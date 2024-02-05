ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that memes are good for the soul. Sometimes you just want to stare at a phone screen up until maybe 3AM in the morning, reading about all of the relatable experiences other people have and then laughing at how you do that too.

The internet’s actually full of opportunities for this, with one of the more perfect examples being the r/absolutelynotme_irl subreddit that’s totally definitely “not your selfies of the soul.”

#1

YellowRoseCutter Report

#2

Flionnonnixy_ , ChrisHallbeck Report

#3

alexxstrom Report

So, r/absolutelynotme_irl is a subreddit that’s all about memes. There is no strict category on the theme and topic, but it just so happens to be heavily focused on personal experience and relationships.

The group is home to 513,000 members who tune in daily for memes that the group describes as “absolutely not your selfies of the soul“.
#4

kawaiidespacito Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is it just me having very weird thoughts on how to interpret that statement? Dad is going to get bf laid and later maybe even pregnant? 🤣

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

J_Money503 Report

#6

Rtrif3 Report

At this point, you know very well what memes are and why they are so darn good. Benefits of memes range from cultural information exchange and a form of communication to collective coping and just a good way to improve your mood. Also, who wants to live life when it’s 3AM and you’re curled up in your bed, flexing your thumb trying to just be less stressed?

#7

glacialwind Report

#8

CommercialLadder1 Report

Candace
Candace
Candace
Community Member
1 hour ago

Find yourself someone like Netflix: always there for you after a long day, supports your long hours on the couch with chips, and always gives recommendations for something better in your life.

#9

reddit.com Report

Memes, however, do come with a warning label—one that you might not have noticed, but here is your warning:

For starters, because memes are a form of communication—a very effective one considering the factor of virality, influence, what have you—it is also by proxy a potential vessel for misinformation.
#10

erikparcs Report

#11

mcqueenismymessiah , brunanessif Report

Nicely
Nicely
Nicely
Community Member
49 minutes ago

You can "break down" and "process" trauma? I've just been covering it with nacre like some kind of giant traumatised oyster

#12

king_t_Challa Report

Not only that but memes are often designed to capitalize on our vices, i.e. our easily apprehended attention, triggering us to keep on scrolling, liking and sharing them. And that only adds to why folks consider meme culture toxic.

You see, memes can often be disconnected from their original context. This in turn belittles the sense of distress in some more sensitive contexts.
#13

reddit.com Report

#14

BupMaster Report

#15

macintoshSE30 Report

Adding to this is the fact that some of the more common tropes used in memes are dark humor and self-deprecation. While these can be positive, there is a concern that they might foster a social culture that does away with empathy and desensitizes serious issues to a point where genuine struggles are disregarded.
#16

reddit.com Report

#17

BeerPongLegend69 Report

#18

garfieldiwoulddie4U Report

Besides that, the nature of memes leads some to believe that they can’t really take heavy topics and problems seriously.

And sure, the internet is very quick in debunking misinformation, but once a meme goes viral and the damage is done, it’s hard to undo it as netizens jump on the waning popularity of the meme and a segment of its audience is already gone.
#19

reddit.com Report

#20

dingdongdickus Report

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Somebody's got to do it and it ain't gonna be me, this is exactly what I ordered lol

#21

uhhsamurai Report

Another perspective to consider is how corporations use memes to boost brand presence. Sure, memes are definitely a helpful tool for companies to use to improve their bottom line. However, it just means that a meme was originally created to push a particular agenda—one that focuses on company profits and nothing more. And that agenda can be anything at this point.
#22

reddit.com Report

#23

Xykhir_ Report

#24

mattioli_ Report

And it doesn’t stop there. Memes have the potential for encouraging a bandwagon effect and diminish individuality. Because everyone thinks memes are cool, this pushes folks to assume particular styles, behaviors and attitudes towards a given issue, overriding their own personality and normalizing toxic behaviors.
#25

memezzer Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
47 minutes ago

No, deciding what to cook for one vegetarian , one 10 year old and one carnosaurus is even worse.

#26

moeyberko Report

#27

Pok007 Report

But, the point is to focus on the positives: it is a form of language for people that unites them through collective consciousness, evoking strong emotions that can serve as a form of support, humor, and political dissent. If done right, they can influence public opinion for the better, pushing away the tide of ignorance and letting societies prosper.
#28

dynamic_pedo Report

#29

askmeaboutOLASJC Report

#30

mmafan1500 Report

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you think memes describe your life? Share your takes, thoughts and stories in the comments below!

And if you feel like you need more exposure to memes, then look no further than the subreddit.
#31

CommercialLadder1 Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
52 minutes ago

If I am drowning I would be grateful for a drunk squirrel to save me 😄

#32

reddit.com Report

#33

lezz__ Report

#34

farrukhsshah Report

#35

FluteSitter Report

#36

SuperAceSteph Report

#37

reddit.com Report

#38

Fruitsiii Report

#39

stcMoh Report

#40

Stickfiggasss Report

#41

twentyonebrendons Report

#42

feshty Report

#43

pussiboi123 Report

#44

king_t_Challa Report

#45

everyfatguyever Report

#46

reddit.com Report

#47

reddit.com Report

#48

rascal3199 Report

#49

1MightBeAPenguin Report

#50

Exqrim Report

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
1 hour ago

That won't make you healthy, though. Just skinny with fatty unhealthy organs.

#51

itzyaboichipsahoy Report

#52

meta_hn Report

#53

jmbswii Report

#54

SmegmaCatapult Report

#55

MildlyCute Report

#56

reddit.com Report

#57

AChaoticBanana Report

#58

3584927235849272 Report

#59

guacamoletaconani69 Report

#60

radagast_the_nigga Report

#61

reddit.com Report

#62

reddit.com Report

#63

jflemming115 Report

#64

Ignis44 Report

#65

1MightBeAPenguin Report

#66

Holyrollerfliper12 Report

#67

skrt_dab Report

#68

TheGanger123 Report

#69

reddit.com Report

Nevid
Nevid
Nevid
Community Member
42 minutes ago

That reminds me of this scene from Golden Kamuy https://youtu.be/H_kVOgCmh7Y?t=32

#70

imoqdi Report

#71

saumitra112 Report

#72

kricket53 Report

BoredPossum
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
43 minutes ago

So cheating is fun now? Wish I'd known that when I could have used it.

#73

reddit.com Report

#74

memezzer Report

