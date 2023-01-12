At the end of 2019, my husband and I uprooted ourselves from Idaho and moved to the German Alps. When the pandemic hit, the hours we worked significantly reduced. With our newly found free time, we decided to get out and hike our local trails. 

Eventually, it turned into a goal of hiking 50 peaks by the end of the year. Well, we reached our goal and some more. I enjoyed it so much as I pursued another 50 mountain peaks again in 2021 and 2022 across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. Here are some of the best views we’ve seen over the past three years.

More info: christineandscott.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cold Winter Morning In The German Alps

Cold Winter Morning In The German Alps

Report

8points
Christine Madeux
POST
#2

Sunrise Hike In The Alps

Sunrise Hike In The Alps

Report

8points
Christine Madeux
POST
#3

Sunrise Above Chamonix, France

Sunrise Above Chamonix, France

Report

7points
Christine Madeux
POST
#4

Evening Hike Above The Tannheimer Tal, Austria

Evening Hike Above The Tannheimer Tal, Austria

Report

7points
Christine Madeux
POST
#5

A Curious Chamois In The Tannheimer Tal, Austria

A Curious Chamois In The Tannheimer Tal, Austria

Report

7points
Christine Madeux
POST
#6

Spring Hiking In Appenzell, Switzerland

Spring Hiking In Appenzell, Switzerland

Report

7points
Christine Madeux
POST
#7

Hiking Alongside The Seebensee, Austria

Hiking Alongside The Seebensee, Austria

Report

6points
Christine Madeux
POST
#8

Brilliant Winter Sunset Above Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Brilliant Winter Sunset Above Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Report

6points
Christine Madeux
POST
#9

Sunset On The Wallberg, Bavarian Alps

Sunset On The Wallberg, Bavarian Alps

Report

6points
Christine Madeux
POST
#10

Piz Trovat Via Ferrata, Switzerland

Piz Trovat Via Ferrata, Switzerland

Report

6points
Christine Madeux
POST
#11

Sunset Hike On German/Austrian Alps

Sunset Hike On German/Austrian Alps

Report

6points
Christine Madeux
POST
#12

Sunrise Atop Schesaplana, Austria

Sunrise Atop Schesaplana, Austria

Report

5points
Christine Madeux
POST
#13

Late Afternoon In Appenzell, Switzerland

Late Afternoon In Appenzell, Switzerland

Report

5points
Christine Madeux
POST
#14

Wintery Afternoon In The German Alps

Wintery Afternoon In The German Alps

Report

4points
Christine Madeux
POST
#15

Evening Hike Above Grimsel Pass Switzerland

Evening Hike Above Grimsel Pass Switzerland

Report

4points
Christine Madeux
POST
#16

Winter Hike In The German Alps

Winter Hike In The German Alps

Report

4points
Christine Madeux
POST
#17

Cloud Inversion Atop The Jochberg, German Alps

Cloud Inversion Atop The Jochberg, German Alps

Report

4points
Christine Madeux
POST
#18

Sunrise Hiking In Tirol, Austria

Sunrise Hiking In Tirol, Austria

Report

4points
Christine Madeux
POST
#19

Sunrise Hike In The German Alps

Sunrise Hike In The German Alps

Report

3points
Christine Madeux
POST
#20

Winter Sunset In The German Alps

Winter Sunset In The German Alps

Report

3points
Christine Madeux
POST
#21

Sunset Hike In The Allgäu Alps Along The Germany/Austria Border

Sunset Hike In The Allgäu Alps Along The Germany/Austria Border

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#22

Sunrise Hike In The Ammergauer Alpen Germany

Sunrise Hike In The Ammergauer Alpen Germany

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#23

Summer Hiking In The Bernese Alps

Summer Hiking In The Bernese Alps

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#24

After The Clouds Lift In Switzerland

After The Clouds Lift In Switzerland

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#25

Sunrise Hiking Near Cortina D’ampezzo, Italian Dolomites

Sunrise Hiking Near Cortina D’ampezzo, Italian Dolomites

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#26

Morning Via-Ferrata In The Italian Dolomites

Morning Via-Ferrata In The Italian Dolomites

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#27

Hiking In Parco Naturale Tre Cime

Hiking In Parco Naturale Tre Cime

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#28

Early Spring Via Ferrata In The Bavarian Alps

Early Spring Via Ferrata In The Bavarian Alps

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#29

Sunrise Hike Above The Haldensee, Austria

Sunrise Hike Above The Haldensee, Austria

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#30

Sunset Hike Above Bernina Pass, Switzerland

Sunset Hike Above Bernina Pass, Switzerland

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Sunrise Hiking Above Grimsel Pass, Switzerland

Sunrise Hiking Above Grimsel Pass, Switzerland

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#32

Sunset On The Aggenstein, Straddling The Germany/Austria Border

Sunset On The Aggenstein, Straddling The Germany/Austria Border

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#33

Hiking Above The Lünersee, Austrian Alps

Hiking Above The Lünersee, Austrian Alps

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#34

Sunset On The Vorderer Tajakopf, Austrian Alps

Sunset On The Vorderer Tajakopf, Austrian Alps

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#35

Sunrise Hike Atop Munt Pers, Swiss Alps

Sunrise Hike Atop Munt Pers, Swiss Alps

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#36

Hiking Near Grindelwald, Switzerland

Hiking Near Grindelwald, Switzerland

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#37

Hiking Above The Drachensee, Austria

Hiking Above The Drachensee, Austria

Report

2points
Christine Madeux
POST
#38

Sunset Hike In The Naturpark Karwendel

Sunset Hike In The Naturpark Karwendel

Report

1point
Christine Madeux
POST
#39

Sunrise Atop The Obere Wettersteinspitze, German Alps

Sunrise Atop The Obere Wettersteinspitze, German Alps

Report

1point
Christine Madeux
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!