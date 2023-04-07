Ah, my dear friend, how funny it is to see these improbable images that artificial intelligence manages to create. I've seen every celebrity dressed up for Easter that even the Easter Bunny would be jealous of! It's amazing how these machine learning algorithms manage to combine so many different elements to create something unique and fun.

I just wonder what these celebrities would think if they saw these images: would Lady Gaga find it funny to be in bunny clothes? Or would Bill Gates think of himself as having bunny ears and holding a basket full of eggs? Ah, artificial intelligence is transforming even the fantasy world! 

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#2

King Charles III

King Charles III

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#3

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#4

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#5

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#6

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#7

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#8

Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean

Report

0points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#9

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#10

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#11

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#12

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#13

Kim Jong-Un

Kim Jong-Un

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#14

Adele

Adele

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#15

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#16

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#17

Neymar

Neymar

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#18

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#19

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#20

Pope Francis

Pope Francis

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Rihanna

Rihanna

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#22

Sia

Sia

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#23

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST
#24

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

Report

-2points
Alexandre Perez
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!