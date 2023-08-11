Redditor u/Eris3344 wanted to get to grips with the landscape of chain restaurants in the United States, so they asked people to explain which ones are the worst and why. We’ve collected some of the most insightful answers to share with you.

Many of us enjoy a cheeky fast-food meal every now and then. But unless you’ve worked on the other side of the counter, very few people think about what it’s like being a chain restaurant employee. All the customers have to go on is the quality of the food and service. Though everyone makes mistakes, some businesses seem to be in the habit of making their errors a regular feature.

#1 I was excited to try Taco Bell when they launched in the UK a couple of years ago. What the hell America, it's literally warm lettuce in an unflavoured Dorito.

#2 Subway. Still lost about how they stay in business. The quality keeps dropping, the prices keep rising, the deals are shrinking, and their market share is being cannibalized over the last decade or so by places that offer a superior offering at less or just slightly more. I can walk in and get a Jersey Mikes sub for 10 bucks and it's miles better than anything subway can spit out.

#3 I'm convinced Applebee's isn't a real restaurant. Just a front for repurposed takeout from neighboring restaurants.



ShawshankException:

I'm convinced their kitchen is comprised entirely of microwaves.

Most customers are practical. So long as the food tastes great and is pretty affordable, and the staff treats them well, they’ll be happy. However, some of the most important things happen behind the scenes. Ideally, all businesses would operate ethically, treat their employees well, and have high quality and hygiene standards. These factors also often have an effect on the quality of the food that comes out of the kitchen. Motivated, well-trained, fairly paid, disciplined staff members will provide an excellent customer experience. On the flip side, workers who don’t get paid well, have no clue what they’re doing, and are managed poorly are more likely to not care about their jobs. Caring about the way chain restaurants operate means enjoying a better customer experience.

#4 Burger King - awesome when I was a teenager, sucks now. I dunno, the food quality has gone too downhill for me.

#5 I fail to understand how Dominoes is still in business. It's the cr*ppiest pizza out there. Like cardboard with red melted crayon for sauce. It's pathetic. With all the far superior places to get a pizza from.......why the hell do people still prefer Dominoes?

#6 KFC. How can a chicken place be out of chicken so often? And bring back the corn on the cob as well as the tater wedges you fools.



TheGramdWaZoo:

It doesn't even taste like chicken anymore... It's just battered grease.



alwaysmyfault:

Bring back the buffet!

Companies change their business practices to match their customers’ expectations. So if you feel that a certain chain of restaurants is getting super expensive, ladling slop on dirty trays, and treating everyone who walks through the doors poorly, vote with your feet. Boycott the restaurant and give the chain your honest feedback in writing. Meanwhile, if you’ve seen hygiene standards slip and you’re honestly worried about your health, report the problems to your local organization responsible for ensuring food safety and standards. There’s nothing like a proper inspection to get restaurants in line.

#7 Golden Corral is an abomination.



GNOIZ1C:

Quantity, Not Quality™️

#8 Panera is on the list too.



Nature_Goulet:

Panera costs more than a regular sit down. Totally ridiculous.

#9 Chili’s has gone so far downhill that it’s sad. 15-20 years ago it was the top family restaurant in my eyes. Food was excellent, service was good and the atmosphere was fun. Now, the food is bland, it seems every chili’s is woefully understaffed and every time I go, it feels miserable there. It was one of my favorite places to catch a bite to eat and now I don’t even bother anymore.

While chain restaurant employees ought to be proud of their jobs and try to do the best they possibly could, the responsibility doesn’t rest just on their shoulders. It’s also essential that their managers and bosses motivate them properly. After all, if someone’s superiors don’t care about the customers, why should the employees? This motivation could, for instance, mean rewarding the staff with monetary bonuses for excellent work, top-notch customer service, and good hygiene practices. That way, there’s a very practical incentive to be at the top of your game. Similarly, workers ought to be incentivized in the long term as well. They should know what kinds of training, raises, promotions, and other perks they can reasonably expect, and when. And that comes down to upper management that genuinely wants their staff to thrive, and is transparent about their goals and expectations.

#10 Papa John's went from the top to the absolute bottom in a very short time. We refuse to order it anymore. It was never great but it has become inedible in the last 5 years or so. We actually threw it out last time we ordered it and made something else.

#11 My wife and kids LOVE this place, but I'm just gonna say it; Fazoli's.



It's literally just microwaved Italian Lean Cuisines (and if it's not I will be VERY surprised). It's not that it's gross, but I don't see the need to go out and pay a premium for it when I can hit up my local grocery store and nuke it at home.

#12 TGIFriday’s. Between TGIF, Applebee’s, and Chili’s (all essentially the same place) TGIF is the absolute worst. I doubt they even have fryers or ovens/grills in the kitchen - wouldn’t be surprised to just see 10 microwaves lined up.

#13 Sbarro. It takes a lot of work to ruin pizza.

#14 Waffle House



EDIT: I Googled "Waffle House shooting [hometown]" to support my point, but I then had to specify which one.

#15 McDonald's, they treat their workers like s**t, they get paid to be abused by coworkers, customers, owners, and truck drivers. Get injured? too bad! That's a you problem! Get back to work!! You can't even make enough to SURVIVE food is s**t, overpriced, and I'd rather eat my own s**t over mcs**t. You have a family member dying? Oh well we need you to come in cus our best Boi Mc. Never does anything wrong needs a month off cus he "earned it" aka siting on his a*s doing nothing while you cook, clean, fry, assemble, and so on! Tldr: McDonald's is a hellhole and far worse than any fast food joint.

#16 Hate me if you want, but I can't stand Olive Garden. Their menu is just too limited and their food has no inspiration.



DenL4242:

Why would anyone hate you for stating straight-up facts? Olive Garden can't even cook pasta correctly.

#17 They all suck, but Pizza Hut has to be the one that fell the farthest.



lemming_follower:

I've always believed there is money to be made on nostalgia. Pizza Hut executives are letting this demographic slip away. You think they'd offer a once-a-year special to satisfy us old-timers.

Of course, in addition to my 80's pizza, I'd want a few games sitting down at a cocktail arcade machine...

#18 Chick-Fil-A. They cause horrific traffic jams. One just opened and it’s already making everyone around miserable.



It’s a damn sandwich.

#19 Long John Silver, it has to be a cover for the mob or something.



draggar

Just something about fast seafood doesn't sit right with me.

#20 Arby's is just reconstituted diarrhea on a soggy bun.

#21 iHop

Just go to a local diner. Much cheaper, better food, better service by far.

#22 Chipotle. The one time I attempted to eat there, I waited 20 minutes in line, the place was filthy, and then while my burrito was being made, the girl at the guacamole station LITERALLY VOMITED IN HER MOUTH AND RAN OFF THE LINE. The manager just called someone else up to take her place. I walked out. This was AFTER the whole "Chipotle is making people sick" thing, where they figured out it was sick workers and bad hygiene that was infecting customers with norovirus. That place is gross. I'll take Salsa Fresca over them any day.

#23 I’m definitely going to get hate for this but Panda Express.



The food is mediocre at best but I will give them the benefit that you can’t find a larger portion of food for ~$10 anywhere else. However the real reason I say it is the worst is because due to how popular and widespread they are, it’s given a lot of people in less culturally diverse sectors the idea that all Chinese food is a cheap and greasy struggle meal. I am of East Asian descent and I’ve learned to stop suggesting Chinese food as a first date when meeting a non-Asian girl because I usually get hit with something like “What like Panda Express? Can we go somewhere better?” 🤦🏻‍♂️

#24 Never met a Red Robin that didn't give me food poisoning.

#25 Sonic. Which sucks because I remember when the food there used to be good.

#26 In my experience Buffalo Wild Wings but it could just be the one that is close to me. I went 2 times like 7-8 years ago. Never been back since. Sticking with hooters for the win.

#27 I don't think there has been a single time where i haven't felt like vomiting after eating Carls Jr.



Bacchus_71

I just had a Carl's JR burger for the first time a couple weeks ago. I was in my bosses car, so out of respect I waited until I got home to shove my f*****g finger down my throat and puke that abomination up.

#28 Denny's. EVERY time I eat there (desperate times call for desperate measures) It sucks. Only 24/7 place open by my airport. How can you screw up food that bad and stay open?

#29 Whataburger. I’ll never understand why someone would prepare a burger that way or why so many would pretend to like it.

#30 Tim Hortons.



DeliciousPangolin:

I hate their phony, mass-produced nationalist pandering. Especially from a foreign-owned company that does everything in its power to avoid employing Canadians. No one outside Ontario gave a s**t about TH until they started spamming TV with ads depicting themselves as a cherished Canadian institution. Where did they get the money to do that? By selling themselves to Wendy's.

#31 Cracker Barrell. The food is bad.

#32 Food? Mcdonald’s.

Being able to make the food? Popeyes.

Being able to CONSISTENTLY f**k up? Jack in the box.

Somehow getting people to order online? Chipotle.

Longest wait? Sonic.

Closing every store? Burger king.

Trying so damn hard to no avail? Arby’s.



Please support independent restaurants yall. Same price or cheaper, way better food, doesn’t take 30 minutes just to get fries, and your money isn’t going to some corporation.

#33 Cheese Cake Factory. One of the worst meals I've ever had from a restaurant is from them, and I can happily eat at Applebee's or wherever. Not only that but you pay a premium for their s**t food.

#34 There's a regional chain called Runza. I guess Nebraskans like it. But I'd rather eat at Sonics, and I hate Sonics.

#35 Ruby Tuesday is absolute a*s.

#36 Shoney's. Come for the terrible music and bleak decor, stay for the buffet that's been sitting under heat lamps for, oh, let's just say "a while."

#37 Hard to choose, so many! Applebee's, Chili's, Panera, but Texas Roadhouse is my personal worst. Their steaks are only tender because apparently they soak them in a salt solution, super loud, hate the line dancing thing! (The other 3 just have crappy, old, overpriced food).

#38 National chains only? On the east coast we have Friendly's and that has got to be one of the worst chain restaurants I've ever seen I used to work in one, and the menu was the dumbest s**t. It's worse than regular fast food, served in a fast-casual sit down setting for some reason. I feel so bad for the waitstaff when the customers probably spend like $10-20 total for their meals which is comparable quality to like Tyson chicken nuggets it makes Applebee's look like fine dining. Just stick to ice cream!