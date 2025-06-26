46 Celebrities Who Look Way Younger Than They Actually Are
Whether it's due to good genes, multi-step skincare routines, plastic surgery, or a combination of all three, there's a fortunate group in show business that looks decades younger than they actually are. Compare their roles from ten years ago to their current projects, and you’ll notice little difference.
Some, like Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Garner, have shared their skincare secrets for aging gracefully. Others, like Jennifer Lopez, believe that “age is all in your mind.” Then there are stars like Dolly Parton, who have openly embraced their cosmetic procedures, challenging the stigma around plastic surgery.
Still, a separate group, including Michael Keaton, have taken a more philosophical approach, reflecting on the impact aging has had on their careers and lives.
Here are 46 actors, singers, and models who look surprisingly young for their age.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo, 55, said she believes “age is all in your mind.”
When someone suggested on Instagram that the superstar had “definitely” undergone Botox, she replied, “LOL thats just my face!!! ....For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectable or surgery!! Just sayin' 😊."
Jennifer shared that she prefers a natural approach to skincare. She is also a fitness fanatic. Her workout routine includes dancing, many planks, and full-body circuit training.
Salma Hayek
Salma launched her own skincare line, Nuance, in 2011. The Mexico native, aged 58, said she’s on a mission to embrace what “the years have gifted [her].”
“I don’t want to look overproduced,” Salma told Vogue. “Everybody is too overproduced, and they look gorgeous, but that’s not the look I want for myself.”
She said she prefers the non-invasive lifting device Ultherapy Prime over fillers and does not dye her hair. For makeup, she thinks it’s important to change it up as people get older.
“Maybe what worked before isn’t working now. So it’s good to be adventurous, creative, and try to have fun while you’re doing it.”
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Perhaps it’s because we loved him as a child star in Love Actually and Nanny McPhee that we find it hard to believe that Thomas is 35 years old.
“I’d spent enough time thinking about that so when it actually came to it, it was actually fine.” he said about turning 30.
Thomas is also proud to be recognized for his earlier roles. “I don’t think Love Actually is going to go anywhere. I think I’ll forever be known as ‘the cute little kid from Love Actually.’ I don’t mind that, that’s fine.”
The baby-faced actor received praise for his role in The Queen’s Gambit, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
James Marsden
The 27 Dresses actor, aged 51, has not changed much over the course of the years.
"I keep getting older, but James Marsden stays the same age," one fan commented on James' Instagram post when he turned 50.
James celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded party that included a cake with a shirtless photo of him from his modeling days.
Halle Berry
The 58-year-old actress appears untouched by the passage of time, still looking much as she did in Boomerang and Monster’s Ball.
"As I've aged, I've been determined to age gracefully and naturally,” Halle told Fortune magazine last year, sharing that she has chosen to stay away from cosmetic surgeries.
“It's a shame that as women, we're being told that we have to find a way to stay eternally young...forever 30, as though we're not allowed to be human and do what we're naturally born to do. We're born to age and d*e."
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer, 53, attributes her good looks to her use of SPF. The star applies sunscreen as soon as she’s out of the shower.
“I think it saved me because now I really do see the sun damage from when I was a young child and whatever incidental sun exposure I got as an adult before I started wearing sunscreen every single day,” she explained.
“I just realize how much worse it would be if I hadn't just lucked into being inside for all of those summers."
Linda Cardellini
Linda, who starred in Freaks and Geeks and Bloodline, is surprisingly 49 years old.
“It’s a gift to be able to have been this long in the industry,” said the star, who began acting in 1996 on the ABC children’s show Bone Chillers. “And if it’s people seeing me aging, so what? Great.”
Michelle Pfeiffer
The Golden Globe winner turned 67 in April.
She has said of aging in Hollywood: "Having to watch yourself age on a giant movie screen is simply not natural. It can wreak havoc on your psyche."
Still, there is one advantage to growing older, according to Michelle. "Once you get over a certain hump there actually is less pressure [to look a certain way].
“You can begin to look great for your age. You don't have to look young anymore.
"My dermatologist said to me once, 'You know that 10X magnifying mirror that you have in the bathroom? Throw it away'," she added. "It was the best advice anybody ever gave me.”
Julia Roberts
The ageless Pretty Woman, 57, was named World's Most Beautiful Woman by People Magazine a record-breaking seven times, the last one being when she was 50 years old.
Speaking with Notting Hill screenwriter Richard Curtis in 2024, Julia attributed her youthful appearance to “good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and the love of a good man."
“I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy,” she said of Daniel Moder, whom she married 23 years ago. “And anytime you see someone who’s happy, it doesn’t matter how old they are.”
Samuel L. Jackson
We can’t believe Samuel L. Jackson is 76 years old, either.
“We’re all getting older. I’m older,” the Pulp Fiction actor admitted.
“But the positive is we’ve had time to figure out what we want and do not want. We’ve had time to figure out what we do believe — and what we do not believe. Now that’s cool."
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd looks so young for his age that Vulture once published a quiz asking readers to guess which photo of him was taken first.
The 56-year-old actor shut down rumors that he was born with some incredible Benjamin Button-like genes. “I’m 80 years old on the inside,” he said, pointing to his chest. “It’s a mess underneath all this. In here, pure darkness – and a little moisturizer.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth’s Goop skincare products are clearly working, as the actress looks much younger than 52.
“I toggle between embracing the imperfections, the laugh lines and wrinkles, and still wanting to optimize how I look and feel my best at 50,” she shared on Instagram in 2023.
“For me it’s about aging gracefully, like the Audrey Hepburns and Joan Didions of the world, whose beauty somehow cascaded as they added on more years.”
Mila Kunis
In a 2012 interview, Mila revealed that she had not had any plastic surgery, but was not against the idea of going under the knife.
“I will not put a needle in my body unless I have a medical reason,” the 41-year-old actress said.
“But ask me in ten years. Right now, I’m like, ‘I’m going to embrace it,’ but … I’m probably going to want to have something done. I have no doubt.”
Angela Bassett
“I think when we take care of ourselves, we do look good for our age, whatever age that is, you know?” two-time Golden Globe winner told InStyle in 2022.
Angela said her esthetician is a big part of why she looks youthful at 66.
“I don’t really wear makeup if I don’t have to. I’m trying to just keep healthy skin that I don’t need to cover up.”
She said that in Hollywood, there was a time when people believed that an actress’ career was over when she turned 40. “But no, those things that make us who we are — our sensuality, compassion, and intelligence — that doesn't come to an end. It deepens and ripens.”
Shakira
Shakira is still shaking her hips around the world at 48. On TikTok, she shared that she uses a red light therapy device on her face to reduce inflammation before her shows.
According to Hello! magazine, the singer’s fitness routine includes targeted exercises like deadlifts to strengthen her back, core, glutes, and legs, and hip thrusts for her glutes and thighs.
Sofía Vergara
The Modern Family actress, 52, denied going under the knife to modify her appearance.
“I always want to say, ‘No, it’s called aging! It’s called f**king I’m old! That’s why I look different!’” Sofía shared.
However, she clarified that she does Botox in her eyes and neck regularly. “Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t,” she added, referring to more invasive cosmetic procedures.
Ernie Hudson
The Oz and Ghostbusters star, 79, seems to be drinking from the fountain of youth.
Ernie shared that he works out with a personal trainer three times a week to maintain his impressive physique. He also drinks plenty of water, tries not to eat a lot of meat, and follows a strict skincare routine.
“I've always tried to be healthy. My career hasn’t been about focusing on my physicality,” he told People magazine.
“The most important thing for me is just to try to maintain your health (...) I see these guys who really pump up and they got these massive arms and six-packs and all that, that's not what my career has been about.”
Lucy Liu
The Charlie's Angels star, 56, keeps a healthy skin thanks to coconut oil, aquaphor, sunscreen, and acupuncture, as per Women’s Health.
“I have to be very rigorous about reapplying sunscreen and wearing a hat and handkerchief around my neck and chest,” Lucy shared, adding that she’s not a fan of facials.
“Being Asian, I can burn in the sun if I’m not careful. I also have some olive in my skin and can keloid easily, so I take extra precautions whenever I do stunts or anything active.”
Marisa Tomei
Asked how she felt about turning 60, Marisa replied, "I think it's a silly thing to be quantified by."
Though the Wrestler actress can’t use many moisturizers due to her sensitive skin, she loves a good facial massage.
"I also like it when there's lymphatic drainage and when really your jaw gets massaged out,” she said. “That's something I look forward to. I always fall asleep, though. I love it."
Andrew Garfield
Andrew began taking acting classes in Surrey, England, when he was nine. At 41, he’s still doing what he loves the most—this time on Broadway and Golden Globe-winning films.
The actor shared that turning 40 has helped him release himself from “the societal obligation” of having children by the time a man enters his fourth decade.
"It's more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth," he shared, “Like, 'By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child,' that kind of thing.”
John Cho
Yes, the Harold & Kumar actor is 52 years old.
He is the father of a son, born in 2008, and a daughter, born in 2013, whom he welcomed with actress Kerri Higuchi.
Asked to reveal his birthday plans ahead of his 50th birthday, John replied, “I want the family to leave me alone for a weekend so I can clean out the garage.”
Elijah Wood
“Elijah Wood has not aged since the end of principal photography for The Return of the King (2003). This is because the props master allowed him, as a parting gift, to keep the One Ring of Power,” one Redditor said about the 44-year-old actor.
“One does not simply have a 30 year career in Hollywood without aging... it must be the One Ring,” another fan agreed.
Speaking with Conan O’Brien when he was 36, Elijah said he has always “looked younger” and shared that he still got asked to show his ID when buying drinks.
Tom Cruise
Tom still jumps off cliffs, sprints, and clings to planes at 62.
But the Mission: Impossible star also stays active outside movie sets.
Tom has compared his daily workout routine to something as natural as hygiene. “You gotta brush your teeth – we’re all like, ‘Oh God, do I really have to?’ But it just takes a minute. That’s how I have to train my body,” he recently told Men’s Health.
The actor mixes weight training with sea kayaking, caving, fencing, and running.
Avril Lavigne
Avril could wear her signature eyeliner, pick up a guitar and sign Complicated, and we’d think she was 20 instead of 40.
Asked about her definition of beauty when she was 27, she replied, “Obviously, real beauty comes from within. It's somebody's heart, soul, and personality, rather than looks. Because looks fade!”
Ten years later, the Canadian pop-punk princess told The Sun that the secret behind her youthful look was “green juice and beer.”
Jennifer Aniston
The eternal Rachel Green reportedly practices yoga daily and incorporates many fruits and vegetables into her diet.
“I workout a minimum of four times a week,” the 56-year-old told Allure in January 2025.
“Strength training is the most important thing for women in their 50s. If you lose muscle, your bones get brittle—osteoporosis. We fall down, we break a hip, and that's a wrap.”
Jennifer shared that she tries not to think about growing older and said she approaches aging with “positivity and gratitude.”
Dolly Parton
Dolly has been open and honest about her many cosmetic procedures.
“If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it,” the 79-year-old Jolene singer told The Guardian in 2011.
“It's like what I always say: I may look fake but I'm real where it counts.”
On CBS Sunday Morning, she said, “I'm not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything."
Michael Cera
The baby-faced Scott Pilgrim star recently turned 37, but he could easily be recruited for the 21 Jump Street undercover program.
Michael, who stars in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, said playing more mature roles is “intuitive because the characters are lining up more with what’s going on in my life.”
Ming-Na Wen
You could tell us that the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress is 40 and we wouldn’t bat an eyelash— but she’s 61.
“I do not understand genetics,” one fan commented on a picture of Wen wearing a spacesuit in The Mandalorian.
“She is an actual goddess. I have spoken,” another wrote.
Michael Keaton
For Michael Keaton, getting older means bringing a new perspective and depth to his characters.
“There’s something to getting older,” the 73-year-old actor said in 2021. “Not only do the roles get a little different, but your interpretation of them might be more interesting too.”
Still, the passing of time doesn’t seem to affect him much on the outside. Despite a 36-year gap, his character looks almost exactly the same in the Beetlejuice sequel.
Jane Fonda
Jane, 87, credits a healthy diet and physical activity as her main beauty secret.
The two-time Oscar winner takes good care of her skin, too. “It’s just about keeping my skin from being dry,” she told Glamour.
“As I’ve gotten older, my skin and hair have become even drier. So keeping moisturized and protected with sunscreen is pretty important.”
Sandra Bullock
In an interview with Marie Claire UK, Sandra revealed that her entire skincare routine takes eight minutes.
At the London premiere of Miss Congeniality 2, the 60-year-old shared her favorite beauty secret: “I didn’t realize that putting hemorrhoid ointment on your face is acceptable in the beauty business. But apparently (it) does help lines around the eyes.”
The Hollywood star has also tried the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) facial, which uses a serum that helps produce collagen and elastin to keep the skin looking taut.
Sandra trains regularly. She particularly enjoys Pilates, kickboxing, weight training, and dancing.
Keanu Reeves
The Canadian actor is 60 years old.
Comparing his current abilities to those of his 25-year-old self, Keanu said, “I can’t do stairs as fast, but if you say ‘Action,’ I’ll go.”
He added, however, that he now has to pay more attention to recovery after filming action sequences.
Keanu explained: “I love it, and because I love it so much, it doesn’t matter.”
Denzel Washington
After celebrating a decade of sobriety, the 70-year-old actor said he’s choosing to focus on his health. A year ago, he began working out with Lenny Kravitz’s personal trainer.
"I was looking at pictures of myself and Pauletta at the Academy Awards for Macbeth, and I'm just looking fat, with this dyed hair, and I said, ‘Those days are over, man.’ I feel like I'm getting strong. Strong is important,” he told Esquire last year.
The Malcolm X star added: “Things are opening up for me now — like being 70. It's real. And it's okay. This is the last chapter — if I get another 30, what do I want to do? My mother made it to 97."
Chris Rock
The Saturday Night Live comedian is 60 years old.
Last year, he fueled speculations about cosmetic procedures when he returned to the sketch comedy show as a host.
“What did Chris Rock do to his face?” asked one viewer, sharing a screenshot of Chris from his opening monologue on X.
Another user claimed that the Emmy winner had gotten fillers in his face to achieve his youthful look.
Neil Patrick Harris
The How I Met Your Mother actor maintains his boyish looks at the age of 52.
“As I’m aging, I’m feeling like I am more and more comfortable in my skin and my posture and my body. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, but in more practical terms — as opposed to ‘gym body’ for others,” said he father in 2022.
“I think for a large chunk of my life, in my body, I felt younger than I actually was,” he explained.
“I often felt insecure at gyms or at parties or socializing a lot, because I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin. Now that I’m [49], I’m proud of my journey.”
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz maintains an impressive physique at 61. The Grammy-winning musician reportedly exercises five to six days a week, sometimes starting as early as 2:30 a.m.
Since 2016, Lenny has followed a vegan diet, primarily consuming raw foods, and avoids sugar. He grows much of his own produce in an organic garden on his properties in Brazil and The Bahamas.
“When I look at pictures from now and pictures when I was even in my twenties, there’s no comparison, which is very odd,” the Fly Away singer told The Times in February.
He added: “I’ve never felt physically better in my life. But that’s by virtue of a tremendous amount of work.”
Justin Long
Justin turned 47 on June 2.
The He's Just Not That Into You star apparently doesn’t make much effort to look youthful. On Instagram, he shared a video in which his wife, Kate Bosworth, applied moisturizer to his face.
“Guess which one of us is a skin care fanatic? And which one of us just found out that ‘skin serum’ is a real thing??” he captioned the post.
Mario Lopez
Mario, 51, told Men’s Health that he works out for "sanity, not vanity.”
The actor always starts his day with a workout. “I don't feel like I've even really woken up until I've broken a sweat. I think your health should be a top priority, because if you don't have that, what does anything else matter?”
Mario, who received a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu three years ago, said he wants to be around for “as long as [he] can” for his family.
“It's a lifestyle, really: it's allowed me to handle this insane schedule at my age, and to have a lot of energy.”
Iman
The 69-year-old Somali-American model said she doesn’t understand the obsession many people have with looking younger.
"That's a very Western mentality," Iman expressed while speaking with British Vogue. "I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older.
"A friend was telling me there's been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings. I'm like, 'If you are worried about that, just put the camera up [so it's tilted down on your face], for God's sake!’
"This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem.”
John Stamos
John has always been open about his love for cosmetic products. His hair, which he cuts himself, is still as full and flawless as it was when he starred in Full House.
In 2015, he posted an Instagram selfie that showed him wearing a face mask. “#SecretWeapon No more Greek yogurt facials, @bioxideausa all the way, he captioned the post.
Two years later, the 61-year-old star shared a similar photo of himself drinking his coffee through a face mask.
William Shatner
The iconic Star Trek actor, 94, has reportedly adapted the lifestyle habits of the “Blue Zone” societies, known for the longevity of its inhabitants.
These include doing physical activity, eating a more plant-based diet, and prioritizing social connections.
William also remains professionally active, both in film and television. Last year, he worked on the animated series Masters of the Universe and 765874 – Unification.
In his memoir, he advised people to remember the basics: don’t smoke, stay active, eat sensibly, and get as much sleep as needed. However, he acknowledged that he believes genetics plays a significant role in longevity.
Sam Neill
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Sam said he only gets better with age.
The 77-year-old Jurassic Park star has been in remission for three years after battling stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.
“I’m not in any way frightened of dy*ng. That doesn’t worry me. It’s never worried me from the beginning, but I would be annoyed,” he said. “I’d be annoyed because there are things I still want to do."
Ralph Macchio
Ralph, best known for portraying Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai, is 63 years old.
Fun fact: the actor earned his black belt in karate in 2025, a little more than 40 years after starring in his first Karate Kid movie.
“Going back to it and as I'm aging so slowly, or trying, it's really great to do the martial arts,” he said.
“Not necessarily the combat, but just even the katas and exercises and the breathing and all of that. It's a way of life. And I've gained more respect for it now as an adult than I did as a kid."
Christie Brinkley
Christie was the face of CoverGirl for 25 years. At 71 years old, she could very well sign a new contract with the cosmetics brand.
The mom of three said there’s “nothing to fear” about turning 70.
“Lots of women my age are taking on new jobs, new careers, something they’ve always wanted to do. We can’t let the numbers define us.”
The model maintains her youthful look by wearing sunscreen, exercising—she said she does “all kinds of squats” even when drying her hair—and eating a vegan diet.
Christie has also used fillers and a skin resurfacing treatment. “I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city,” she noted, adding, “I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything.”
Rob Lowe
“Taking care of your skin when you are a man is really overlooked,” said Rob in 2015 when asked about his inspiration for his skincare line for men.
The younger-looking West Wing actor, 61, admitted that he’s always had it easy, counting on a team that ensures he looks his best whenever there’s a camera around.
“I have literally almost forty years of people taking care of my skin for me. First thing you do when you show up on a set is you go to makeup: they moisturize you, they do all tricks a regular guy will never ever do or wouldn’t know how to do.
“Then, I reached an age where I wanted to take care of it myself.”
Vera Wang
Vera often shows off her incredibly toned physique on social media.
Aged 75, the fashion designer stays fit by weight-lifting and cycling. Additionally, as someone who’s been open and honest about her distaste for exercise, she said she prefers passive sports like golf to running on the treadmill.
Asked about the secret behind her svelte figure, Vera responded: “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, and not much sun.”
Many of these are not current photos. The 70-somethings are definitely starting to look older. 50 is not old, but some people do start to show their age then. I'm a relatively youthful looking 52. I have friends of similar age that look much older. Hell, Dara O'Briain is only a few months older than me and he's looked like a grandad for years!
