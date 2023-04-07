Ah, my dear friend, how funny it is to see these improbable images that artificial intelligence manages to create. I've seen every celebrity dressed up for Easter that even the Easter Bunny would be jealous of! It's amazing how these machine learning algorithms manage to combine so many different elements to create something unique and fun.

I just wonder what these celebrities would think if they saw these images: would Lady Gaga find it funny to be in bunny clothes? Or would Bill Gates think of himself as having bunny ears and holding a basket full of eggs? Ah, artificial intelligence is transforming even the fantasy world!

More info: Instagram