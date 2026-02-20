ADVERTISEMENT

In this post I’ve gathered 20 photos that really capture the essence of being in Walmart without necessarily being there. Letting you know that where ever you go the essence of Walmart will follow.

#1

The Perfect Cosplay

Woman with a different kind of Wonder.

    #2

    Look A Little Closer

    What Americans look like to Europeans.

    #3

    Definitely Zesty

    Let's have no kink-shaming here!

    #4

    Big Fan Of Instant Noodles

    Tell us you're single without telling us you're single.

    #5

    It’s A Mood

    Extra, extra Casual Friday.

    #6

    Sticking To The Bit

    Cannibal alert!!!

    #7

    The Truth About The Dinosaurs

    #8

    Adorable!

    #9

    Bad Posture?

    He's taking the written exam to become a licensed plumber.

    #10

    Sometimes You Have To Improvise

    "Tube, or not tube? That is the question." Well, why is another question.

    #11

    Just The Casual Wear

    Auditions for the Sports iIlustrated swimsuit issue did not go well for everyone.

    #12

    How Did This Happen?

    All the other car companies were in a bidding war for this picture as a negative ad.

    #13

    Theater?

    I thought those guys were vegetarians!!!

    #14

    The Jeans Fit Well

    #15

    How Could You Tell?

    #16

    I Hope That’s A Comfortable Position

    #17

    What’s Wrong Here?

    #18

    You Think That’s Enough Room For A Book?

    First day of school vibes

    #19

    Does That Hurt?

    #20

    The Ultimate Stand Off

