Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dolly Parton’s Low-Profile Husband Of Almost Six Decades, Carl Thomas Dean, Passes Away At 82
Celebrities, News

Dolly Parton’s Low-Profile Husband Of Almost Six Decades, Carl Thomas Dean, Passes Away At 82

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

36

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Country legend Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, after a 60-year love story.

The singer broke her silence after his death, reflecting on the “many wonderful years” they spent by each other’s side.

On March 3, Parton confirmed her longtime partner’s death at the age of 82 in Nashville with a social media post.

Highlights
  • Dolly Parton announced the death of her longtime husband Carl Thomas Dean on social media.
  • “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” said the country music icon.
  • The couple met on the very first day she moved to Nashville to become a singer.
  • They renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary.
RELATED:

    Dolly Parton announced the death of her longtime husband Carl Thomas Dean

    Dolly Parton performing on stage, holding a guitar, in a sparkling outfit.

    Image credits: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

    Dean, survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with loved ones.

    “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” the music icon said in a statement on social media.

    “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years,” she added. “Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

    “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” the Jolene singer wrote on social media

    Dolly Parton smiling as her low-profile husband kisses her cheek.

    Image credits: dollyparton

    Despite being married to America’s sweetheart, Dean largely stayed out of the spotlight since they fell in love in the 1960s. He focused on his asphalt-paving business in Nashville, while his wife went on to become one of the most famous singers of all time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parton was 18 when she moved to Nashville to fulfill her music dreams in 1964. She met Dean outside a laundromat on her very first day in the new city.

    Dean was sure Parton would be his wife on the day he met her

    Couple sitting together on a vintage couch, both smiling warmly at the camera.

    Image credits: dollyparton

    Dean described the encounter as “the day my life began.”

    “My first thought was ‘I’m gonna marry that girl,’” he said, as quoted by ET

    Two years later, his prediction came true.

    They exchanged wedding vows on May 30, 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, in the presence of only her mother, the pastor, and his wife.

    Dolly Parton in a sparkling yellow dress, arms outstretched, with colorful stage lights behind her.

    Image credits: Harry Langdon/Getty Images

    Parton, who once described her husband as a “shy and quiet” man, said she may never marry again if he passed away before her.

    “Carl is the one man in my life,” she told People in 1981. “I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After five decades of love and romance, the couple celebrated their bond by renewing their vows in a private Nashville ceremony on their 50th wedding anniversary.

    The couple renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary

    A young couple on their wedding day, standing in front of a building.

    Image credits: Dollyparton.com

    She recalled wearing the “most beautiful gown” and dressing up her husband “like a handsome dude of Hollywood” for the intimate affair.

    It was a “simple little ceremony at our chapel at our place,” she told Rolling Stone in 2016.

    “If I had it to do all over, I’d do it all over again, and we did,” she added. “I’m dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years. Wish us luck.”

    If Dean passes away first, “I may never marry again,” the country music icon said

    A man in a Dolly Parton t-shirt holds hands with a woman in a red dress.

    Image credits: dollyparton

    Fans shared in the grief on social media, saying: “We are all here for you.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My heart is with you,” a fan commented, while another wrote, “Oh Dolly, my heart goes out to you and yours, my deepest sympathies.”

    “This woman gives so much and although in the shadows im sure her husband did too. God Bless his soul and lord look over her,” another wrote.

    “WHAT a blessing they have been to each other,” one said. “They leave a legacy of love and devotion. Bless you all!”

    Another wrote, “I can’t imagine being married to someone for 60 years and then losing them. Gosh how hard that must be.”

    Fans called the pair a “beautiful couple with a solid love”

    T.J. Rivas comment about Dolly Parton’s husband, expressing condolences and admiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment offering condolences on Carl Thomas Dean's passing.

    User comment expressing sympathy for Dolly Parton and her husband's passing.

    A comment expressing sympathy and support related to Carl Thomas Dean.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Message offering condolences to Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's loved ones on social media.

    Comment expressing condolences to Dolly Parton on her long marriage to Carl Thomas Dean.

    Comment on Carl Thomas Dean’s passing, acknowledging his influence on Dolly Parton’s career.

    Comment expressing sympathy to Dolly Parton for her husband's passing.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Dolly Parton after Carl Thomas Dean's passing.

    Condolence message for Dolly Parton's husband Carl Thomas Dean's passing, expressing sympathy and support.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    36

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    36

    Open list comments

    3

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sorry to hear this. Lovely people, these two. My sympathies to Dolly.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m sorry to hear this. Lovely people, these two. My sympathies to Dolly.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda