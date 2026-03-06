ADVERTISEMENT

The winning images from the 2025 International Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) awards have been revealed! The awarded shots showcase the incredible diversity of travel photography – from intimate and amusing portraits to atmospheric landscapes, capturing the planet’s climate and its inhabitants, both large and small.

This year marks the first time a photographer from Greece has been named the overall winner. Athanasios Maloukos, Travel Photographer of the Year 2025, impressed the judges with an intensely atmospheric series, including a whirling devotion in Konya, Turkey, and the Night of Sorrows: The ‘Yacente’ Procession in Zamora, Spain. Athanasios is an amateur photographer with a deep passion for capturing people and culture.

Scroll down to explore some of the best images that made it to the finals, and discover more about the locations and stories behind them. To learn more about the contest, we encourage you to visit the official TPOTY website.

