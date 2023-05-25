Max Alexander is a 7-year-old fashion design prodigy living in California. The boy has been creating dresses since he was 4. The little creator has gained popularity not only because of his talent but also the statement he made calling himself Guccio Gucci. The first time Max’s parents discovered the boy’s interest in fashion was during a family dinner back in 2021, when he asked for a mannequin to showcase his creation. Since then, he is still dedicated to his passion, and he is constantly polishing his skills in the fashion craft.

With great help from his parents, Max is already selling his dresses worldwide. The boy also got to collaborate with actress Sharon Stone. In the future, this now 7-year-old dreams about heading the Gucci fashion house, or even establishing his own studio. Looking at his creations, we believe he is on the right path to fulfilling his dreams and becoming the next genius of design. Just take a look at all the beautiful dresses, both for adults and children, coming from Max Alexander's projects and see how a new fashion star is born.

