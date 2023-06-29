Though it ended more than 20 years ago, the '90s was a special decade. And we can still feel its influence. If we take a look at fashion, we see slip dresses, cycling shorts, and cargo trousers making a comeback, and if we turn to the music world, we hear bands like Slowdive coming back from a long hiatus and having a renaissance, and all while TV shows like the Rugrats become the inspiration for memes shared all over the internet.

So in order to give you a full dose of nostalgia (or to simply show you what that period was like if you haven't lived through it), we put together a collection of the top posts we've seen on the social media project '90s Babies Only' that shares posts about what it was like to grow up back then.

Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still, having my own money is better than not having my own money. Being confident beats feeling the need to justify my hobbies. Now I don't have to prove that the thing I like is "A stunning visual novel with a deep subtext that leaves a lot to think of" or "A unique animated narration with complex plot and appealing characters that all have many layers" or "A complex, challenging interactive feature with an original plot". I feel fine just saying "I like this cartoon, this videogame and this comic book about guys in spandex beating the living hell out of each other". I don't miss the childhood.

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, I'm not one of those people who think the worst thing in the world is blacking out obscenities... but this is hilarious!

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's wholesome and all, but this factoïd is so often presented on BP that I'm slowly getting to the "Jules' breaking point" : "Say 'Mr Roger narrate feeding the fish' again, I dare you! I double dare you MF!"

MusicalNerd
MusicalNerd
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The old one looks kinda creepy tbh...

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... I drove a stake through a guy's heart because I knew how his magic trick was done.

Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No way! My my my how time flies.

Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was...up until I realized that I don't much like cleaning windows.

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favorite butler/devil/clown/Soviet submariner/pirate/evil Cardinal/sweet transvestite/etc!

Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They also were high as kites on LSD.

Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still looks good when its just a slice but an entire cake. Yikes. You know who would eat it? Fluffy.

Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww innocence at its finest. Dennis Quaid is well known but not overly famous.

Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a person of the 90s I refuse this.

The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL. I bet my Mom still has paprika from 1965.

Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't get married til i turned 40.

Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope that is just soda.

Vera Rios
Vera Rios
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ewww. My teeth are hurting just looking at that.

