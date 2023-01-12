At the end of 2019, my husband and I uprooted ourselves from Idaho and moved to the German Alps. When the pandemic hit, the hours we worked significantly reduced. With our newly found free time, we decided to get out and hike our local trails.

Eventually, it turned into a goal of hiking 50 peaks by the end of the year. Well, we reached our goal and some more. I enjoyed it so much as I pursued another 50 mountain peaks again in 2021 and 2022 across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. Here are some of the best views we’ve seen over the past three years.

More info: christineandscott.com