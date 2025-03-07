ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton released a new song dedicated to her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away just days ago.

The heartbreaking love song, If You Hadn’t Been There, is a tribute to the couple’s nearly 60-year-long marriage.

Parton announced the release of the song in a touching Instagram post. The new track is dedicated to her famously reclusive husband, who passed away at age 82 in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 3.

The love song starts with the lyrics, “If you hadn’t been there where would I be?” highlighting the decades-long love the couple shared.

In the song, Dolly also praises Carl’s “trust, love and belief” while expressing that he would “always see the best in me.”

Parton said their love story with Dean lives “in memory and in song”

Parton also shared the artwork for the song: an old photo showing a young Dolly Parton with her arms around 20-something Carl while looking at the camera when they were younger, saying they fell in love when he was 23 and she was just 18.

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” she wrote. “They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him.”

The completed single shows that the singer had likely recorded it some time ago, although Dean is still thought to have been the intended subject, as Parton has released a number of love songs for her husband throughout their relationship.

The touching song praises Dean’s ‘trust, love and belief’ in Parton

The new song opens with piano, acoustic guitar, and pedal steel guitar. Parton then starts singing, “If you hadn’t been there, Where would I be?” She then continues to praise Dean’s “trust, love and belief” and mentions “The ups and downs” the couple shared.

In the second verse, Parton continues, “If you hadn’t been you, well, who would I be?” The country music icon goes on to praise her love, saying that he would “always see the best in me.”

The moving song lyrics continue with the lines, “Your loving arms have cradled me” and “You held me close.”

Referencing his unwavering support for the singer, Parton called Dean her “rock” and “wings”

Parton also called Dean her “rock” and “wings” in the song, referencing the couple’s unwavering support for one another, even though they had very different views of life.

Her successful career and fame were never an issue for her husband, as he chose to stay away from the spotlight, and the singer respected his wish.

In 2015, Parton told People that part of the secret to their long-lasting love was that she and Carl were lovingly different from each other.

“They say that opposites attract, and it’s true. We’re completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s gonna say or do. He’s always surprising me,” she shared in the interview.

Fans shared their love and support for the country star following the poignant tribute



Fans commented on the post to share their support for the iconic singer while praising her new song.

One fan wrote, “I know whenever forever comes he will be right there with you. I personally appreciate how selfless Carl was because he lent us you, and you have impacted so many. I love you, Dolly.”

Fans also shared their admiration for the couple’s marriage. One wrote, “I have always been so fascinated and impressed your marriage. You have modeled what love really is.”

Another said, “The love you had with Carl is a life goal for so many of us. I am so happy you got to experience that, Dolly!”

One fan praised the composition: “It’s such a great song!”

Another person commented on the singer’s love and respect towards her husband: “So beautiful. You respected his wish for privacy and guarded the love you both shared.”

The legendary singer shared her husband’s passing on March 3

Parton shared the news of Carl Dean’s passing on Monday, March 3, just weeks away from the couple’s 59th wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, the country star shared that Dean passed away in Nashville on Monday, March 3rd, saying, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.”

On Thursday, Parton thanked loved ones and fans for their support in another Instagram post.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband, Carl. I can’t reach out personally to each of you, but just know it has meant the world to me,” she said.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support with Dolly Parton

