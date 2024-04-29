ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever accidentally broken the ring-pull while opening a can? Or spilled all the food on the floor while trying to place it on a plate, or had the cheese slide off while grabbing a slice of pizza? Think about all the food fails you encounter in your daily life, whether while opening a packet of chips or pouring juice into a glass and accidentally spilling it all over yourself. These incidents are hilarious but can also be frustrating, right?

The artist Q-Rais has created some amusing comics featuring chubby cats and their hilarious food fails. Let’s take a look at these comics; you can easily relate them to your own painful food fails.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#2

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#4

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#5

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#6

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#7

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
#8

I've Made 8 Hilariously Chubby Cat Comics About Food Fails That Are Way Too Relatable

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anduin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!