majax2 Report

Lu
Lu
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh this one hurts.

#33

Overwhelmingly Grateful For My Year End Raise And Xmas Bonus Combined In One!

Theebalz106 Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember their slogan, eat fresh…. wonder what it is now

#34

“Bonus”

mrk_is_pistol Report

Mike R
Mike R
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What in the actual f**k!

#35

That Christmas Bonus To Ease Your Grandmas Cost Of Living Woes

MoominDeBerry Report

#36

Prior To Our Acquisition, We Used To Get $500 + $500 For Every Year We’ve Been With The Company As Our Holiday Bonus. I Was Expecting A $2000 Holiday Bonus This Year. This Is The Text My Entire Team Got. Technically, We’ve Only Been With This New Company For 89 Days

coversbyrichard Report

#37

Our MET Xmas Bonus

Introvertish_Citizen Report

#38

Xmas Bonus

morenaabonitaa Report

#39

This Is The Last Check I Got From My Former Employer. It Was Supposed To Be The Xmas Bonus But I Quit A Week Before Xmas. They Decided That The Bonus Is For The Coming Year Not For The Past Year's Work. I Could Never Understand Why Even They Bothered. Why Write A Check For Zero Dollars?

jimmm33 Report

#40

My Xmas Bonuses This Year

scr00chy17 Report

Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F the cookies, nice container

1
#41

Xmas Bonus

ManticorPhantom Report

#42

Bonus Worth Pennies Compared To Profit. In My Field Of Choice For 15 Years, Earn $20k Less Than Previous Job And This Is The Bonus. Been With The Company For 15 Months And Work My A** Off To Get This As A Holiday Bonus. Felt Like A Slap To The Face And I Wanted To Quit When I Saw It

latinamomma20 Report

Lu
Lu
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should quit, not right away take your time. People have more value than cogs in a wheel.

