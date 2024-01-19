ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with E!, Jennifer Lawrence had us all doing double takes. Speaking about her wedding day, she said, "I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody, and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she said. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home,' and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'"

Who's the "Bob" in question? None other than famed Hollywood tough guy Robert De Niro. Sure, Bob is a common nickname for Robert, but never in a million years would we have thought people used it for the 80-year-old Godfather actor.

Could it just be a Jennifer Lawrence quirk? After some research, we found that, no, Robert De Niro actually goes by "Bob" with friends.

And from there, we just went on a whole deep dive of celebrity nicknames…