Grandma Votes For The First Time, Others Share What They Finally Did After Their Husbands Died

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, 82-year-old Betty Cartledge was featured in the news for heading to a voting booth for the very first time in her life. Although she’s lived in Georgia since she was born, she revealed that her husband never wanted her to vote. But after being married for 64 years, he passed away in April 2023. And now Betty is making her own choices.

After Betty’s story went viral, many viewers were inspired to reveal what their own grandmothers finally did once their grandpas were out of the picture. Below, you’ll find some of the most wholesome responses people shared, as well as more information about Betty’s story.

You May Also Like:

Every adult citizen in the United States has the right to vote

Share icon

Image credits: Arnaud Jaegers (not the actual photo)

And Betty Cartledge has gone viral for finally exercising her right to vote in her eighties

Share icon

Image credits: couriernewsroom

Share icon

Image credits: couriernewsroom

Share icon

Image credits: www.tiktok.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: couriernewsroom

Now that her husband is gone, Betty has decided to become politically active

Share icon

Image credits: couriernewsroom

You hear more of her story right here

You’re never too old to start voting

The United States presidential election is coming up on Tuesday, November 5. But some states have already started allowing residents to participate in early voting, including Georgia, where Betty Cartledge has lived her entire life. But after getting married 65 years ago, she didn’t have much of a say about whether or not she could participate in politics.

Betty’s late husband was a Korean War veteran who never felt the need to vote and, because of that, didn’t see any reason why his wife should vote either. “I was married to him for 64 years; I knew everything about him. But that was something he never discussed and never wanted to do,” Cartledge told The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Betty’s niece, Wanda Moore, recently realized that this election might finally be her first opportunity to exercise her voting rights. Apparently, because Betty is unable to read or write, she was unsure if she was even able to vote. But Moore assured her that as a citizen, she has every right to show up and cast a ballot, even if she needs a little assistance.

So on Wednesday, October 16, the women made the trip to an early voting station in Covington, Georgia, to make sure that their voices were heard. And thankfully, Betty was very happy with her choice to show up. “I wanted to go, I really did,” she told The Washington Post. “I’m sorry I had waited so long. I wish I had done it before now.”

Wanda helped Betty through the voting process by reading all of the information on the ballot, as well as the names of those running. But Cartledge made it clear that it was completely up to her who she voted for. “That was my choice,” she shared, adding that she would encourage anyone else in a similar situation to get out there and vote too.

“It was amazing,” Betty said. “If I could do it, other people who can’t read and write can do it, too. Now I’m not ashamed of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s voting habits are often impacted by pressure from their spouse

Women in the United States have had the right to vote since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was passed by Congress in 1919 and ratified in August, 1920. But unfortunately, not everyone feels safe exercising their voting rights. Ballots in the United States are confidential, so, although it is public record whether or not you voted, no one will be able to see who you voted for. However, that doesn’t stop people from worrying about their spouse potentially finding out who they supported.

In 2018, The Guardian spoke with door-to-door canvassers who encourage voting, and many revealed that they had encountered an upsetting number of women whose spouses or partners intimidated or bullied them into either voting for one specific party or not voting at all.

“A woman I texted in Michigan told me, ‘I am not allowed’ to vote for the candidate,” one shared. Others recalled having doors shut in their faces or husbands immediately ending conversations, even if it was clear that the wife was willing to engage.

Overall, there is slightly higher voter turnout among women than men in the United States, the Center for American Women and Politics reports. But these votes should only mean something if they are actually for the candidates that these women want to support.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What do you think about Betty’s decision to finally vote for the very first time? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing voting, look no further than right here!

Many readers chimed in with similar stories of women doing things for the first time once their husbands were out of the picture

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Readers continued to share their reactions, as well as support for Betty

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon