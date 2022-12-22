42 Cheap And Insulting Things That People Received As Holiday Bonuses At Work (New Pics)
A year-end bonus (also called a "Christmas bonus") is a reward paid to an employee at the end of the year. So if you demonstrated exceptional performance, met the key goals and hit the milestones, you can expect a monetary (but not only) reward.
And while most workers would agree that a little something is always better than nothing, in some particular cases, that’s not exactly true. In fact, bosses and managers can be really, really cheap.
As we’re all about to face what's in the end-of-year bonus for us, these people have already had it and were left with mere crumbs that cannot be called a decent ‘bonus’ from any perspective. The images speak for themselves, and I just leave the stage to them.
The Company I Work For Gave Us Our “Christmas Bonus” It’s $25 For In-Store Use Only And They’re Taxing Us At The End Of The Month Whether We Use It Or Not
I honestly think this should be at the top. I mean, yes, the other entries are crappy, but at least the others don't appear to be getting TAXED on their bonuses, regardless of whether they utilise it or not?
The Company I Work For Canceled Our Yearly Bonuses/Raises And Gave Us A $5 Starbucks Gift Card And An Ornament Instead
Girlfriend's Christmas Bonus
I once got a nicely wrapped calendar with ads for the employer, the same one we handed out for free to customers or random people on the street... Our supervisor was so embarrassed that she bought some chocolate for us from her own money.
My Christmas Bonus
I Mean, I’d Rather Have The Bonus I Was Screwed Out Of, Or The 20+ Employees In My Department That Were Laid Off Right Before The Holidays, But This About Makes Up For It
Is that candy cane representative of broken hopes and dreams?
Not From A Child’s Birthday Party. This Is Legit Our “Company Christmas Gift” (We Don’t Get Bonuses)
Instead Of Giving Us A Much Needed Christmas Bonus, They Got Us A Pool/Ping Pong Table. Never Even Half Enough Time On Break Or Lunch To Even Play. Company Made ~45 Billion In Profits Last Year
My Xmas Bonus. Yes, That's A Packet Of Lipton Cup Of Soup. But It Comes With A Cup And A Little Bow, So, You Know, All Good
This Was My Dad's Only Christmas Bonus From The Company He's Worked At For Over 20 Years: A $20 Off Coupon For A Frozen Turkey. My Mom Got A Christmas Ornament
I'm A Skilled Tradesman Who Is Supposed To Get A $3000 Bonus At The End Of The Year For Making The Company $150,000 In Profit, Per My Contract. I Doubled It, Which Is Supposed To Increase My Bonus. This Is What I Received. 100% Done With This Industry
Christmas Bonus This Year
My Company’s “Christmas Bonus”
Thank You For Working Hard This Year! For Your Bonus And Annual Gift, Here’s A Pewter Ornament With The Company Logo. We’re Going To Advertise Our Hospital On Your Christmas Tree At Home
We Used To Get Small But Appreciated Xmas Bonuses. Now We Just Get Spam Emails Pretending To Be A Bonus. The Bonus Is A Free Registration To A Mandatory Internet Safety Class!
I would label it as phishing scam and delete itself after reporting. Not only do you give yourself a gift that keeps giving but you meet the mandatory internet safety requirements
Christmas Bonus (Worked Here A Total Of 9 Years)
I Work For A Company That's Very Well Placed On The Fortune 500 List
Yes, That's Definitely What Happened
Insurance would cover the loss (if this wasn’t a lie).
Who Needs An End Of Year Bonus Anyway?
My Mom's Employer Informed Their Staff That They Would Not Be Getting A Bonus This Year, But Hey, At Least They Got This Cringe Xl Shirt
Walmart Holiday Bonus
Seems like a "these will all go too ripe if we don't sell them while the store is closed" ploy.
Some People Get Bonuses For Christmas. Every Employee At My Office Got This From Our Boss. Nothing Else. No Bonus, No Candy Canes. After Christmas We're Going To Have A Office-Wide Conference Call To Discuss. This Is Not A Joke
This Was My Husbands Xmas Bonus. He’s Been There 7 Years And His Job Requires A Degree. The CEO Made $5.3 Million Last Year. Even If You Times $30 By The Number Of Employees They Have It’s Still Less Than What He Made By Almost Half. The Company Itself Is Worth $123bn
I Got My Christmas Bonus Today! #blessed
Been Working Here For 5 Years, And Each Year It’s Gone Down From A $100 Actual Bonus To This S**t
Ladies And Gentlemen, This Year’s Holiday Bonus
My Entire Store's Christmas Bonus Is This Box Of Cookies
Then there’s that one greedy employee with food, you know who I’m talking about
Cancelled Bonus
Check Out The Awesome "Bonus" I Got At My Work Christmas Party
I Don’t Get A Christmas Bonus This Year But At Least I Get Microwave Pizza If My Department Is The Most Festive
Record Breaking Profits And This Is Our Christmas Bonus. 10 Years Running. What's Yours?
Overwhelmingly Grateful For My Year End Raise And Xmas Bonus Combined In One!
Remember their slogan, eat fresh…. wonder what it is now
I think there's a big difference between getting a bonus or getting a gift. If you're supposed to get a bonus then a gift is insulting. Just remember that most people get neither.
This has me torn... a lot of these are downright insulting but there's a few that are $20-50 that make me wonder-- my husbands job offers the box of cookies (as seen on the list). So, we are trying very hard to come up with even $50 each for his employees. It's out of our own pockets... Boss vs company is very different and some bosses try they're best to afford to give their employees something when the company won't.
A bonus is just that, a bonus. Draw your conclusions about how much companies care in the first place and find another job.
I always love the advice to "find another job" like you can walk out the door at one place and into somewhere else. There are many reasons people work where they do, from hours being suitable around family/school, or location or because it's the only place in their specialist field. But sure, find another job why not.
