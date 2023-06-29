Though it ended more than 20 years ago, the '90s was a special decade. And we can still feel its influence. If we take a look at fashion, we see slip dresses, cycling shorts, and cargo trousers making a comeback, and if we turn to the music world, we hear bands like Slowdive coming back from a long hiatus and having a renaissance, and all while TV shows like the Rugrats become the inspiration for memes shared all over the internet.

So in order to give you a full dose of nostalgia (or to simply show you what that period was like if you haven't lived through it), we put together a collection of the top posts we've seen on the social media project '90s Babies Only' that shares posts about what it was like to grow up back then.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok